Prime Day may be over — but these 5 Garmin watch deals are still too good to pass up
5 excellent Garmin smartwatch bargains
Garmin makes some of the best smartwatches out there, particularly when it comes to fitness tracking performance, training insights, and recovery advice. But they can be a tad pricey. Fortunately, five of my favorite models are on sale right now.
Amazon Prime Day may be over, but my go-to smartwatch for logging outdoor adventures, the Garmin Instinct 3, remains $100 off on Amazon.
On the more wallet-friendly side, Garmin’s tried-and-true entry-level Forerunner 55 is just $161 on Amazon, marked down from $199. Heck, even the brand-new Garmin Forerunner 170 is on sale for a modest 10% off. You can find links and details to these deals — and more — below.
Best fall Garmin watch deals: Quick links
- Garmin Forerunner 55: was $199 now $161 @ Amazon
- Garmin Forerunner 165 Music: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
- Garmin Vivoactive 6: was $299 now $229 @ Amazon
- Garmin Forerunner 170: was $349 now $314 @ Amazon
- Garmin Instinct 3: was $449 now $349 @ Amazon
The Garmin Forerunner 55 has been in the brand's lineup for quite a few years (and was recently replaced by the Forerunner 70). Unlike most of the other watches on this list, it doesn't feature a flashy AMOLED screen or even a touchscreen at all. It also doesn't have NFC or music storage, but what it does offer is outstanding fitness tracking reliability and excellent battery performance in an easy-to-use, rugged, comfy, no-frills package.
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The Forerunner 165 was recently replaced by the newer Forerunner 170 (which is also on sale; see below), but it remains a very good smartwatch for the money, especially at this price. You don't get as advanced training and recovery features as the newer model, but the Forerunner 165 is an attractive, reliable, comfortable, and long-lasting smartwatch nonetheless, especially for beginner runners.
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The Vivoactive 6 is one of Garmin's lightest, thinnest, and comfiest smartwatches. It also balances legit fitness tracking chops with support for useful smart features like onboard music storage, NFC payments, and live location sharing. The display is bright and crisp, while battery life is good for up to a week. Choose from several eye-catching colors.
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The Forerunner 170 is Garmin's latest mid-tier smartwatch for runners. Impressively lightweight and comfortable, it boasts a bright touchscreen paired with five physical buttons, support for many of the brand's most advanced training and recovery features, onboard music storage, and super-reliable tracking performance.
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The Instinct 3 is the best Garmin smartwatch for battery life and my favorite model in the brand's current lineup. Tough-built with rock-solid tracking accuracy, the Instinct 3 also supports just about any outdoor activity you could think of. This is why it's my go-to on-wrist companion for cycling, hiking, snowboarding, climbing, and more.
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Shop today's best Amazon deals
- shop all last-minute October Prime day deals
- YETI sale: deals from $10
- Amazon devices: deals from $12
- Fall jackets/hoodies: from $18
- Anker Smart Display Charger: was $39 now $23
- Skechers: from $25
- TV sale: deals from $69
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Dan Bracaglia is the Tom’s Guide editorial lead for all things smartwatches, fitness trackers and outdoor gear. With 15 years of experience as a consumer technology journalist testing everything from Oura Rings to instant cameras, Dan is deeply passionate about helping readers save money and make informed purchasing decisions. In the past year alone, Dan has assessed major product releases from the likes of Apple, Garmin, Google, Samsung, Polar and many others.
An avid outdoor adventurer, Dan is based in the U.S. Pacific Northwest where he takes advantage of the beautiful surroundings every chance he gets. A lover of kayaking, hiking, swimming, biking, snowboarding and exploring, he also makes every effort to combine his day job with his passions. When not assessing the sleep tracking and heart rate accuracy of the latest tach gadgets, you can find him photographing Seattle’s vibrant underground music community.
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