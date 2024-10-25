Simba Black Friday mattress sale 2024: Up to 25% off with early deals

Black Friday is a great time to buy a Simba mattress, as this is when the brand launches its biggest sale of the year (up to 40% off). While this year's Simba Black Friday mattress sale is yet to launch, there are some good early deals live right now. In the UK you can save 20% on select mattresses at Simba, with prices from £492 (was £599) for the Simba Hybrid Original.

Meanwhile in the States you can save 25% on all mattresses at Simba US, with prices from $749 (was $999) for the Simba Hybrid Essential. We've slept on several Simba beds and rate them among the very best mattresses we've tested this year. They are excellent value for money, and perform well in all our in-house tests.

Good Simba sales are rare, so we're hoping that this year's Black Friday mattress deals contains that huge 40% discount we reported on last year. We'll be monitoring the Simba mattress sale regularly and will update this article with the latest Black Friday deals as they arrive.

Simba Black Friday mattress sale 2024: Top early deals UK

1. Simba Hybrid Original Mattress: was from £599 now £499 at Simba Sleep

The Hybrid Original combines the signature Simba tech with a budget-friendly price. It's the most expensive option in the Simba Comfort range, but with a double on sale for £647.19 (was £799), we think it's competitively priced for the quality you're getting. Unlike other hybrids, the Original uses a base layer of supportive foams (not springs) — you'll find the springs higher up, as a responsive micro-coil layer that conforms to the body for bouncy pressure relief. Benefits: 200-night trial | 10-year guarantee | Free delivery

2. Simba Hybrid Pro Mattress: was from £799 now £647 at Simba Sleep

The Hybrid Pro mattress from Simba adds a double spring layer to enhance pressure relief and support across the body, while a top layer of natural wool uses an eco-touch to improve breathability. It's a step up from the cheaper Comfort range, and that's reflected in the price: a double is on sale for £942.18 (was £1,149), saving you £207. While this is a decent discount, if you don't need to buy urgently we'd recommend waiting to see if that larger 40% discount arrives next month. You can read more about it in our Simba Hybrid Pro mattress review. Benefits: 200-night trial | 10-year guarantee | Free delivery

3. Simba Hybrid Ultra Mattress: was from £1,899 £1,481 at Simba Sleep

Simba describes the Hybrid Ultra as the "dream mattress", a top-rated mattress in a box that boasts numerous layers of foams, comfort materials, and springs to provide customized support for every sleep style. The testers for our Simba Hybrid Ultra mattress review also love it, praising it for lumbar support and cooling. As you might expect, for this kind of luxury sleep you have to pay a premium price — the double is on sale for £2,183.22 (was £2,799) ahead of Black Friday, saving you £616. Benefits: 200-night trial | 10-year guarantee | Free delivery

4. Simba Earth Escape Mattress: was from £1,099 £879 at Simba Sleep

Swapping foams for natural materials, the Earth Escape is an eco-friendly hybrid mattress that uses wool, hemp, and flax to create a cushioned finish. In our Simba Earth Escape Mattress review we found this firmer bed best for stomach and back sleepers, as well as breathable for hot sleepers. And the premium price is reflected in the luxury finish, which invites you to take a nap. The Earth Escape is 20% off, but the double has already sold out. A super king costs £1,697.71 (was £2,149), which is great value for an organic bed. Benefits: 200-night trial | 10-year guarantee | Free delivery

5. Simba Earth Apex Mattress: from £1,499 + free bedding at Simba Sleep

Want a mattress that combines luxury sleep with an eco-friendly build? Look no further than the Simba Earth Apex, a 30cm tall hybrid with eight layers including sumptuous materials such as silk, cashmere, and Mohair. The medium-firm feel and full-body support should suit most sleep styles, but it is luxuriously priced — a king is on sale for £1,959. 20 (was £2,449) ahead of Black Friday. Benefits: 200-night trial | 10-year guarantee | Free delivery

Simba Black Friday mattress sale 2024: Top early deals US

1. Simba Hybrid Essential Mattress: was from $999 $749.25 at Simba US

The simplest (and least expensive) bed in the Simba US line-up, the Hybrid Essential uses open cell Simbatex foam and graphite infusions to provide cooler sleep. The support comes primarily from the dense base foam, with a layer of micro coils providing contoured support. There's 25% off all sizes at Simba currently in this month's top mattress sales, with a queen now $1,124.25 (was $1,499). Benefits: 100-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free delivery

2. Simba Hybrid Pro Mattress: was from $1,399 $1,049.25 at Simba US

Sitting at the other end of the Simba US collection, the Hybrid Pro is a premium mattress that uses a double micro spring layer to create a responsive, cradling support. The plush feel and luxurious 14-inch depth means the Pro is likely to best suit side sleepers. In the 25% off sale, a Hybrid Pro queen mattress is now only $1,349.25 (was $1,799). Benefits: 100-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free delivery

When does the 2024 Simba Black Friday sale start?

