Lowe's slashed prices on 9 terrifyingly good Halloween animatronics — starting from $60

Halloween is getting closer every day! If you're planning to go all out and make your house the spookiest on the block then you're probably already thinking about what decorations you need to buy. We're here to help you save some money with this list of 9 appropriately fun and sinister animatronics that are now on sale at Lowe's.

The retailer has an absolutely stacked selection of Halloween animatronics and other decorations and we noticed that a bunch of them have had their prices slashed recently. There's some great picks here, from a creepy witch to a genuinely unnerving clown, plus some less terrifying options, like Mike from Disney's classic Monsters, Inc. movie.

Check out our picks in the article below and make your space scarier for less.

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