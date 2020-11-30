15 of the best Cyber Monday mattress deals - as chosen by the experts at Tom's Guide

Hundreds of Cyber Monday mattress deals went live this morning, with brands big and small offering some exceptional savings in the sales. In fact, many leading companies are running their biggest-ever mattress sales - which means it's a fantastic time to buy a new mattress. But it also means there's a lot to choose between...

So how do you know which are the best Cyber Monday mattress deals, and which ones to avoid? Well, that's where we can help. We've searched through all the sales, and pulled out 15 of the best deals, covering all budgets. For each one, we've explained what's so good about the mattress, and why it's a good offer, to help you decide which is right for you.

Spoiler: we think Nectar has the best offer. It's the best mattress in our guide - and not only does it have up to a $400 discount, but you'll get $399-worth of accessories (luxury pillows, sheets and a mattress protector) added to your order for free. There are plenty of Cyber Monday deals here to browse through though, so read on for our pick of the very best Cyber Monday mattress deals.

The best Cyber Monday mattress deals

Editor's Choice 1. Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: from $798 $499 + $399 of free gifts

Save up to $800 - This is easily our favorite Cyber Monday mattress deal. The superb medium-firm Nectar Memory Foam mattress is #1 in our best mattress guide, and we gave it a full five stars in our review because it's extremely comfortable and supportive, not too hot at night, and comes with an industry-leading 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. Right now, there's an enormous $400 discount — and you'll get luxury sheets, pillows, and a mattress protector worth $399 thrown in for free. That's absolutely phenomenal value. Deal ends: midnight, November 30View Deal

2. Cocoon Chill mattress: from $730 $469 + free pillows and sheet set at Cocoon by Sealy

Save up to $660 - This mattress is one of the most popular in our best Cyber Monday mattress deals round-up, and it's easy to see why. Not only has leading mattress maker Sealy brought back its biggest-ever discount (35%) on its premium memory foam mattress, but you also get two free pillows and a sheet set worth up to $199 thrown in. The Cocoon Chill adapts to your body to provide tailored support all over, and has a premium stretch-knit cover that dissipates heat and will keep you cool as you sleep. With up to $460 off a king size and $199 of free gifts, this is a superb offer. Deal ends: soonView Deal

3. Tempur-Essential Mattress: from $1,659 now $995 at Tempur-Pedic

Save up to $1,328 - This Cyber Monday mattress deal is the cheapest price for a Tempur-Pedic mattress ever. The Essentials Mattress is a special edition medium-soft mattress from leading brand Tempur-Pedic. Three layers of high-performance foam provide adaptive pressure relief and personalized comfort, while a breathable cover wicks moisture away. Plus, bundle a Power Base with the mattress and you can save even more. Deal ends: December 1View Deal

Luxury innerspring 4. Saatva Classic Mattress: from $1,299 $1,099 at Saatva

Save $200 - The Saatva Classic is the best luxury hybrid mattress you can buy. This high-end innerspring mattress combines eco-friendly foams and a cushioning Euro pillow top with a super-durable dual steel coil support system: we found it fantastic to sleep on when we reviewed it. The Saatva Classic comes in three different comfort levels (soft, medium firm, or firm) and two heights (11.5 or 14.5 inches), and we love that you get free white glove delivery as standard. You also get a 180-night risk-free trial to decide whether it's right for you. This fantastic Cyber Monday mattress deal cuts a huge $200 off the price when you spend $1,000. That's better than last year, which only saw a $150 discount. Deal ends: December 7View Deal

5. Tuft & Needle Original Mattress: from $350 $280 at T&N

Save up to $150 - Tuft & Needle makes brilliant budget mattresses, and with its Cyber Monday mattress deals you can save a fantastic 20% on everything on site. That means the company's popular budget foam Original mattress is now on sale for just $280 (was $350) for a twin, while a queen now costs $476, down from $595. That's very good value indeed. Deal ends: November 30 at 1:59am ETView Deal

6. The DreamCloud: from $799 $599 + $399 of free gifts at DreamCloud

Save up to $599 - This Cyber Monday mattress deals matches Nectar and Layla for its incredible value for money, but you get a luxury hybrid mattress instead of pure memory foam. The DreamCloud is an excellent choice for anyone who wants both the bounce of innersprings and the cushioning of memory foam, and right now there's a smooth $200 discount on this popular medium-firm mattress. Plus, you'll get a free mattress protector, sheet set and two cooling pillows added to your order for free. Bonus. Deal ends: soonView Deal

