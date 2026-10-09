Fall refresh: 25 Lowe's deals with up to 65% off Halloween decor, patio heaters and home accents
Lowe's best weekend savings to make your home feel like new again
Enjoying the cooler fall weather? If your home is still stuck back in July, I'm here to help. There are a bunch of Lowe's deals on everything from bathroom furniture to home accents, and I'm sharing the best of the best deals.
My favorite sale right now? Halloween is creeping closer and closer, and Lowe's is offering up to 50% off Halloween decor to make your home suitably spookified.
See all my top picks below! I also recommend checking out our Lowe's promo codes.
Quick Links (Lowe's)
- shop all deals at Lowe's
- Appliance sale: up to 35% off
- Patio furniture sales: up to 50% off
- Lawn & garden care: up to 30% off
- Tools: up to 40% off
- Grills & accessories: up to 30% off
Quick Links (Other Retailers)
- YETI: deals from $24
- T-Mobile: iPhone 18 Pro or Pixel 11 for free @ T-Mobile
- REI: 50% off Arc'teryx, Patagonia, more @ REI
- Ninja sale: up to 50% off
- Nectar mattresses: up to 50% off @ Nectar
- Smart TVs: deals from $59
- Dell: up to $900 off laptops
- Samsung: up to $800 off TVs & soundbars
- Running shoes: deals from $49 @ Amazon
Editor's Choice
Halloween decorations: up to 50% off @ Lowe's
It's spooky season! Decorate your home with huge savings on some of the most festive inflatables, skeletons, welcome mats, decor and more at Lowe's.
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Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ Lowe's
Lowe's is slashing the prices of select small and large appliances. The sale includes refrigerators, washers, ranges, microwaves, and more from brands like Whirlpool, Samsung, and LG.
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Outdoor grills: up to 30% off @ Lowe's
There's nothing like buying a brand-new grill for all your upcoming outdoor festivities. And if you're ready to get grilling, Lowe's has the perfect deals for you, with up to 30% off a range of outdoor grills.
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Patio furniture sales: up to 50% off @ Lowe's
Lowe's patio furniture sales are taking up to 50% off regular prices. From gazebos to full outdoor seating arrangements, Lowe's is discounting all kinds of outdoor furniture for you to get your outdoor spaces looking their best.
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Taking a step above the original Ninja Crispi, the Pro offers 6 different functions, like Recrisp, Air Fry and Roast, and comes with three larger glass containers, making it the perfect size for families or meal prep. It comes with an interchangeable stand which allows you to fit everything from 2.5 quart to 10 quart containers to the cooking lid.
Price check: $249 @ Amazon
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Cozy fall decor
The perfect dripping plant... without the stress needing to keep it alive. This artificial succulent comes in an off-white ceramic pot and looks fantastic as part of your home decor.
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This fleece blanket is cozy to the max! I especially love the mocha brown color for fall. It's velvety soft to the touch and resistant to fading — making it suitable for use year-round, both indoors and out.
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Don't have room for a bedside table? This nightstand attaches to your bedframe to add extra functionality in a flash — without taking up valuable floor space.
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Always flipping your pillow to the cool side? This Linenspa pillow has AlwaysCool tech to keep you sound asleep at the perfect temperature. Plus, the soft memory foam is perfect whether you sleep on your back, side or front.
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It may be made for a printer, but this stand is handy to have just about anywhere. There are two tiers of storage and wheels to move it around.
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You may want to bring your plants indoors before temperatures drop — and this plant stand is the perfect place to store them all. The black tiered stand gives every pot pride of place.
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This versatile mirror will elevate the style levels in your room, and it can be displayed in multiple ways — propped against the wall or mounted. You could even pop it on the back of your door with the included hooks.
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If the 'big light' wasn't off limits in your house before, it will be when you add this lamp. It adds a soft, cozy glow to your living space and has a gorgeous gold ornamental stand.
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The perfect gift for a friend... or treat for yourself. This set of scented candles comes with four fall fragrances — including cinnamon and pumpkin, autumn wreath, apple pie and harvest season.
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Halloween decor
These string lights come in the perfect colors for Halloween — orange and purple — and cost just $10 for a 9.8-ft string. They can be used indoors and outdoors, and have a timer mode that switches them on for 6 hours, then off for 18 hours so they only come on when it's dark.
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I love The Nightmare Before Christmas — but this spooky, light-up green pumpkin will stand out in your patch whether you're a fan of the movie or just love Halloween!
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Right now you can grab this nicely-priced, poseable skeleton for just $29. At 5 feet tall, it's comparable to a life size skeleton and will look great posing alongside the rest of your Halloween decor.
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This has to be one of the most unique Halloween decorations I've seen so far this year — and it's on sale with 33% off. This light-up inflatable UFO will make your decor look out of this world, and there's space to stand inside to add to the effect.
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We checked out Lowe's massive Watcher animatronic skeleton in our Home Depot vs. Lowe's Halloween skeleton head-to-head! Lowe's overall-covered skeleton rotates from the torso up, and its eyes beam two lights up to 20 feet away. It cycles through several creepy phrases, and you can plug in a speaker to make it even louder.
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Outdoor
At $3, these outdoor path lights are super affordable, and you can get exactly how many you need since they're sold individually. Just pop it in the ground and it'll charge via the sun, and light up your yard at night.
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This planter can be used indoors or out, and is the perfect way to beautify your living space with more plants! The natural wood color looks fantastic next to leafy green foliage.
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With its simple style and easy to use design, you couldn't ask for much more from this 5-piece patio set — especially with this discount. You get four chairs and a dining table, perfect for seating a family.
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For those chilly days and nights spent outdoors, you need this standing propane gas heater that combines exceptional functionality with sleek design. It's easy to use and will bring you ultimate warmth, not to mention it will create a unique and warm atmosphere that all your friends and family will love.
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This deal gets you the best of both worlds. This gril and griddle combo from Royal Gourmet comes with folding legs and four burners, with a side shelf and space for 32 burgers. Shoppers were impressed with this one, with one reviewer writing "Very easy to assemble and instructions were clear. Great quality for the price point."
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This sectional from Xizzi has seen an impressive discount. You can take your pick of four couch cushion colors to match the rest of your decor, and truly relax thanks to this couch's sturdy, weather resistant frame.
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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