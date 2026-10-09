Jump To:

Fall refresh: 25 Lowe's deals with up to 65% off Halloween decor, patio heaters and home accents

Deals
By
Published

Lowe's best weekend savings to make your home feel like new again

Lowe&#039;s storefront
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
Jump To:

Enjoying the cooler fall weather? If your home is still stuck back in July, I'm here to help. There are a bunch of Lowe's deals on everything from bathroom furniture to home accents, and I'm sharing the best of the best deals.

My favorite sale right now? Halloween is creeping closer and closer, and Lowe's is offering up to 50% off Halloween decor to make your home suitably spookified.

See all my top picks below! I also recommend checking out our Lowe's promo codes.

Quick Links (Lowe's)

Quick Links (Other Retailers)

Editor's Choice

Halloween decorations: up to 50% off @ Lowe's

Halloween decorations: up to 50% off @ Lowe's
It's spooky season! Decorate your home with huge savings on some of the most festive inflatables, skeletons, welcome mats, decor and more at Lowe's.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ Lowe's

Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ Lowe's
Lowe's is slashing the prices of select small and large appliances. The sale includes refrigerators, washers, ranges, microwaves, and more from brands like Whirlpool, Samsung, and LG.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Outdoor grills: up to 30% off @ Lowe's

Outdoor grills: up to 30% off @ Lowe's
There's nothing like buying a brand-new grill for all your upcoming outdoor festivities. And if you're ready to get grilling, Lowe's has the perfect deals for you, with up to 30% off a range of outdoor grills.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Patio furniture sales: up to 50% off @ Lowe's

Patio furniture sales: up to 50% off @ Lowe's
Lowe's patio furniture sales are taking up to 50% off regular prices. From gazebos to full outdoor seating arrangements, Lowe's is discounting all kinds of outdoor furniture for you to get your outdoor spaces looking their best.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Ninja Crispi Pro
Save 17% ($50)
Ninja Crispi Pro: was $299 now $249 at Lowe's

Taking a step above the original Ninja Crispi, the Pro offers 6 different functions, like Recrisp, Air Fry and Roast, and comes with three larger glass containers, making it the perfect size for families or meal prep. It comes with an interchangeable stand which allows you to fit everything from 2.5 quart to 10 quart containers to the cooking lid.
Price check: $249 @ Amazon

Read moreRead less
View Deal

Cozy fall decor

Flora Bunda 17.5-in White Indoor Desktop Succulent Artificial Plant
Flora Bunda 17.5-in White Indoor Desktop Succulent Artificial Plant: was $35 now $16 at Lowe's

The perfect dripping plant... without the stress needing to keep it alive. This artificial succulent comes in an off-white ceramic pot and looks fantastic as part of your home decor.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Hastings Home 60-in x 70-in Fleece Throw
Hastings Home 60-in x 70-in Fleece Throw: was $31 now $25 at Lowe's

This fleece blanket is cozy to the max! I especially love the mocha brown color for fall. It's velvety soft to the touch and resistant to fading — making it suitable for use year-round, both indoors and out.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Hastings Home Bamboo 9-in W x 3.75-in H Modern Nightstand
Hastings Home Bamboo 9-in W x 3.75-in H Modern Nightstand: was $31 now $25 at Lowe's

Don't have room for a bedside table? This nightstand attaches to your bedframe to add extra functionality in a flash — without taking up valuable floor space.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Linenspa Essentials Standard Soft Gel Memory Foam Bed Pillow
Linenspa Essentials Standard Soft Gel Memory Foam Bed Pillow: was $32 now $28 at Lowe's

Always flipping your pillow to the cool side? This Linenspa pillow has AlwaysCool tech to keep you sound asleep at the perfect temperature. Plus, the soft memory foam is perfect whether you sleep on your back, side or front.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Hastings Home Black Printer Stand
Hastings Home Black Printer Stand: was $35 now $30 at Lowe's

It may be made for a printer, but this stand is handy to have just about anywhere. There are two tiers of storage and wheels to move it around.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
WhizMax 8 Tier Metal Plant Stand
WhizMax 8 Tier Metal Plant Stand: was $52 now $37 at Lowe's

You may want to bring your plants indoors before temperatures drop — and this plant stand is the perfect place to store them all. The black tiered stand gives every pot pride of place.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Sweetcrispy 14-in W x 47-in H Arch Black Framed Full Length Mirror
Sweetcrispy 14-in W x 47-in H Arch Black Framed Full Length Mirror: was $65 now $49 at Lowe's

This versatile mirror will elevate the style levels in your room, and it can be displayed in multiple ways — propped against the wall or mounted. You could even pop it on the back of your door with the included hooks.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Kawoti Bambi 61-in Gold Standard Floor Lamp
Kawoti Bambi 61-in Gold Standard Floor Lamp: was $70 now $63 at Lowe's

If the 'big light' wasn't off limits in your house before, it will be when you add this lamp. It adds a soft, cozy glow to your living space and has a gorgeous gold ornamental stand.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Phewnyzo Fall Candle Set (4 Pack)
Phewnyzo Fall Candle Set (4 Pack): was $81 now $64 at Lowe's

The perfect gift for a friend... or treat for yourself. This set of scented candles comes with four fall fragrances — including cinnamon and pumpkin, autumn wreath, apple pie and harvest season.