We can't predict exactly when the Simba Black Friday mattress sale will kick off, but based on previous experience, we expect it to get going in early to mid-November. In 2023, Simba launched its Black Friday mattress deal in the second week of November — we're hoping for something similar this year.

Those deals are likely to continue until the Black Friday weekend, although we might see some changes the closer we get to the big day. Post-Black Friday, Cyber Monday is another good time to buy a mattress from Simba.

Although last year, some of our favorite deals at Simba had ended before Monday. Our recommendation? If you see a saving you like, don't hang around to buy.

(Image credit: Simba Sleep)

Does Simba have a Black Friday mattress sale?

In previous years Simba has offered some fantastic Black Friday mattress sales. Last year we saw up to 45% off mattresses plus a price promise: Simba guaranteed the prices wouldn't go any lower in 2023. This meant Black Friday really was the cheapest time to buy a Simba mattress.

But Simba UK has changed how it approaches deals in 2024. While the brand used to run evergreen Simba mattress sales, in 2024 we've only spotted the occasional discount. And often, Simba has reserved that saving for just a few models.

As we've not observed the same sale patterns from Simba this year, it's hard to predict just what the Black Friday deals will be. Still, we remain hopeful, as the few deals that have popped up at Simba this year have generally been generous.

It's also hard to predict what kind of sales we'll see from Simba US, but for a different reason — the brand has only operated in the States for the past few months. However, based on Simba UK's sales, plus our general observations of Black Friday mattress deals, we're expecting an exciting sitewide saving.

Where to find Simba Black Friday mattress deals

Simba mattresses are available both online and from brick and mortar stores. We recommend shopping direct from Simba's online store, as here you'll find the complete mattress line-up, and the best benefits and aftercare.

Third-party retailers also carry Simba mattresses, including the Simba Amazon store. This is a good place to find old season Simba mattresses (Simba refreshed the line-up earlier this year), and you can also spot deals on bedding accessories.

In addition. Simba mattresses can be found at John Lewis online and Argos (currently, the Simba Cool Foam Mattress is sold exclusively at Argos).

(Image credit: Simba)

If you want to try before you buy, Simba beds are stocked at select retailers across England. However, if there's a specific bed you want to test, Simba recommends calling in advance to ensure it's in stock. Otherwise, you can buy online and enjoy the Simba 200-night sleep trial. That's 200 nights to sleep on the bed in your own home, before you have to commit.

Currently, it appears as though Simba mattresses are available exclusively from Simba online in the US. So if you're hoping for a deal, head straight to the Simba site.

Is Black Friday a good time to buy a Simba mattress?

Black Friday is traditionally the best time of year to find a mattress deal, with brands often announcing their biggest savings over this period. As Simba UK has recently refrained from running frequent sales, we expect Black Friday to be a rare opportunity to save money on these high-quality hybrids.

In the US, we're also expecting Black Friday to be a good time to buy a Simba mattress. Based on the deals we've spotted since the US range was launched, we expect savings to pop up frequently on Simba hybrid mattresses. But Black Friday is likely to see an increase in the discount, so if you don't mind waiting for your bed, it might be worth holding back and seeing what the sales season brings.

How to choose a Simba mattress

Simba specializes in hybrid mattresses to compete with the best hybrid mattresses around. In the UK, the nine mattress Simba line-up has an option to suit almost every sleep style and budget.

The Comfort and Deluxe range are traditional hybrid mattresses, pairing springs with multiple layers of foam. Side sleepers should look for hybrid mattresses with cushioned comfort layers, to provide pressure relief at the shoulder and hips. Back and stomach sleepers tend to need a firmer feel with plenty of lumbar support, to keep the spine comfortably aligned.

If you're looking for an eco-conscious bed, take a look at the Simba Earth range. With a three mattress line-up — the Source, Escape, and Apex — the Earth collection swaps foams for planet-friendly materials such as wool, hemp, and flax.

(Image credit: Simba)

In the US, the Simba line-up currently consists of three hybrid mattresses. While the choice might be smaller, it's still important to prioritize your sleep style.

To make the right choice in the Black Friday mattress sales, consider the type of bed that will suit your sleep needs. Do you need lots of pressure relief? Do you need extra support at the spine? Or are you a hot sleeper, looking for a breathable bed? Avoid focusing on the discount too much — a saving is only good if it's on a mattress that's right for you.

How much should you pay for a Simba mattress in the Black Friday sales?

Simba mattresses are suitable for a variety of budgets, with prices ranging from £499 (for a single Simba Hybrid Essential Mattress), to £1,899 (for a single Simba Hybrid Ultra Mattress) and everything in between.

All Simba UK mattresses feature the patented Simba hybrid core technology and are manufactured in the UK. They also all come with a 200-night trial and a 10-year guarantee, plus free next day delivery. Simba doesn't currently manufacture any budget or lower mid-range beds — which is part of the reason why we're looking forward to the Black Friday mattress sales.

As the Simba mattress line-up is smaller in the US, you'll also find a smaller price range. The cheapest bed in the collection is the mid-range Hybrid Essential, which is priced from $999. The premium Hybrid Pro sits at the other end of the scale — it's priced from $1,399.