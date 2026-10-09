iPhone Duo pre-order deals announced on AT&T — here's how to save $1,200

Today (Oct. 9), AT&T announced pre-order savings for the iPhone Duo that start on Friday, October 16. Apple's first foldable iPhone was announced during Apple's "Surprise and Shine" event alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

The new iPhone Duo starts at $1,999, making it one of the more expensive folding phones, including compared to the rival $1,899 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8. As of this writing, only Xfinity has announced preorder deals for the iPhone Duo. So, AT&T's offer might be your best bet to save a couple bucks for now.

AT&T is offering new and existing customers up to $1,200 off the iPhone Duo with an eligible trade-in. If you're switching to AT&T, you can get up to $800 toward your current device balance.

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Additionally, AT&T is offering savings of $200 per line if you order online.

Again, AT&T pre-orders start on Friday, Oct. 16, with the iPhone Duo being available the following Friday on Oct. 23.

If you're not on AT&T or not looking to switch, general pre-orders will open at 5:00 P.T. on Friday, October 16 across all major markets via the Apple Store. Here's how you can secure your pre-order, with tips to avoid missing out.

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