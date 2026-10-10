Forget Kindles and iPads: My 5 favorite TCL NXTPAPER devices are all on sale right now

Whether you’re out reading in the sun or inside trying to watch a video with harsh overhead lighting, glare can completely take you out of the experience. Sure, you could put a matte screen protector on your Kindle or iPad, but what if your phone or tablet already came equipped with a paper-like, glare-free screen?

Ever since I stumbled upon one of TCL’s NXTPAPER tablets at a mall in Taiwan, I’ve been obsessed with the screen tech powering them — and for good reason.

Unlike glossy displays that catch every beam of sun or ray of light, the matte ones TCL uses in many of its phones and tablets remain completely glare-free. After testing the NXTPAPER 11 Plus, NXTPAPER 14, NXTPAPER 70 Pro phone, and more recently, the new Note A1, it's been a complete game changer.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

In fact, I’ve been daily driving TCL’s NXTPAPER devices for almost a year now because I just can’t imagine going back to a glossy screen. From the way their matte displays feel on my fingertips to how they all pack in stylus support for sketching and note-taking, they’re an absolute joy to use.

While October Prime Day may be over, you can still save loads on these unique devices. If you’re looking to trade in your Kindle and iPad for an all-in-one alternative that’s as great for reading as it is for productivity, TCL’s NXTPAPER line is certainly worth checking out, especially since they’re all still on sale.

Here are five of my favorites that I personally recommend — whether you’re looking for something small and portable or a massive tablet that feels like a digital clipboard.

Quick List

TCL NXTPAPER deals

TCL Tab A1 Plus: was $399 now $299 at Amazon This 12.2-inch Android tablet hits a sweet spot with a 120Hz display, a mid-range Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, and a massive 10,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Built with a slim metal unibody design and IP54 splash resistance, it offers plenty of room for reading, streaming, and note-taking with the included T-Pen stylus and flip case. Read more Read less ▼

TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus: was $279 now $249 at Amazon This 11.5-inch Android tablet boasts a 120Hz, 2.2K display with an 8,000 mAh battery but its TCL's NXTPAPER 4.0 tech that really makes it stand out. You get a paper-like feel when scrolling with your finger or taking notes with the included stylus. The NXTPAPER 11 Plus also comes with a carrying case. Read more Read less ▼

TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro: was $329 now $299 at Amazon If you're looking for an Android phone that stands apart from standard glossy flagships, TCL’s NXTPAPER 70 Pro delivers a unique, glare-free paper-like display. Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, it packs 8GB of RAM, 128GB of expandable storage, a 6.9-inch 120Hz matte display, and a dedicated NXTPAPER Key switch. Plus, it brings back a built-in IR sensor alongside a 5,200mAh battery for multi-day reading and daily use. Read more Read less ▼

TCL NXTPAPER 14: was $469 now $379 at Amazon This tablet comes equipped with a massive 14.3-inch, 2.4k display that gives you plenty of screen space for both reading and drawing. It comes equipped with TCL’s NXTPAPER 3.0 tech but I found it works just as well as the newer version for the most part. You get 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and the best part, an equally massive 10,000 mAh battery which also features fast and reverse charging. It too comes with a stylus and a case included. Read more Read less ▼

TCL Note A1: was $599 now $549 at Amazon This ultra-slim 5.5mm Android slate features an 11.5-inch 120Hz NXTPAPER display, an 8,000 mAh battery, and an included T-Pen Pro stylus. Designed for distraction-free reading, writing, and digital note-taking, it combines the eye-comfort feel of paper with full Android productivity. Read more Read less ▼

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