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I've picked the best Samsung Frame alternative deals right now

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The Samsung Frame is a really impressive TV option for those who want to add a special something to their living space. Unfortunately, it doesn’t come cheap.

The TV has a matte display to allow it to essentially mimic a work of art when it’s not in use, turning it from an unsightly big, black rectangle into something with a little more culture, but its popularity has meant that there are some great alternatives now — often at a significant discount.

Whether it’s offerings from TCL or Toshiba, or even Amazon itself, these are the best Prime Day TV deals to help you snag a TV worth talking about for less.

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Lifestyle TV Deals

Amazon 55" Ember Artline 4K QLED TV
Amazon 55" Ember Artline 4K QLED TV: was $825 now $425 at Amazon

This Amazon TV deal is almost at 50% off, which makes it a great buy since its rarely on sale. It's a 55 inch model with a matte screen and features built-in Fire TV functionality for apps, games, and just about everything else. When not in use, it doubles as an art frame.

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TCL 55" Designer Series Picture Frame 4K QLED TV
TCL 55" Designer Series Picture Frame 4K QLED TV: was $899 now $699 at Amazon

This TCL model has a 55 inch panel with Google TV running on it for a wide variety of apps and services. Its frame is 1.1-inch deep, helping it look just like a framed picture hanging in your home.

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Hisense 65” Canvas 4K QLED TV
Hisense 65” Canvas 4K QLED TV: was $1,999 now $949 at Amazon

This Hisense CanvasTV deal knocks a huge 53% off and offers Google TV smarts with an anti-glare panel, 144Hz refresh rate, and an UltraSlim wall mount system in the box.

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Toshiba 65" G700 Series ArtVision 4K QLED TV
Toshiba 65" G700 Series ArtVision 4K QLED TV: was $1,297 now $999 at Amazon

Save almost $300 on this 65-inch Toshiba ArtVision TV, which packs a refresh rate of 165Hz for smooth visuals while still remaining just 1.2 inches thick.

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Lloyd Coombes
Lloyd Coombes
Contributing writer

Lloyd Coombes is a freelance tech and fitness writer. He's an expert in all things Apple as well as in computer and gaming tech, with previous works published on TechRadar, Tom's Guide, Live Science and more. You'll find him regularly testing the latest MacBook or iPhone, but he spends most of his time writing about video games as Gaming Editor for the Daily Star. He also covers board games and virtual reality, just to round out the nerdy pursuits.

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