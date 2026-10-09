Amazon’s weekend sale is better than I expected — here are 39 fall deals worth shopping post-Prime Day

October Prime Day may be over, but the deals aren’t going anywhere just yet. If you’re in the mood for a little more shopping this weekend, you’re in luck — plenty of great Amazon deals are still up for grabs.

The retailer is serving up impressive discounts on everything from YETI coolers and Apple Watches to Asics running shoes and Ninja appliances. And while Halloween is still a few weeks away, you can already save up to 50% on tons of seasonal essentials, along with plenty of home decor finds to make your space feel extra cozy for fall.

There's also tons of great markdowns on tech, appliances, running shoes, apparel and much more. Ready to get a head start on shopping for the new season? Keep scrolling to find the rest of my favorite deals to shop this fall.

My Favorite Deals

Halloween Shop: up to 50% off @ Amazon

The Halloween countdown is on! And yes, we still have a while to go — but Amazon's Halloween Shop is officially open for business. Stocking up on cozy essentials and Halloween decor now is a must. Amazon has everything you need to satisfy all your fall cravings with deals up to 50% off. We're talking Halloween lights, candy, costumes, decor and more starting at just $9. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $24 @ Amazon

Not only are Skechers super comfortable, they're also affordable thanks to Amazon's sale. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children, so you can find the perfect style for just about anyone. Read more Read less ▼

YETI sale: up to 30% off @ Amazon

If you're a fan of YETI, you know that a sale doesn't come around often enough. That's why now is the perfect opportunity to save big on drinkware and cooler deals starting at just $15. So don't wait — snag a new cooler or water bottle before these discounts disappear! Read more Read less ▼

Lego sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon

It's no secret that the best Lego deals are typically found closer to the holidays. However, Amazon has multiple sets on sale right now. Save on Lego Star Wars, Marvel, Botanicals, Disney, and more. Read more Read less ▼

Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21 at Amazon Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently only $19 at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow. Read more Read less ▼

AmazStove Tabletop Fire Pit: was $45 now $37 at Amazon Similar to the popular Solo Stove, this table top fire pit has an extensive wood fuel capacity and you can enjoy a burning time of 50 to 60 minutes. It's perfect to bring along on camping trips or roast marshmallows over. Read more Read less ▼

Bose SoundLink Plus: was $269 now $179 at Amazon This relatively new Bluetooth speaker is only just seeing its first discounts, and they're really good. This is a big saving on a speaker that offers great sound quality and 20 hours of battery life. Read more Read less ▼

Hisense 55" S7 Canvas 4K QLED TV : was $1,499 now $699 at Amazon If you've been intrigued by lifestyle TVs but hesitant about their relatively high price tags, the discounted Hisense S7 Canvas TV might be the set you've been waiting for. It's adorned with an elegant, replaceable, teak-style frame, its screen features a matte finish, and it offers an entire Art Gallery for displaying works of art when not in use. Read more Read less ▼

Apple

Apple AirTag (2nd Gen): was $29 now $24 at Amazon Apple's second generation AirTag offers better range, precision finding, a louder speaking and a bunch of extra improvements to help you track your lost keys and bags. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $199 at Amazon The AirPods Pro 3 are the headphones to buy for Apple owners. They're incredibly popular, but that's for good reason — they offer 10 hours of battery life, improved sound, and superior active noise canceling. In our AirPods Pro 3 review we could only knock them for the fact that they don't come with a charging cable, and the fact that you need an iPhone with Apple Intelligence to use the new Live Translate feature. Read more Read less ▼

Apple Watch 12 (GPS/42mm): was $399 now $349 at Amazon The Apple Watch 12 features an upgraded S11 processor, improved heart rate and heart rate variability (HRV) tracking, new Readiness metric, new Health Age score, and a redesigned Health app with improved recovery insights and personalized AI health/fitness guidance. In our Apple Watch 12 review, we said its continuous heart-rate sensing and better recovery information make it a must buy for Apple fans. Read more Read less ▼

