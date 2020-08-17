Boost Mobile sale shrinks your plan to $35 per month

Boost Mobile is giving customers a special reward for paying their bills on time.

Currently, when you choose Boost Mobile's $45 per month prepaid plan and make six monthly payments on time, Boost Mobile will slash your phone plan to just $35 per month. That's $10 off and one of the best Boost Mobile sales we've ever seen.

Boost Mobile Unlimited Talk & Text: was $45/mo. now $35/mo.

Previously owned and operated by Sprint, Boost Mobile is now the property of Dish. In addition, Boost Mobile will use T-Mobile's network for the next seven years, as Dish looks to build out its own network.

The $45 per month plan that's on sale includes 15GB of data, 4G LTE speeds, unlimited talk/text, and mobile hotspot. Pay six months on time and you'll save $10 per month, which equates to $120 per year.

Boost Mobile is one of the best prepaid phone plans you can get. However, it's worth noting that they do put caps on streaming content. In addition to streaming video at 480p resolution, you’ve also got speed caps on music and game streaming. Nevertheless, it remains one of the top budget plans you can get.