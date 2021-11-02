Black Friday projector deals — best early deals you can shop now

Sales season is here, and Black Friday deals are already giving people huge savings on the best tech. And that's great news if you're setting up a home theater.

If you want a really big screen, nothing beats a projector. And as we approach the holidays, the best Black Friday projector deals offer discounts and savings that are nearly as big. Whether it's a cinema style projector, a short throw 4K projector, or laser projector, these alternatives to large TVs can see significant discounts as we approach the major sales events.

Black Friday brings discounts for all sorts of products, and projectors are no exception. But it can be hard to find great bargains. If you're having trouble finding the best Black Friday projector deals, we're here to help. We've been hunting for the best projector bargains, and are sharing the best deals below.

The best Black Friday projector deals you can get today

Epson Home Cinema 3800 4K Projector: was $1,699 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

Get a brilliant projector with 4K HDR and 60fps gaming support for less with the Epson Home Cinema 3800 4K PRO-UHD 3-Chip Projector. With advanced image processing for better color and clarity, the Epson project provides an in-home movie theater experience, with 3,000 lumens of brightness, 10-bit color, 4K resolution and HDMI 2.0 connectivity. It even has Active 3D support, for those times you want to break out the 3D glasses.

Optoma UHD38 4K Projector Optoma UHD38 4K projector: was $1,599 now $1,399 @ Amazon

The Optoma UHD38 is an affordable 4K projector that boasts HDR support, and even high-frame rate gaming. With the ability to project a picture of 100-inches and larger — up to 300 inches, even — it's a great budget-friendly home theater projector.

Epson projector + 120" screen: was $2,149 now $1,799 @ Best Buy

Get the excellent Epson Home Cinema 3800 4K projector bundled with an Insignia 120" Home Theater projector screen for less, saving $350 for this awesome home theater package.

LG CineBeam HU70LAB 4K projector: was $1,799 now $1,599 @ Best Buy

Get a massive picture with this smart home theater projector. The LG 4K LED CineBeam boasts 4K resolution with HDR support, DLP image technology, and dual HDMI inputs so you can keep your Blu-ray player connected when you want to game on your PS5. With LG's webOS smart software it supports all the major streaming services, and has Google Assistant and Alexa built-in.

Bomaker 4K Tri-Color Laser Projector: was $3,199 now $1,749

Get a killer deal on a 4K ultra-short throw laser projector from Walmart. The Bomaker 4K Tri-Color Laser Projector stuns with a 15000:1 contrast ratio, and HDR for life-like performance. It sounds great, too, with Harman Kardon speakers that support DTS and Dolby Digital audio. And don't worry about smarts, since the Android 7.1 smart TV software gives you a wealth of apps and streaming services. Walmart is selling the projector for a whopping 48% off!

Samsung LSP7T 4K Laser Projector: was $3,499 now $2,499 @ Best Buy

Get a cinematic short throw laser projector for $1,000 off with Samsung's The Premiere LSP7T 4K single-laser smart projector. With only a few inches of distance, this short throw projector can put up a giant 120-inch 4K picture, with 2200 lumens of brightness for great visibility any time of day. With 2.2 channel sound, wireless connectivity and Samsung's Tizen smart TV software built-in, the projector can also replace your smart TV.