Apple Mac mini (M6): was $899 now $779 at Amazon The new Mac mini M6 claims to be 4.8x faster than the M4-based Mac mini. The base model should provide enough horsepower for most as it comes with Apple’s new M6 chip, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. You also get plenty of ports in a tiny package with three Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-C ports, HDMI and Ethernet. Read more Read less ▼

Apple 13" MacBook Air (M5): was $1,299 now $1,099 at Amazon Ever since Apple increased its price by $200 this past summer, MacBook Air deals have been hard to come by. However, this $1,099 deal is the best we've seen to date. The laptop features a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) display, Apple M5 chipset, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and support for WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 6. In our MacBook Air M5 review we said it's the laptop to get for most people and users with an M3 or older chipset will notice a major performance boost. Read more Read less ▼

Running Sneakers

Save 48% Asics Sonicblast (Men's): was $180 now $94 at Amazon Suited for both fast runs and everyday training, the Asics Sonicblast are super lightweight and propulsive. There's an Astroplate mechanism to help you shoot forward as well as FF Blast Max and FF Turbo cushioning for a bouncy feel underfoot. Read more Read less ▼

Save 45% Brooks Hyperion Max 3 (Men's): was $199 now $109 at Amazon The Brooks Hyperion Max 3 is a plated training shoe with a mega-stack of cushioning in its midsole, the top layer of which is made from a particularly springy PEBA material. It's a speedier option than shoes like the Glycerin and Ghost, and still comfortable for easy runs as well. Read more Read less ▼

Save 46% Brooks Hyperion Elite 5: was $274 now $149 at Amazon When it comes to running fast, carbon plate racers are the shoe to go for, but they're normally prohibitively expensive. Thanks to this $115 saving the Brooks Hyperion Elite 5 is under $200 in the Amazon sale. It's still not exactly cheap, but if you have PRs in mind, it will help get you there with its lightweight, propulsive design. Read more Read less ▼

Save 39% New Balance SC Elite v5: was $264 now $161 at Amazon Big discounts on carbon plate racers are hard to find, so this $103 saving on the fastest shoe in the New Balance line-up is certainly eye-catching. It's not a shoe you'd use for your everyday runs, but if you're chasing PRs, the SC Elite v5 will help you get there. Read more Read less ▼

Apparel Deals

Columbia Flare Gun Stretch Flannel (Men's): was $60 now $29 at Amazon If fall had a uniform, it would be flannel. Available in a wide variety of colors (although the color pictured might just have the lowest price), this flannel is the perfect fall staple. It's comfortable, festive and will look great while you're taking part in all those fall activities (hiking, fishing, apple picking to name a few). Read more Read less ▼

Cushionaire Laz Cork Footbed Sandals: was $59 now $39 at Amazon If you're in the market for some Birkenstocks but don't want to pay the hefty price, these Cushionaire sandals are the next best thing. Crafted from high-quality faux leather, the sandals feature a soft lining and adjustable double buckle strap. They're also available in a plethora of colors, although price may vary. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Flex Adapt Juliette (Women's): was $79 now $42 at Amazon This is a huge discount available in limited sizes and colors, so it's sure to sell out fast. Make sure to grab it if it's available in your size. The Skechers Flex Adapt Juliette have a super-simple and sweet look that's very easy to style, and even easier to wear. The stretch knit upper feels just like a comfy pair of socks. Read more Read less ▼

Save 55% Columbia Panorama Full Zip (Women's): was $100 now $45 at Amazon From a light hike to cozying up by the fire, this top-rated Sherpa fleece full zip that's lined with a soft, suede-like material, is perfect for all your outdoor adventures when the air is a bit crisp. It's cut with that classic style and fit you can count on. Read more Read less ▼

Columbia Switchback Jacket (Women's): was $70 now $49 at Amazon This lightweight packable jacket takes up minimal real estate, so there's no excuse not to bring it along on your next outdoor outing. Plus, a hidden hood deploys from the collar when needed and a drawstring hem and adjustable cuffs ensure a watertight fit. Read more Read less ▼