7. Leesa Original Mattress: from $699 $624 + 2 free pillows at Leesa

Save up to $259 - Leesa's Cyber Monday mattress deals are live, and you can currently save a huge $200 on the all-foam Leesa Original Mattress in the sale, plus you'll get two free pillows worth $59 too. The Original has a breathable top layer, with pressure-relieving memory foam underneath, and comes with a 100-night trial. It's the ethical choice too: Leesa donates one mattress to charity for every 10 sold. Deal ends: soonView Deal

8. Purple Mattress: from $599 $549 at Purple

Save up to $300 - This Cyber Monday mattress deal gives you $100 off the flagship Purple mattress — and you can bump the discount up to $300 by adding a sleep bundle (pillows, sheets and a mattress protector) to your order. The mattress uses an innovative responsive gel grid and dual layers of foam to deliver support and flex, and it has thousands of rave reviews. This discount is excellent, and we don't expect the price to drop again now. Deal ends: unknownView Deal

9. Avocado Latex Mattress: from $1,199 $999 at Avocado

Save $200 - On Cyber Monday, Avocado is continuing to give an excellent $200 discount on its new, all-natural latex mattress with code "CYBER200". If you're looking for an organic mattress, we think this is the best you can buy: it's 100% organic certified, non-toxic, and it's biodegradable too. It's also the firmest of Avocado's organic mattresses, at 7.5 out of 10. For the biggest discount, add a bed frame to your order and save an extra $150 via coupon: "BED150". Deal ends: December 7View Deal

Lowest price 10. The Emma mattress: from $599 $254 at Emma

Save up to $329 - Emma has once again cut a generous 40% off everything on site - just add code: CYBER at checkout. That means you can buy the best-selling memory foam mattress in Europe from just $254 for a twin, or $494.40 for a king size (was $824). We've tested this medium mattress in the UK and it's phenomenal: we found it exceptionally comfortable and supportive, with great edge support and low motion transfer. With 40% off in the Cyber Monday mattress sale it's incredible value. Deal ends: December 4View Deal

11. Casper Original Mattress: from $595 $476 at Casper

Save up to $259 - Casper is continuing its current sale into Cyber Monday by cutting a whopping 20% off all its mattresses. The Casper Original Mattress is our favorite of the bunch. It has three layers, and an eco-friendly, removable cover that's machine washable. Plus, it's built to suit all types of sleepers with great support for your hips and shoulders. After discount, the Casper Original Mattress costs $476 for a twin size (was $595) or $876 for a queen, down from $1,095. Deal ends: November 30View Deal

12. Lucid Memory Foam mattress: from $259 $215 at Amazon

Save up to $94 - The Lucid Memory Foam Mattress is one of the most popular on Amazon, and an "Amazon's Choice" recommended buy. The 2020 version of this 12-inch mattress has a medium firm feel, making it ideal for sleeping on in any position. There's currently 20% off most sizes, which means the king-size mattress is on sale for just $375.99, down from $470 (that's a $94 discount). It's been in and out of stock over the weekend though (try Lucid directly if Amazon is out). Deal ends: unknownView Deal

High-tech 13. Eight Sleep Pod Pro: from $2,795 $2,295 at Eight Sleep

Save $500 - There's a rare $500 price cut on the most technologically advanced mattress in the US right now in Eight Sleep's Cyber Monday mattress sale. This premium 12-inch foam mattress has ambient sensors that measure the room temperature and local weather, and react intelligently; plus Heart Rate Variability monitoring, and 'gentle rise' tech built-in. It'll also warm or cool each side of the bed separately. It's designed to give you the best night's sleep possible, and this $500 discount is the biggest we've seen. View Deal

14. Big Fig mattress: from $1,199 $899 at Big Fig

Save $300 - There's a $300 discount on the Big Fig mattress in the company's Cyber Monday sale. That's the biggest deal of the year so far from Big Fig, which specializes in mattress for bigger figures. It's made from gel-infused latex foam, 1,600 pocket springs and ThermoGel cooling tech. Add code: FIGFRIDAY, and the Big Fig mattress drops to $899 for a twin (was $1,199) - but for the most value, add a foundation to your order as well, and prices start from just $999.View Deal