Unless the PS5 is your first PlayStation, you'll need to know how to transfer data from PS4 to PS5.

With the PS5, Sony has learned one of the main lessons of the PS4 era: people like their older games, especially in the first years of a new console, when big releases are thin on the ground. The PS5 supports backwards compatibility with almost every PS4 game, and that’s an absolute triumph; you'll find our guide to how to play PS4 games on PS5 here.

But the functionality isn’t that great if you have to start all your games from scratch. Fortunately, Sony makes it easy to transfer data from PS4 to PS5, so you can pick up right where you left off but with faster load times and (in some cases) better performance.

There are two ways to transfer your PS4 saved data to PS5. If you have an active PlayStation Plus subscription ($10 per month or $60 per year), you can use Sony’s cloud storage to transfer data. If not, you can do it the old fashioned way, by physically copying your saves on to a USB stick or drive. Below, we’ll show you how to do both.

How to get your PS4 saves ready for PS5

1. On your PS4, select Settings from the top row of icons on the home screen.

(Image credit: Sony)

2. Select “Application Saved Data Management.”

(Image credit: Sony)

3. Select “Saved Data in System Storage” to transfer any saves you want to bring to PS5.

(Image credit: Sony)

4. Choose either “Upload to Online Storage” or “Copy to USB Storage Device.”

(Image credit: Sony)

5. Select the game data you want to transfer to the cloud or your USB drive.

(Image credit: Sony)

If you're using cloud saves, we recommend you turn on Auto Upload so you can get to your online saves even quicker. To do this, select Settings > Application Data Management > Auto-Upload and select Enable Automatic Uploads.

How to transfer data from PS4 to PS5

Once your saves are in the cloud or on a USB drive, getting them over to PS5 is easy. Here's what to do.

1. On your PS5, select the Settings icon at the top-right of the home screen.

(Image credit: Sony)

2. Select “Saved Data and Game/App Settings.”

(Image credit: Sony)

3. Select Saved Data (PS4) .

(Image credit: Sony)

4. Select “Cloud Storage” if your saves are in the cloud, or “USB Drive” if you’re using a USB Drive.

(Image credit: Sony)

5. Select all of the save data you want to Copy, and hit Copy.

(Image credit: Sony)

Congratulations: you now know how to transfer data from PS4 to PS5. Once you follow these steps, you'll be able to pick up right where you left off in games like Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us Part II and any of your other favorites. Have fun!

