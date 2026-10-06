Not a typo! Roku Pro OLED TV just crashed to $699 for Prime Day

If you thought Prime Day was going to be a snooze fest for deals, think again. The Roku Pro OLED TV just dropped to $699 on Amazon. That's $300 off and one of the cheapest prices we’ve ever seen for a 55-inch OLED TV.

We're in the process of reviewing this TV right now, but so far the Roku Pro OLED has impressed us in our labs, especially for this newly reduced price.

Save $300 Roku Pro Series 4K OLED TV: was $999 now $699 at Amazon Roku's first foray into the world of OLED blends one of the best streaming platforms with self-lit pixels, perfect black levels and all of the benefits that come with OLED display technology. Right now, the 55-inch model is just $699, which is $300 off for Prime Day.

As Roku's first OLED TV, you get everything we love about Roku's platform, including its ease of use and uncluttered remote. And you get an OLED TV on top, which means perfect black levels, wide viewing angles and vibrant colors.

We tested the Roku Pro Series in our lab, and it turned in pretty solid results for an entry-level OLED TV. You get 70.7% coverage of the Rec. 2020 Gamut color space, which is only slightly below higher-end sets like the LG C6 and Samsung S90H.

A closer competitor is the LG B6, which we have reviewed. That's currently $699 for the 48-inch version at Best Buy.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Roku Pro OLED LG B6 SDR Brightness (10%, in nits) 331 253 Delta-E (lower is better) 2.3 1.03 Rec. 709 Gamut Coverage 98.3% 98.8% HDR Brightness (10%, in nits) 462 (574 higher brightness) 695 UHDA-P3 Gamut Coverage 96.03% 97.19% Rec. 2020 Gamut Coverage 70.74% 72.35% Input latency (in milliseconds) 9.1 12.9/8.9 (Game mode)

The Roku Pro OLED turned in a brighter SDR brightness of 331 nits versus the LG, but the B6 registered a higher brightness when viewing HDR content. The B6 also notched a better Delta-E color accuracy score.

Otherwise, though the Roku Pro delivered comparable results in terms of color reproduction, and the the Roku and LG were closely matched with input latency. That means they're both good for gaming.

Overall, if you like Roku's interface and have been looking to upgrade to an OLED TV, this Prime Day deal is almost a no-brainer.