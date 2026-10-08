Prime Day may be over — but these 5 Garmin watch deals are still too good to pass up

Garmin makes some of the best smartwatches out there, particularly when it comes to fitness tracking performance, training insights, and recovery advice. But they can be a tad pricey. Fortunately, five of my favorite models are on sale right now.

Amazon Prime Day may be over, but my go-to smartwatch for logging outdoor adventures, the Garmin Instinct 3, remains $100 off on Amazon.

On the more wallet-friendly side, Garmin’s tried-and-true entry-level Forerunner 55 is just $161 on Amazon, marked down from $199. Heck, even the brand-new Garmin Forerunner 170 is on sale for a modest 10% off. You can find links and details to these deals — and more — below.

Save 19% ($38) Garmin Forerunner 55: was $199 now $161 at Amazon The Garmin Forerunner 55 has been in the brand's lineup for quite a few years (and was recently replaced by the Forerunner 70). Unlike most of the other watches on this list, it doesn't feature a flashy AMOLED screen or even a touchscreen at all. It also doesn't have NFC or music storage, but what it does offer is outstanding fitness tracking reliability and excellent battery performance in an easy-to-use, rugged, comfy, no-frills package. Read more Read less ▼

Save $50 Garmin Forerunner 165 Music: was $249 now $199 at Amazon The Forerunner 165 was recently replaced by the newer Forerunner 170 (which is also on sale; see below), but it remains a very good smartwatch for the money, especially at this price. You don't get as advanced training and recovery features as the newer model, but the Forerunner 165 is an attractive, reliable, comfortable, and long-lasting smartwatch nonetheless, especially for beginner runners. Read more Read less ▼

Save 23% Garmin Vivoactive 6: was $299 now $229 at Amazon The Vivoactive 6 is one of Garmin's lightest, thinnest, and comfiest smartwatches. It also balances legit fitness tracking chops with support for useful smart features like onboard music storage, NFC payments, and live location sharing. The display is bright and crisp, while battery life is good for up to a week. Choose from several eye-catching colors. Read more Read less ▼

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