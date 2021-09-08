Cord cutting sports fans just got another reason to get YouTube TV

YouTube TV just filled in one of its sports-related flaws, making the streaming service more appealing to cord cutters. That's the arrival of beIN Sports, one of the biggest channels for soccer — which should help YouTube TV stay in the pack as one of the best cable TV alternatives.

The news broke in an email sent to the press, and even though it's a part of the $10.99 per month Sports Plus add-on, we're betting many folks already have that package. That's because it already includes NFL RedZone and Fox Soccer Plus, among other channels.

beIN Sports is huge for soccer fans in the states, as Lionel Messi's games with his new team Paris Saint Germain will mostly stream on the beIN channels. That's because France's Ligue 1 is one of many big leagues on beIN, which also includes coverage of Turkish SüperLig, South America's Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana and the Coupe de France tournament.

Other cord-cutting services with beIN (and prices)

Service Price for beIN beIN channels YouTube TV At least $76 per month beIN Sports and beIN Sports extra with Sports Plus add-on Sling TV At least $45 per month with Sling Blue or Orange, $10 per month in World Sports package beIN Sports (Sports Extra) or beIN SPorts and beIN Sports Connect (World Sports) fuboTV $65 per month beIN Sports, beIN Sports Xtra, beIN Sports ñ, beIN La Liga, beIN Sports 4-8,

As you'll see above, YouTube TV charges the most for access to beIN Sports. The service's unlimited DVR is great, and its channel selection is fantastic, but it's a case of "you get what you pay for." YouTube TV is much pricier than Sling, but it includes many more channels such as the ABC and CBS broadcast networks, which you need additional AirTV hardware to get on Sling.

Sling is cheaper, and Fubo gives you more channels, but the comparison of the different streaming services is not exactly that easy. You can read what I think after testing Sling TV, fuboTV and YouTube TV.

Analysis: Which cord-cutting service is best for sports?

The most beIN channels can still be found in fuboTV — which features nine beIN Sports networks in its introductory $65 per month package.

Frustratingly for basketball fans, fuboTV doesn't have TNT — a big problem for the NBA finals. YouTube TV and Sling TV both let you upgrade to get the basic beIN channels, and still have TNT. If you want soccer, consider FuboTV, but if you want both that and basketball, you may need to pay more for YouTube TV.

The Sports Plus add-on will also add beIN Sports Xtra, and continues the States-side expansion of the beIN channels. Sling TV has beIN Sports in the Sports Extra packages, which cost $11 per month. Sling Blue's Sports Extra package also has NFL RedZone, MLB Network and the Tennis Channel.

If you're looking for regional sports networks over everything else, though, DirecTV Stream is probably your best bet. You may know it by its previous names, though: AT&T TV, AT&T TV Now and DirecTV Now.