Amazon Storage Sale: Huge discounts on SanDisk and WD SSDs, USB drives and MicroSD cards

WD 1TB My Passport Go Cobalt SSD Portable Drive
(Image credit: WD)

Get huge savings on storage during Amazon's Black Friday sale, with steep discounts on storage from SanDisk and WD. From fingernail-sized Micro SD cards to USB drives and pocket-sized portable SSDs, you can score some major capacity with discounts up to more than 50% off, giving you full terabytes of storage for a fraction of the regular price. And with features like speedy USB 3.0 and USB-C connectivity or networked storage to make your own cloud server, the capabilities go way beyond just storing photos and backing up important documents.

Some of these deals shave a few bucks off of already affordable products, but the best deals are knocking as much as $250 off of high-end storage devices. And there's more to the sale than the bargains we've highlighted here. Pocketable flash drives, laptop hard drives and solid state drives and even professional-grade SD cards are all on sale.

 SanDisk 1TB Extreme MicroSDXC Memory Card, was $449.99 now $199.99 @ Amazon

For storage that can survive harsh conditions, deliver 160MB/s read speeds and handle 4K video with ease, the 1TB SanDisk Extreme MicroSDXC is the card to get, and now it's $250 off.View Deal

 WD 8TB My Cloud EX2 Ultra NAS, was $457.63 now $297.99 @ Amazon

Get storage you can access from anywhere with the WD My Cloud EX2 Ultra, a network attached storage drive with a whopping 8TB capacity. Speedy performance and RAID backup options pair with encryption and password protection for storage you can trust, every time. Right now, you save $159.View Deal

 WD 1TB My Passport Go Cobalt SSD Portable Drive, was $172.98 now $99.99 @ Amazon

The WD 1TB My Passport Go Cobalt is a small ad speedy SSD that can survive drops, shakes and more, with 300 MB/s speeds and it's Windows and Mac compatible. Today it's 42% off.View Deal