Read moreRead less
View Deal

Halloween decor

Segrass Halloween String Lights
Segrass Halloween String Lights: was $12 now $10 at Lowe's

These string lights come in the perfect colors for Halloween — orange and purple — and cost just $10 for a 9.8-ft string. They can be used indoors and outdoors, and have a timer mode that switches them on for 6 hours, then off for 18 hours so they only come on when it's dark.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Disney 7.6-in Lighted The Nightmare Before Christmas Oogie Boogie Jack-o-Lantern
Disney 7.6-in Lighted The Nightmare Before Christmas Oogie Boogie Jack-o-Lantern: was $24 now $14 at Lowe's

I love The Nightmare Before Christmas — but this spooky, light-up green pumpkin will stand out in your patch whether you're a fan of the movie or just love Halloween!

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Haunted Living 5-ft Ultra Posable Skeleton Halloween Decoration
Save 41%
Haunted Living 5-ft Ultra Posable Skeleton Halloween Decoration: was $49 now $29 at Lowe's

Right now you can grab this nicely-priced, poseable skeleton for just $29. At 5 feet tall, it's comparable to a life size skeleton and will look great posing alongside the rest of your Halloween decor.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Joyfy 9 ft Halloween Inflatable UFO Alien Decoration
Joyfy 9 ft Halloween Inflatable UFO Alien Decoration: was $81 now $54 at Lowe's

This has to be one of the most unique Halloween decorations I've seen so far this year — and it's on sale with 33% off. This light-up inflatable UFO will make your decor look out of this world, and there's space to stand inside to add to the effect.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Haunted Living 15-ft Talking Lighted Skeleton Watcher Motion Activated Animatronic
Haunted Living 15-ft Talking Lighted Skeleton Watcher Motion Activated Animatronic: was $429 now $343 at Lowe's

We checked out Lowe's massive Watcher animatronic skeleton in our Home Depot vs. Lowe's Halloween skeleton head-to-head! Lowe's overall-covered skeleton rotates from the torso up, and its eyes beam two lights up to 20 feet away. It cycles through several creepy phrases, and you can plug in a speaker to make it even louder.

Read moreRead less
View Deal

Outdoor

Harbor Breeze 5-Lumens Black Solar LED Outdoor Path Light
Harbor Breeze 5-Lumens Black Solar LED Outdoor Path Light: was $4 now $3 at Lowe's

At $3, these outdoor path lights are super affordable, and you can get exactly how many you need since they're sold individually. Just pop it in the ground and it'll charge via the sun, and light up your yard at night.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Style Selections Indoor/Outdoor Barrel Planter
Style Selections Indoor/Outdoor Barrel Planter: was $49 now $46 at Lowe's

This planter can be used indoors or out, and is the perfect way to beautify your living space with more plants! The natural wood color looks fantastic next to leafy green foliage.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Pellebant 5-Piece Patio Dining Set
Pellebant 5-Piece Patio Dining Set : was $259 now $139 at Lowe's

With its simple style and easy to use design, you couldn't ask for much more from this 5-piece patio set — especially with this discount. You get four chairs and a dining table, perfect for seating a family.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Nuu Garden Black Steel Floorstanding Liquid Propane Patio Heater
Nuu Garden Black Steel Floorstanding Liquid Propane Patio Heater: was $329 now $212 at Lowe's

For those chilly days and nights spent outdoors, you need this standing propane gas heater that combines exceptional functionality with sleek design. It's easy to use and will bring you ultimate warmth, not to mention it will create a unique and warm atmosphere that all your friends and family will love.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Royal Gourmet Grill and Griddle Combo
Royal Gourmet Grill and Griddle Combo: was $359 now $269 at Lowe's

This deal gets you the best of both worlds. This gril and griddle combo from Royal Gourmet comes with folding legs and four burners, with a side shelf and space for 32 burgers. Shoppers were impressed with this one, with one reviewer writing "Very easy to assemble and instructions were clear. Great quality for the price point."

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Xizzi Sunrise Rattan Outdoor Sectional
Xizzi Sunrise Rattan Outdoor Sectional: was $1,139 now $699 at Lowe's

This sectional from Xizzi has seen an impressive discount. You can take your pick of four couch cushion colors to match the rest of your decor, and truly relax thanks to this couch's sturdy, weather resistant frame.

Read moreRead less
View Deal

Shop more deals

Millie Davis-Williams
Millie Davis-Williams

Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Back To Top