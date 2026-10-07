I've picked the best Samsung Frame alternative deals right now
The art of savings
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The Samsung Frame is a really impressive TV option for those who want to add a special something to their living space. Unfortunately, it doesn’t come cheap.
The TV has a matte display to allow it to essentially mimic a work of art when it’s not in use, turning it from an unsightly big, black rectangle into something with a little more culture, but its popularity has meant that there are some great alternatives now — often at a significant discount.
Whether it’s offerings from TCL or Toshiba, or even Amazon itself, these are the best Prime Day TV deals to help you snag a TV worth talking about for less.
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- shop all last-minute Prime Day TV deals
- Amazon Ember Artline 55": was $825 now $425
- TCL 55” Designer Series: was $899 now $699
- Hisense 65” CanvasTV: was $1,999 now $949
- Toshiba 65" G700 Series ArtVision: was $1,297 now $999
Lifestyle TV Deals
This Amazon TV deal is almost at 50% off, which makes it a great buy since its rarely on sale. It's a 55 inch model with a matte screen and features built-in Fire TV functionality for apps, games, and just about everything else. When not in use, it doubles as an art frame.
This TCL model has a 55 inch panel with Google TV running on it for a wide variety of apps and services. Its frame is 1.1-inch deep, helping it look just like a framed picture hanging in your home.
This Hisense CanvasTV deal knocks a huge 53% off and offers Google TV smarts with an anti-glare panel, 144Hz refresh rate, and an UltraSlim wall mount system in the box.
Save almost $300 on this 65-inch Toshiba ArtVision TV, which packs a refresh rate of 165Hz for smooth visuals while still remaining just 1.2 inches thick.
Shop more Amazon deals
- shop all last-minute October Prime day deals
- YETI sale: deals from $10
- Amazon devices: deals from $12
- Fall jackets/hoodies: from $18
- Anker Smart Display Charger: was $39 now $23
- Skechers: from $25
- TV sale: deals from $69
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Lloyd Coombes is a freelance tech and fitness writer. He's an expert in all things Apple as well as in computer and gaming tech, with previous works published on TechRadar, Tom's Guide, Live Science and more. You'll find him regularly testing the latest MacBook or iPhone, but he spends most of his time writing about video games as Gaming Editor for the Daily Star. He also covers board games and virtual reality, just to round out the nerdy pursuits.
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