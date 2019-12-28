In a gaming world that has become increasingly digital, sharing games has become more difficult. Yes, you can buy physical discs at the store and share them, but digital is increasingly becoming the preferred way to access titles. And sharing games that are digital and locked to your account can be difficult.

That said, Sony has made it somewhat simpler to share games with friends and family with the ability to gameshare on PS4.

By gamesharing, you can quickly authorized your friend’s PlayStation 4 as your primary console and share games you have with them. Better yet, up to two people can play your games at the same time, so you won’t lose access to your titles on your console.

Be aware, however, that there are some limitations. For one, you can only share games with one other person, and if you try to do it with others, your account could be banned. You should also know that gameshare is only available to those who have a PlayStation Plus account, so you and your friend will need one.

It’s also worth noting here that gameshare effectively requires you to hand over control over your games to your friends by setting their console as your primary machine. That also means that if you want to regain control over your games, you’ll need to take back your primary console status. In other words, make sure you only do this with people you trust and can get along with.

How to gameshare on PS4

1. Log in to your PlayStation Plus account on your friend’s PlayStation 4.

2. Now that you’re logged in, choose the console’s Settings.

(Image credit: Sony)

3. In Settings, you’ll see an option called Account Management. Choose that.

(Image credit: Sony)

4. Under Account Management, you’ll see a choice a few items down called Activate as Your Primary PS4. That’s the one we want, so choose that.

(Image credit: Sony)

5. Sony then wants to make sure that you actually want to do it and asks you to again choose “Activate.” If you’re ready to share your games with your friends, choose Activate.

(Image credit: Sony)

Once you choose Activate, the process is complete and your friend’s console will now have full access to your PS4 game library. They can then download and play your games from the device.

As long as you don’t have any other consoles set up for gameshare, you can still use your personal console to play your games. But again, beware that if you try to do a gameshare on three or more devices, your account could be suspended.

If you want to regain control over your games and digital library, you’ll need to follow the same steps above on your personal console.