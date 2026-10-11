Last-minute Walmart Deals you can still get: Up to 61% off tech, home/outdoor decor and apparel

Walmart's October sale — known as Deals & More — ends soon! It's your last chance to score some discounts, so make sure not to miss out.

Right now Walmart has TVs on sale from $68. You can also find cozy fall decor, appliances and fashion starting from just $6. Plus, there are dozens of Lego sets on sale from just $9, including Lego Star Wars, Botanicals and even Pokémon.

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Walmart deals! I also recommend checking out our Walmart promo codes page to learn about more ways to save.

Editor's Choice

Halloween decor: deals from $2

Walmart has tons of festive Halloween decor starting at just $2. Decorate your home with huge savings on inflatables, skeletons, welcome mats and more decor. Read more Read less ▼

TVs: deals from $68 @ Walmart

Walmart has smart TVs on sale for as low as $68. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. Read more Read less ▼

Fall outdoor decor: deals from $9 @ Walmart

Ready to update your front porch or patio with some seasonal decor? Look no further than Walmart for flowers, welcome mats, wreaths, throw pillows and more. Read more Read less ▼

Save 61% Vunate Outdoor Rug 6'x9': was $59 now $23 at Walmart With an eye-catching design and durable construction, this deal is a must-have. The 61% discount is a nice bonus, too. It comes in several different colors and sizes, but prices vary depending on what you choose. Read more Read less ▼

DAYBETTER Outdoor String Lights: was $39 now $25 at Walmart Light up your outdoor space at night with this set of string lights that are 100 feet long and include 50 bulbs. You'll want to spend all night under the stars with these lights that emit a soft white glow and will make a stylish statement hanging in your backyard or over your patio. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $79 at Walmart Apple's AirPods 4 offer a comfortable design, clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. You also get USB-C charging and up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less. Note: these sold for $69 on Black Friday — and the new AirPods 5 are now available. Read more Read less ▼

Apparel

Crocs: up to 40% off @ Walmart

Score up to 40% off the comfiest footwear around! Walmart is slashing prices on women's, men's and children's Crocs — including cozy, fuzzy options for fall and winter. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers: up to 40% off @ Walmart

Skechers deals are always popular, so you have to act fast to snap up the best ones before they're gone. You can currently save up to 40% off Skechers footwear, and even save on accessories like watches. Read more Read less ▼

Appliances

Save 50% Alrocket Air Purifier: was $72 now $36 at Walmart An air purifier is a smart investment for your home if any member of your family struggles with allergies. These home appliances can remove up to 99.99% of particulates from your room. This model from AIrocket is an affordable option that can help clear rooms up to 300 sq ft in size. Read more Read less ▼

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $101 now $74 at Walmart For a multi-purposeful, portable cleaner, nothing beats the Little Green Carpet Cleaner. It will spray, scrub and lift away smaller messes, like dirt and stains, from all types of surfaces. Thanks to its powerful suction, It can even remove dirty paw prints from carpets, stairs and car interiors. The small-but-mighty machine boasts a 48-ounce tank capacity that gives you several cleanings between refills. Read more Read less ▼

Lego

Lego Pokémon Smart Play Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly Battle: was $34 now $27 at Walmart Score 21% off this Lego Pokémon Smart Play set with Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly. This trio of Pokémon look great on their own, but add a Smart Brick to the set and you'll be able to stage live battles with interactive lights and sound effects. Read more Read less ▼

Save 49% Lego Disney Lilo and Stitch Beach House: was $89 now $45 at Walmart It's rare for a Lego set to be almost 50% off, so snap this deal up before it sells out! It's a great set too, recreating all the details of Lilo's house from Lilo & Stitch. There are five minifigures included, and you can even build Stitch's space rocket. Read more Read less ▼

Audio

JBL Vibe Beam 2: was $59 now $39 at Walmart JBL's budget noise cancelers pack in a whole host of different features for a great price. First off, there's active noise canceling to keep the noise out. Then there's 10 hours of battery life in the buds, along with an extra 30 in the case. Finally, there's IP54 water- and dust-resistance to keep out the unwanted earbud-breaking substances. Read more Read less ▼

Beats Studio Buds Plus: was $169 now $89 at Walmart The Beats Studio Buds are a wonderful little pair of buds, with some big improvements over the last model. 9 hours of battery life is exemplary, extended to 36 hours with the charging case, and they're some of the most comfortable wireless in-ears around. In our Beats Studio Buds Plus review, we gave them 4 stars thanks to their great design and sound. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung HW-S50B All-in-One Soundbar: was $279 now $179 at Walmart Samsung might be best known for its wide range of OLED and QLED TVs, but it also delivers on some of the most immersive soundbars, as well. Case in point is the HW-S50B, an all-in-one soundbar that provides Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound in tandem with Samsung's own Q-Symphony support. Two woofers and tweeters built into the device also ensures you get that extra oomph where it counts.

Price check: $179 @ Amazon Read more Read less ▼

Gaming

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1P: was $59 now $49 at Walmart The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1P is a budget gaming headset but it comes with some pro specs. You get 360-degree Spatial Audio for immersive surround sound which transports you into the game you're playing, and it's fully compatible with Tempest 3D Audio for the PS5. The retractable ClearCast Gen 2 mic also silences background noise by up to 25dB on any platform to give you crystal clear comms. This is a wired headset, so you can quickly plug it into a PS4, PS5, Switch, PC or Xbox. Read more Read less ▼

Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World: $549 at Walmart This bundle gets you a Nintendo Switch 2 console, a copy of Mario Kart World, and a 3-month Nintendo Switch online membership for $549. Compared to buying everything separately, you're saving $37. Before the Nintendo Switch 2's price hike, you could get this bundle for $499 — but at least savings are being offered again for shoppers who missed out before. Read more Read less ▼

Save 44% MSI Codex Z2 Gaming Desktop w/ RTX 5060: was $1,599 now $899 at Walmart This MSI gaming PC is a massive $700 off. You're getting an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, RTX 5060 GPU, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD — some nice specs for entry-level gaming. A mouse and keyboard are also included, so all you need is a monitor. Read more Read less ▼

Asus TUF Gaming A16 16” Laptop w/ RTX 5050: was $1,549 now $1,099 at Walmart Looking for a boost in entry-level gaming performance? That's where the RTX 5050 steps in, and this Asus TUF Gaming A16 rocks the very same GPU. It also boasts an AMD Ryzen 7 260 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. What's more, you'll get a 16-inch display with 165Hz refresh rate. Read more Read less ▼

Patio & Garden

QRRICA Plant Pots: was $28 now $13 at Walmart If you're looking to add some plants to your home, these self watering pots are the perfect place to house them. Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, they feature drainage holes and saucers. They're also lightweight and made of recycled plastic. Read more Read less ▼

Save 33% Best Choice Raised Oval Garden Bed: was $66 now $44 at Walmart Grow your favorite herbs, flowers, succulents, or veggies in this garden bed that will help you embrace your green thumb. The planter features an open base, which supports soil drainage, prevents leaching, and helps maintain soil health and balance. Read more Read less ▼