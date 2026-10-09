9 patio and garden deals I'd shop at Walmart this weekend
Affordable patio and garden upgrades to get your space fall-ready
The weekend is upon us and Sunday night marks the end of Walmart Deal Days. That means you have just a few days left to shop home decor deals for the new season.
As part of its sales event, Walmart is currently offering up to 50% off select outdoor items. Below I've rounded up my top 9 deals for your home starting from just $9. From hanging bird feeders to a rake for picking up leaves, here are the top home decor deals I recommend.
Quick Links
- shop all Walmart deals
- Fall outdoor decor: deals from $9
- Patio and garden event: up to 50% off
- Self-Watering Plant Pots 5-Pack: was $28 now $16
- BN-LINK Solar Lights Outdoor: was $29 now $19
- Remiawy Rake for Leaves: was $38 now $21
- Tabletop Fire Pit: was $49 now $24
Patio & Home Deals
Fall outdoor decor: deals from $9 @ Walmart
Ready to update your front porch or patio with some seasonal decor? Look no further than Walmart for flowers, welcome mats, wreaths, throw pillows and more.
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These Hummingbird feeders from Feed Garden will attract birds and keep away pests like ants! Best of all, the colored glass and blown shape makes them look beautiful too. They're also easy to hang/reposition and durable.
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This window box planter measures 18 x 15 x 6 inches and comes with a removable saucer tray and versatile drainage. Not only is this slim enough for compact spaces, but a great way to showcase your plants or herbs.
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If you're looking to add some plants to your home, these self watering pots are the perfect place to house them. Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, they feature drainage holes and saucers. They're also lightweight and made of recycled plastic.
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If you're after a soft glow, or decor, these solar lanterns will add style to your backyard, front porch or even indoors. In addition, they feature an attractive dancing flame design that mimics real flames.
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This metal rake features a 18-inch wide head for faster fall clean up. This allows it to pick up large leaves, clippings and lawn debris with ease. It also features an adjustable handle ranging from 38.8 to 65 inches.
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This mini fire pit will bring warmth right into the chilliest of evenings, and it's small enough to fit on a tabletop! It lights in just a few seconds and creates a smokeless, ash-free flame.
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Light up your outdoor space at night with this set of string lights that are 100 feet long and include 50 bulbs. You'll want to spend all night under the stars with these lights that emit a soft white glow and will make a stylish statement hanging in your backyard or over your patio.
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This adorable bird bath will look great in your garden. Made of high-quality plastic with a resin coating, this bird bath will last all year round as it resists sun, rain and freezing temperatures. It's also perfectly suited for birds to drink and bathe comfortably.
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As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
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