The best Presidents’ Day sales that are at least 50% off — 11 deals I'm shopping now
The biggest savings you can get this Presidents' Day
As the first retail holiday in the new year, Presidents' Day sales have not disappointed. Not only is now one of the best times to save on mattresses, appliances, clothing and smart home devices, but many of the savings are reaching a whopping 50% off or more.
Case in point: you can snag a 5-pack of the Blink Outdoor 4's for $200 off their original price. In the market for a robot vacuum? Look no further than the iRobot Roomba j7, which is now 50% off. Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Presidents' Day deals with massive discounts. To stay up to date, follow our Presidents' Day deals live coverage.
Best Presidents' Day Deals
Perfect to use on its own or pair with a duvet cover, this 100% polyester-filled comforter offers the perfect amount of warmth and comfort for all seasons. It features eight tabs on each corner and side so you can easily match it with a duvet cover and ensure it stays in place.
Although these may look identical to the popular Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Platform, their price tag says otherwise. These platform boots are warm, fuzzy and perfect for wearing around the house on a chilly winter's day. If you're wondering if you can wear them outdoors, the answer is yes! They just so happen to be water and stain resistant, too.
This eco-friendly, nonstick pots and pans set comes with 7 pieces to help cook up all your favorite meals in a safe and healthy manner. The set includes frying pans, sauces pans, sauté pans and cooking utensils that are suitable for all cooktops. And it's now a whopping $155 off at Walmart.
Zip up in this athletic fleece jacket that is now 50% off. The super versatile jacket can be worn whether you're hitting the trail or the town and comes in four different colors that are all on sale now.
We like a lot of things about Arlo’s 2K video doorbell — for example, it works with Google, Alexa and HomeKit and can be installed either with a battery or hardwired. And the 2K resolution means incredibly sharp video with 12x digital zoom.
The top pick in our best mattress toppers round up, the Tempur-Adapt mattress topper, is a winner for those experiencing aches and pains, with plenty of cushioning comfort from the 3" of Tempur foam. This is undoubtedly the best memory foam mattress topper around.
The Blink Outdoor 4 is one of the more popular models for keeping tabs on what's happening outside of the home. Right now, Amazon is offering five cameras for $199, which is a great deal considering purchasing just one Blink Outdoor 4 is $99. It earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested.
It doesn't get much better (or more convenient) than this 3-in-1 Shark device that is an air purifier, space heater and fan for your room. Its Anti-Allergen HEPA filter is designed to tackle a wide array of air contaminants with precision and create healthier indoor air. It also has a powerful, fast fan to deliver 4 speeds of purification, as well as Thermal Comfort Control that warms your space. It's easy to use and displays real time air quality, filter life, fan speed, eco mode, and more.
Having a reliable set of luggage is a must on your next trip. And whether you're checking a bag, bringing a carry-on or both, this set of expandable luggage will get the job done. It includes two spinners and carry-on and will be your trusty travel sidekicks. The luggage is extremely light, has a durable shell and the double spinner wheels allow you to roll the suitcases easily.
The j7 is definitely worth a look for pet owners. This clever bot can recognize and avoid obstacles such as pet poop and cables, plus it learns from it's encounters. Robot vacuums don't come much more advanced than this. Plus, it's one of the lowest discounts we've seen on this model.
Presidents' Day offers some great mattress sales — and if you're hoping to snag a mattress at an unbeatable price, I recommend taking a look at this Walmart deal. Right now, you can get this 14 inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress in a Queen size for $329, which is down from $650. The mattress is on sale in all sizes from Twin ($199) to California King ($385).
