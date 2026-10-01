As someone who watches a lot of TV, upgrading to an OLED TV has been one of the best decisions I've made. My OLED TV provides images that are sharp and look real. This is especially true when watching dark, k-dramas like My Mister and Lost (both of which I whole heartedly recommend).

While it's true that OLED TVs are pricier than conventional LED-based TVs, the price of OLED TVs has come down dramatically. Additionally, with Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days kicking off next week, OLED TV deals have never been cheaper.

For example, right now you can get the LG 65-inch B6 4K OLED TV for $1,299 at Amazon. (It's listed as $1,399, but you get a secret $100 discount at checkout). Although it's an entry-level OLED, we named it the best value for 2026. If you're looking to spend the least amount on a new TV, the B6 is again the TV I recommend. Best Buy has the LG 48-inch B6 4K OLED TV on sale for $799. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive, so this is a deal you won't find at Amazon.

Below are all the OLED TV deals I recommend shopping as we head into Prime Big Deal Days. For more discounts on TVs, check our October Prime Day TV deals guide.

My Top Value Pick

Best OLED TV Deals

Roku 55" Pro 4K OLED TV: $999 at Amazon It's not discounted right now, but the Roku Pro OLED TV is one of the cheapest OLED TVs you can buy. In our initial testing, we found it's not as bright as other OLEDs, but when it comes to everyday content like cable TV and YouTube videos, the Roku Pro Series offers a similar presentation as the pricier LG C6 and Samsung S90H. It also delivers a finely tuned, accurate picture in Movie mode. Read more Read less ▼

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