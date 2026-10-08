The iPhone Duo could be one of the season's biggest releases. Although iPhone Duo preorders don't start till October 16, here's one iPhone Duo preorder that we've been able confirm.

New Xfinity Mobile Plus customers and existing Diamond members with Mobile Plus will get up to $1,000 off their iPhone Duo preorder at Xfinity Mobile. Customers on legacy Premium Unlimited plans will also be able to take advantage of this offer. (Mobile customers who don't have a trade-in will still get $400 off).

iPhone Duo: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ Xfinity Mobile

Xfinity Mobile's iPhone Duo preorder has been confirmed. New Xfinity Mobile Plus customers and existing Diamond members with Mobile Plus will get up to $1,000 off their iPhone Duo when preorders start on October 16. Customers on legacy Premium Unlimited plans will also be able to take advantage of this offer.

Priced at $1,999, the iPhone Duo is Apple's priciest phone to date. The highly anticipated smartphone is like an iPhone and iPad rolled into one. The 5.4-inch phone opens up to revel a huge 7.6-inch nano-texture display.

The iPhone Duo features a 7.6-inch Super Retina XDR display (1,878 x 2,670) and a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR outer display (1,398 x 2,034). It houses Apple's A20 Pro chipset, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and two 24MP front cameras. Rear cameras include a 48MP main (f/1.6) and 48MP ultrawide (f/2.2).

In our iPhone Duo hands-on, we said this could be the foldable phone to beat thanks to Apple's combination of polished design, robust software experience, and enhanced durability. If that's still out of reach, you can check out the latest batch of iPhone 18 Pro deals.