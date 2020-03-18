The best Google Home compatible devices in 2020

All the best Google Home compatible devices work with Google Assistant to create a seamless smart home experience for your house, apartment or other living space.

Whether you have a Google Home , Nest Mini or Google Nest Hub Max speaker, you can control any of the gadgets on this list by using your voice and incorporate them into your smart home ecosystem. Just say, “Hey Google, set the thermostat to 67 degrees,” (or something of the like) and these devices will carry out your commands.

You can also set up routines so that an action from one device triggers a response from a different one. For example, activating the August Smart Lock Pro on your front door can turn on your entryway’s Philips Hue lights.

We developed a guide on how to set up a Google Home routine for more ways you can make the best Google Home compatible devices work with each other. Check out the best Google Home commands for using your smart home’s powers to your advantage, too.

What are the best Google Home compatible devices?

Before buying one or more of the best Google Home compatible devices, you’ll want to consider getting a smart speaker with a microphone to maximize the capabilities of your smart home. Any of the best Google Assistant speakers will do, but a good place to start is Google’s own Google Nest Hub Max.

The $229 Google Nest Hub Max is the standout among the best Google Home compatible devices we’ve reviewed. As an all-in-one smart home hub, you can use it to play your music, check in on your security camera feeds, video chat with family and friends and control all your other smart home devices. It sits nicely on a kitchen counter or living room side table, and it’s modern design fits in with most home decor.

The best Google Home compatible devices with more specialized purposes are the $279 August Smart Lock Pro and the $249 5th-generation Ecobee smart thermostat. The August Smart Lock Pro is the most connected smart lock we’ve tested, while the latest Ecobee thermostat has advanced remote sensors to keep every room in your house comfortably cool. Both gadgets are among our favorites in their respective categories, too.

One of the best devices overall on this list is the WeMo Mini smart plug. This compact, clever gadget makes any dumb appliance smart for just $35 (and often less). Simply connect directly the WeMo Mini to your Wi-Fi network and plug in an LED lamp or coffee maker to integrate it into your smart home system.

(Image credit: Google)

1. Google Nest Hub Max

The best all-in-one smart home display

Size: 9.9 x 7.2 x 4 inches | Display: 1280 x 800 pixels | Speakers: 2 10-Watt tweeters, 30-Watt woofer

Great speakers

Clever motion-tracking

Privacy switch blocks camera and microphones

Can only make video calls using Google Duo

Though it has taken Google longer than Amazon to come out with a 10-inch smart home display, the Google Nest Hub Max is a solid Echo Show competitor and one of the best Google Home compatible devices for Google Assistant-enabled smart homes. With a display three inches larger than its Google Nest Hub predecessor, the Nest Hub Max features a camera with both video call and security cam capabilities, as well as facial recognition and neat pause/play hand gestures.

You can use the Google Nest Hub Max display as an entertainment device or as a means to operate all of your smart home gadgets. Change the temperature of your smart thermostat while catching up on Bon Appétit videos on YouTube. Plus the Nest Hub Max supports Thread, a IoT communications protocol for low-power smart home devices.

Read our full Google Nest Hub Max review.

(Image credit: August)

2. August Smart Lock Pro

The most connected smart lock we’ve tested

Size: 3.4 x 2.2 inches | Weight: 13.9 ounces | Batteries: 4 AA

Easy to install

Flexible settings

Convenient Auto-Lock and Auto-Unlock features

No audible alarm

Ever lie awake at night trying to remember if you locked the front door? Google Home can bring you peace of mind with its support for the August Smart Lock Pro. Just ask Google if your door is locked, and it'll tell you — and you can lock or unlock it using your voice. The August Smart Lock Pro also helps you keep track of guests coming to your home, letting you open the door remotely for a dog walker or delivery when you're not home.

The August Smart Lock Pro sits atop our list of best smart locks and is one of the best Google Home compatible devices, although the standard August Smart Lock is a viable budget option. It has the same Auto-Lock and Auto-Unlock features of the Pro model, but you'll need to spend more to connect it to Wi-Fi.

Read our full August Smart Lock Pro review.

(Image credit: Ecobee)

3. Ecobee (5th Gen)

Our favorite smart thermostat with superb remote sensors

Size: 4.3 x 4.3 x 1 inches | Weight: 27.2 ounces

Excellent remote sensors

Works with Spotify

Decent speaker

Large bezel

The Ecobee (5th Gen) might have an Alexa speaker built in, but it’s also one of the best Google Home compatible devices and is our favorite smart thermostat. You can use your voice assistant to keep each room in your house at the right temperature and benefit from Ecobee's improved remote sensors. The sensors are able to detect both temperature and occupancy, meaning your thermostat can to make sure the coldest parts of your house get warm, but only if there are people currently in that area.

