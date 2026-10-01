We crowned the LG B6 the best value OLED of 2026 — it's now on sale ahead of Prime Big Deal Days
Plus more OLED TV deals from $799
As someone who watches a lot of TV, upgrading to an OLED TV has been one of the best decisions I've made. My OLED TV provides images that are sharp and look real. This is especially true when watching dark, k-dramas like My Mister and Lost (both of which I whole heartedly recommend).
While it's true that OLED TVs are pricier than conventional LED-based TVs, the price of OLED TVs has come down dramatically. Additionally, with Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days kicking off next week, OLED TV deals have never been cheaper.
For example, right now you can get the LG 65-inch B6 4K OLED TV for $1,299 at Amazon. (It's listed as $1,399, but you get a secret $100 discount at checkout). Although it's an entry-level OLED, we named it the best value for 2026. If you're looking to spend the least amount on a new TV, the B6 is again the TV I recommend. Best Buy has the LG 48-inch B6 4K OLED TV on sale for $799. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive, so this is a deal you won't find at Amazon.
Below are all the OLED TV deals I recommend shopping as we head into Prime Big Deal Days. For more discounts on TVs, check our October Prime Day TV deals guide.
Quick Links
- Samsung 48" S85H 4K OLED TV: was $1,097 now $997
- Roku 55" Pro 4K OLED TV: for $999
- Samsung 42" S90H 4K OLED TV: was $1,197 now $1,097
- Sony 48" Bravia 6 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $1,098
- LG 65" B6 4K OLED TV: was $1,399 now $1,299
- LG 55" C6 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,499
My Top Value Pick
Amazon is secretly taking $100 off the LG B6 during checkout. That's an epic deal for a TV we called the best entry-level OLED TV of 2026. It supports 4K games at up to 120Hz and can kick it up to 144Hz with VRR enabled (a benefit for PC gamers). The TV also supports Dolby Vision, the most popular enhanced HDR format on the market. In our LG B6 OLED review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is nearly as good as the pricier C6, but for a fraction of the price. Note: The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive and on sale for $799.
Price check: 48" for $799 @ Best Buy
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Best OLED TV Deals
Unlike the mid-range Samsung S90H and the flagship-level Samsung S95H, the entry-level S85H does not feature the brand's iconic (and divisive) glare-free display. Instead, its screen is glossy. Nevertheless, this 2026 TV packs dynamic brightness and contrast, AI-powered voice enhancements so you always hear crystal clear audio, and built-in Alexa.
55" for $1,197
65" for $1,397
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It's not discounted right now, but the Roku Pro OLED TV is one of the cheapest OLED TVs you can buy. In our initial testing, we found it's not as bright as other OLEDs, but when it comes to everyday content like cable TV and YouTube videos, the Roku Pro Series offers a similar presentation as the pricier LG C6 and Samsung S90H. It also delivers a finely tuned, accurate picture in Movie mode.
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The S90H replaces the Samsung S90D as Samsung's mid-range OLED TV for 2026. Unlike last year's model, the all-new S90H also arrives with Samsung's glare-free display. Gamers can enjoy 4K gaming at 120Hz (and up to 165Hz) across all four of the TV's HDMI 2.1 inputs, and there are plenty of extra gaming enhancements, too, like FreeSync Premium Pro and G-Sync compatibility.
48" for $1,297
55" for $1,497
65" for $1,697
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Sony's most affordable OLED TV of its 2026 Bravia lineup is the first to feature a full slate of four HDMI 2.1 inputs, all of which support 4K gaming at 120Hz. Sony's top-notch picture processing elevates the Bravia 6 above affordable OLEDs from rival brands.
55" for $1,398
65" for $1,698
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The LG C6 is one of the year's best OLED TVs. It offers spectacular OLED performance (including ample brightness) for far less than what you'd have to pay for a flagship-level model. It also comes with a full slate of four HDMI 2.1 inputs, Dolby Vision support, and just about every gaming-related feature a dedicated gamer could ask for. In our LG C6 OLED TV review we said the Editor's Choice TV performs brilliantly offering top-tier brightness and colors.
42" for $1,149
48" for $1,199
65" for $1,699
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As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
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