Project Cloud 100% Genuine Suede Leather Ankle Boots (Women's): was $99 now $59 at Amazon Although these may look identical to the popular Ugg slippers, their price tag says otherwise. These platform boot slippers are warm, fuzzy and perfect for wearing around the house on a chilly fall or winter day. If you're wondering if you can wear them outdoors, the answer is yes! They just so happen to be water and stain resistant, too. Read more Read less ▼

Appliances

Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1: was $129 now $89 at Amazon Landing the number one spot on our list of best air fryers, the Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 will fit up to 5 pounds of French fries or 9 pounds of chicken wings. And despite its 6.5 quart capacity, it has a neat compact design that won’t overwhelm your countertop. With air crisp technology reaching 400°F you can enjoy crispy food cooked with little or no oil. Aside from providing crisp food, it can reheat pastries, roast and dehydrate, perfect for when you want to dry fruits and other foods. Cleaning up is a cinch with a nonstick basket and crisper plate. Read more Read less ▼

De'Longhi Dedica Duo Compact Espresso Machine: was $299 now $199 at Amazon The De’Longhi Dedica Duo is a dual-brew espresso machine that measures just 5.9 inches wide, so it won’t take up too much room on your countertop, making it perfect for smaller living quarters. There are three preset recipes, a professional pump, a digital touch display, and a commercial-style steam wand. It's so easy to use that anyone can make a perfect coffee with it. Read more Read less ▼

Save 43% Shark FlexStyle: was $349 now $199 at Amazon The Shark FlexStyle replicates salon-quality results at home. Designed for all hair types, it includes multiple attachments that handle everything from blowouts and waves, to straightening and more. Read more Read less ▼

KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Qt. Tilt-head Stand Mixer: was $399 now $299 at Amazon If you want a stylish, tilt-head stand mixer to suit your kitchen, this is an excellent deal. With a 4.5 quart capacity, it's large enough to bake up to 8 dozen cookies in a single batch. A powerful mixer, it has 10 speeds to quickly whisk, mix, beat and whip up a storm. It also comes with silver coated flat beater, dough hook and 6-wire metal whip. Get baking with this great deal. Read more Read less ▼

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum: was $599 now $269 at Amazon With a 55% discount, this makes this Shark robot vacuum a steal. With impressive suction power, this can easily pick up dirt, debris and pet hair on all floor types. It also has tons of features like Matrix Clean, precision mapping, AI voice control and a 60-day self-emptying capacity. Read more Read less ▼

Fall Decor

Artoid Mode Fall Kitchen Towels: was $17 now $13 at Amazon For just $9 you'll get a pack of these high-quality fall dish towels. Whether you're looking to add some fall flair to your kitchen or you need some dish towels that won't scratch your delicate cookware, these are the perfect pick. I don't know about you but I'm certainly adding them to my cart ASAP. Read more Read less ▼

HANDIC Store Fall Garland: was $19 now $9 at Amazon This realistic garland will come in handy for fall, Halloween, Thanksgiving and beyond. With a blend of dark green and burnt orange hues, it is sure to warm up any room. The set features 3 pieces that measure up to 5.9 feet in length each. Read more Read less ▼

Halloween Pumpkin Carving Kit Tools: was $29 now $16 at Amazon Planning to carve up some pumpkins this fall? You need this 13 piece pumpkin carving kit with all the necessary tools to create a jack-o-lantern. The tools are made with premium stainless steel that wont break or slip. They're easy to use and safe for supervised children. Read more Read less ▼

Bedsure Fleece Blanket: was $29 now $15 at Amazon Whether you're looking for a decorative throw for your couch or you need an extra layer of warmth for your bed, this fleece blanket is a must-have for cooler temperatures. The shaggy Sherpa blanket features a timeless checkered pattern and the utmost coziness. It comes in two different throw sizes or sizes to fit a twin, queen and king bed. Read more Read less ▼

Valery Madelyn Fall Pumpkin Decor: was $29 now $18 at Amazon I'm loving this adorable set of three pumpkins you can add anywhere in your home to give it a country chic vibe. The three-piece set is hand painted and have a protective coating to ensure they won't fade. Read more Read less ▼