The latest Ecobee also has a much better speaker than its predecessor and also offers Spotify support. Yes, this thermostat is able to play your tunes if you're looking for some background music. It's not a true smart speaker replacement, but its sound is powerful enough for smaller spaces.

Read our full Ecobee (5th Gen) review.

(Image credit: Belkin)

4. WeMo Mini

The best overall smart plug works well with Google Assistant

Size: 3.8 x 2.4 x 1.4 inches | Electrical rating: 120V~/15A/60Hz/1800W

Home/away mode

Pairs easily to smart home platforms

Wider than most smart plugs

The WeMo Mini's design might be wide, but it's thin enough so that you can fit two of these clever smart plugs per outlet without blocking electrical access. It also sports a simple on/off switch that lets you control any appliance connected to it, no smartphone needed. The manual control offers a useful flexibility that some smart home companies haven't caught up to yet.

Though the WeMo Mini doesn't have energy monitoring information, it does work with HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant and more. As our top pick among the best smart plugs, the WeMo Mini is what we’d recommend for most people. It costs $35 at full price, though you can often find it for less. If you're on a tighter budget, the Kasa Smart WiFi Plug Lite by TP-Link is reliable and just $13 per plug.

Read our full WeMo Mini review .

Philips Hue White A19 Starter Kit (Image credit: Philips)

5. Philips Hue White Starter Kit

Philips Hue makes the best smart light bulbs for Google Home users

Bulb type: A19 | Lumens: 800 Lumens

Comprehensive app

Dimmable

Pairs easily to smart home platforms

Pricey

Color not tunable

Philips Hue White starter kit, the best smart light bulbs for most people, includes two bulbs and a hub to connect them to other smart home devices. While you can't change these bulbs' colors, you can adjust their brightness (up to 800 lumens), and add up to 50 to a single hub. Philips Hue lights work with a wide range of smart home systems, but they are among the best Google Home compatible devices.

The original Philips Hue Connected Bulb pack is a bit pricier because it can change to more than 16 million colors and includes a third light. The White starter kit will suffice for most people, but those who want to illuminate their home with blue or red hues will find more value in the Connected Bulb pack.

Read our full Philips Hue White starter kit review.

(Image credit: Future)

6. Chromecast

Chromecast is a fast and intuitive streaming device

Size: 2 x 2 x .5 inches | Weight: 1.4 ounces | Resolution: Up to 1080p | Ports: HDMI, Micro-USB

Fast performance

Inexpensive

Intuitive interface

Boring, stripped-down design

One of the coolest features of Google Home is the ability to play video and control video on certain devices using your voice. The easiest way to facilitate this integration with a TV you already own is with the third-generation Google Chromecast, a $35 puck-size device that supports 1080p streaming.

Connect a Google Chromecast to your HDTV via an HDMI cable and pair your home network via Wi-Fi. Once you've hooked it up, you can ask Google Home to play your favorite Netflix show on your Chromecast and it'll start it right up for you. If you’re willing to pay more for 4K HDR streaming, the Chromecast Ultra costs $70 and has the same Google Home features. We still recommend the flagship Chromecast because of how easy it is to set up, though.

Read our full Google Chromecast review.

(Image credit: Nest)

7. Nest Learning Thermostat

One of the most intuitive smart home gadgets

Size: 3.3 x 1.26 inches | Weight: 8.6 ounces | Display: 480 x 580 pixels

Large display

Intuitive interface

Easy to install

Can't monitor temperature in multiple rooms

Too hot? Too cold? Instead of getting up to tweak the thermostat, use Google Home to change the setting of your Nest Learning Thermostat. Like all of the best smart thermostats , you can use your voice to find out the current temperature is and what the thermostat is set to, and even make it warmer or cooler by specifying a number of degrees, a specific temperature or even just saying, "Hey Google, make it cooler."

A cheaper option is the Nest Thermostat E . Like the Learning Thermostat, the Thermostat E supports Google Assistant and uses special Eco temperature settings to save energy and money. Best of all, both devices adapt to your heating and cooling preferences, and learn to keep each room at the temperature you like.

