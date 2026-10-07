I've picked the best Samsung Frame alternative deals right now

Grab your 30-day free Amazon Prime trial to buy this deal! (Image credit: Amazon) As well as access to these exclusive Prime Big Deal Days savings, you can get free Prime shipping, access to Prime Video streaming, Prime Music, Amazon Luna gaming, unlimited cloud photo storage and a whole lot more. Plus, college students get 6 months free and 50% off membership. Sign up for Amazon Prime

The Samsung Frame is a really impressive TV option for those who want to add a special something to their living space. Unfortunately, it doesn’t come cheap.

The TV has a matte display to allow it to essentially mimic a work of art when it’s not in use, turning it from an unsightly big, black rectangle into something with a little more culture, but its popularity has meant that there are some great alternatives now — often at a significant discount.

Whether it’s offerings from TCL or Toshiba, or even Amazon itself, these are the best Prime Day TV deals to help you snag a TV worth talking about for less.

Lifestyle TV Deals

Amazon 55" Ember Artline 4K QLED TV: was $825 now $425 at Amazon This Amazon TV deal is almost at 50% off, which makes it a great buy since its rarely on sale. It's a 55 inch model with a matte screen and features built-in Fire TV functionality for apps, games, and just about everything else. When not in use, it doubles as an art frame.

Shop more Amazon deals

(Image credit: Future)

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!