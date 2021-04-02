Best Buy PS5 restock could be today – how to get your console

It's been four months since the PS5 first appeared on store shelves, and the console is still rarely there for long. Sony has reportedly sold more than six million units, but there’s little doubt that number could be a lot higher if the company could supply them more quickly.

If you’re still in the market for a PS5, then you likely want to pay attention to Best Buy today. The retailer has had PlayStation 5 consoles available every Friday for the past six weeks, and we’re optimistic that today will make it seven in a row.

PS5: $499 @ Best Buy

Sony's flagship gaming machine, the PS5 is one of the most in-demand tech products currently available. For good reason, this powerful console boasts 4K visuals, an innovative DualSense controller, and a 4K Blu-ray drive. View Deal

PS5 Digital Edition: $399 @ Best Buy

The PS5 Digital Edition is the same great console just minus the 4K Blu-ray disc drive. This is a great pick for gamers that are all in on digital games. Best Buy didn't restock the PS5 Digital Edition console last week, so a restock is due. As the regular PS5 is in stock, this could come into stock at any minute. View Deal

For those keen to avoid spending the whole of their Friday refreshing the Best Buy website, our sister site TechRadar notes that the big restock usually happens in the afternoon, just after 12pm EDT – though this isn’t a hard and fast rule, with one instance occurring three hours later at 3pm EDT.

How to buy a PS5 at Best Buy

Given the fierce competition, there are no guarantees of getting a PS5 from the limited stock, but there are certain things you can do to improve your chances. Firstly, if you don’t already have a Best Buy account, set one up right now as this will shave off valuable minutes of the check out process. It’s also worth ensuring that your payment details and address information are saved for the same reason.

More devices means more chances, so it’s worth being logged in and ready on both your phone and laptop around restock time. Some people have had success by adding to their basket on a phone and then completing via laptop, so that could be worth a go if either browser seems to be struggling under the strain.

It’s also important to note that if you’re keen to get a PS5 before the stock issues ease, you can’t afford to be too fussy. Last week, there were no PS5 Digital Edition units, for example, and you might have to pay extra for a disk version whether you want one or not. It’s also possible that you may have to buy a less popular bundle in order to secure a PS5, so think carefully about what games and accessories you’d be interested in buying ahead of time.

For security reasons, Best Buy will require you to enter a supplied code during the check-out process, and this can come via text or email. Always pick text: it’s faster, and won’t get caught up in spam filters.

Finally, don’t be dissuaded too easily. Due to the tendency for sites to struggle under the strain of eager PS5 buyers, retailers have typically released their stock in waves. So hang around a bit longer and keep refreshing, even if you’re seeing the disappointing “sold out” message.