Read our full Nest Learning Thermostat review .

(Image credit: Nest)

8. Nest Cam IQ

Excellent audio, good video quality and intelligent software.

Size: 4.9 x 2.9 inches | Weight: 12.6 ounces | Camera: 8-Megapixel | Video: 1920 x 1080 pixels

Excellent audio quality

Very good video quality

Well-designed, intuitive software

No local storage

Key features require cloud subscription

The Nest Cam IQ and other Nest Cams are among the best Google Home devices because you can view live feeds from any of your cameras through your connected Chromecast-enabled devices. Check in on your home at any time from wherever you are, even from a different room in the house.

While pricey, we think Nest cameras are valuable for their clear and sharp pictures. The Nest Cam IQ can even recognize and learn individual faces within a household. Its built-in microphones also let it zoom in on where a sound is detected. And you don’t have to worry about the Nest Cam IQ Outdoor model being compromised by a bad actor – it has a tamper-proof design that promises durability and peace of mind

Read our full Nest Cam IQ review .

(Image credit: Orbit)

9. Oribt B-hyve

This smart faucet will keep your plants watered

Size: 9.4 x 8.6 x 3.8 inches | Batteries: 2 AA | Valve flow rating: 10-100 PSI

Lots of customization features

Works with Android and iOS

Involved setup process

Somewhat confusing app

The Orbit B-hyve smart faucet ensures your precious plants stay watered with the help of Google Assistant. As one of the best Google Home compatible devices, you can integrate the B-hyve into your smart home routines. For example, when you’re out of town you can time the smart faucet to water your garden at the same time you would tend your plants when you’re home.

In our review, we found the smart features of the Orbit B-hyve helped the growth of tomatoes, zucchini, herbs and other garden produce. We especially liked how you can use Orbit's app for Android and iOS to customize the faucet's spray and watering schedule. Set up can be a bit tricky, but the payoff is certainly worth it for busy home growers.

Read our full Orbit B-hyve review.

(Image credit: Future)

10. Lifx Mini Smart Bulb

A competitive smart light brand with plentiful offerings

Size: 4.1 x 2.4 x 2.4 inches | Weight: 5.1 ounces

No hub required

Several smart features

Expensive

Could be difficult to set up

Lifx makes excellent bulbs that work with Google Assistant. All of them are Wi-Fi enabled, which means you don’t need a special bridge to enable their smart features. The Lifx Mini smart bulb in particular is excellent for smaller fixtures, like bedside or desk lamps. Its compact design is versatile and you’ll probably be tempted to pick up more than one.

In addition, the Lifx A19 and standout Lifx+ can both produce dazzling color effects, including a candle flicker, a strobe, and syncing with the music you're playing. The Lifx+ even has infrared technology for camera night vision. Best of all, the Lifx A19 and Lifx+ are both rated for 1100 lumens, making them some the brightest smart bulbs on the market.



Read our full Lifx Mini smart bulb review .

(Image credit: Future)

11. Logitech Harmony Elite

The best universal remote control for the highly connected home

Size: 7.6 x 2.1 x 1.1 inches | Weight: 5.8 ounces | Devices controlled: 15

Easy setup

Intuitive interface

Dedicated smart home buttons

Heavier than previous models

Expensive

Controlling your TV and extended home entertainment setup with your voice seems futuristic, but with an ecosystem of the best Google Home compatible devices and a remote like the Logitech Harmony Elite, that ability is available in the present. Logitech’s top-end universal remote, the aptly named Elite, can control up to 15 devices at once. It lets you combine all your remotes on one piece of hardware, as well as create controls for smart home devices.

Once you've set up Harmony's Google Home integration, you'll be able to turn on your TV and other ancillary devices using your voice, and have everything automatically set to the right inputs and channels. You can also create custom buttons, such as Watch a Movie or Football Sunday. Eat your heart out, George Jetson.

Read our full Logitech Harmony Elite review .

(Image credit: Arlo)

12. Arlo Q

An excellent security camera with a generous free cloud-storage plan.

Size: 4.5 x 2.8 x 2.8 inches | Weight: 5.9 ounces | Camera: 4-Megapixel

Simple, trouble-free setup

Intuitive, flexible scheduling

Generous free cloud plan

Single-user mobile app

Difficult Custom Mode setup

Arlo's excellent home security cameras – including the Arlo Pro 2 , Arlo Q, Arlo Ultra and Arlo Baby — are some of the best Google Home compatible devices designed for keeping your house and loved ones secure. The Arlo Q in particular is a stellar security camera with great video quality, strong motion and sound detection and a generous free cloud-storage plan. Plus it looks more homey than most other security cameras on the market.

You can view an Arlo security camera feed from them on your TV, provided you have it connected to a Chromecast device and paired with Google Assistant. Then all you have to do is say, "Hey Google, show me..." and you can take a look at what's going on around your house.

Read our full Arlo Q review .

(Image credit: Chamberlain)

13. Chamberlain MyQ Garage Door Opener

The best garage door opener for most people

Size: 4.4 x 4.4 x 1.3 inches | Weight: 16 ounces | Batteries: 1 lithium metal

Simple physical setup requirements

Can manage multiple devices

Convoluted setup instructions

Google Home users can now open and close their garage doors using nothing but their voice. The Chamberlain myQ device includes a sensor for your garage door as well as a hub that connects to your Wi-Fi network. When you send a command using your smartphone or voice, it is relayed to the hub, which then goes to the sensor that activates your garage door.

In addition to being one of the best Google Home compatible home devices, the myQ happens to be at the top of our list of best smart garage door openers , all of which connect to existing garage door openers and allow you to monitor and control your garage door right from your smartphone. You can also pair a smart garage door opener to your ecosystem of smart home devices. So, for example, when you open your garage door when you return home, your house lights will turn on.

Read our full Chamberlain myQ review .

(Image credit: Future)

14. Sengled Smart LED Starter Kit

If you're looking for inexpensive color smart bulbs, look no further than the Sengled Starter Kit.

Bulb type: A19 | Lumens: 800 Lumens

Inexpensive

Easy to set up

Requires hub

Lacks advanced scheduling features

Sengled makes a number of the best Google Home compatible devices, including an excellent Par38 bulb with a built-in motion sensor, and the affordable Sengled Smart LED Color Starter Kit. The kit comes with two bulbs and a smart home hub that connects to your Wi-Fi router with an ethernet cable. Set up is a breeze, and Sengled’s bulbs consume less energy than those of competing brands.

Although Sengled bulbs lack some of Philips Hue's more advanced options, they’ll deliver what most smart-home owners will be looking for at a lower price. If a quick setup, intuitive app interface and highly customizable colors sound good to you, get the Sengled Smart LED Color Starter Kit.

Read our full Sengled Smart LED Color Starter Kit review .

(Image credit: Nanoleaf)

15. Nanoleaf Canvas

These smart panels are a fun touch to any Google Home ecosystem

Lifetime: 25,000 hours | Brightness: 50 lumens | Wattage: 1 watt

Customizable touch commands

Simple setup

Striking color effects

Expensive

The Nanoleaf Canvas smart wall panels are pricey, but also one of the funkiest sets of smart lights around. These panels light up in a myriad of colors, and can change colors in response to your voice or any music playing. The panels are functional and fun, and are certain to make your home walls as entertaining as home walls can be.

You can use the Nanoleaf app, or buttons on the panels themselves, to control the lights and set up custom color and illumination patterns. The LED panels can be interlinked in a variety of ways and can display more than 16 million colors. It's like the disco era never ended!

Read our full Nanoleaf Canvas review .

How to choose the best Google Home compatible devices for you

Choosing the best Google Home compatible devices for you might seem daunting, as there are hundreds of smart home companies and gadgets to pick from. Most people will want to start with a Google Assistant-enabled smart speaker, while smart lights or a smart plug are sensible second purchases.

Take your own living space and budget into account when shopping. If you live in a small apartment with limited counter space, you might want to get the Google Nest Hub instead of the Google Nest Hub Max. Similarly, you might find it more affordable to illuminate a larger home with Sengled’s smart lights rather than Philips Hue’s. And if you need just one smart light for your bedroom, forgo a starter kit and get one of Lifx’s Wi-Fi lights.

How we test the best Google Home compatible devices

When we conduct reviews of the best Google Home compatible devices on our list, we consider how each compare to products within their respective categories. For example, we weighed the Google Nest Hub Max against the Lenovo Smart Display and other Google Assistant smart home speakers. We found it sounded the best and provided the most features among the competition.

In addition, we consider factors like ease of setup, aesthetic appeal, cost value and the performance of smart features. All the devices on this list satisfy most, if not all, of these criteria. We included links to full reviews above so you can get a comprehensive look at what we like and dislike about the devices on this list.