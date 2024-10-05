Prime Day starts now — here’s 49 deals I’d add to my cart this weekend

Prime Day is back! Amazon's 48-hour sale kicks off on October 8 and promises Prime members epic savings on everything from Sony headphones to Adidas hoodies. However, you don't have to wait till next week to score some deals.

I've covered every Prime Day and I've repeatedly seen Amazon offer its best deals the weekend leading up to a major event. For example, right now Amazon is knocking up to 70% off Alexa-powered hardware. It's a predictable sale — this is Prime Day after all — but I like this sale because it's offering the lowest prices of the year on Ring video cameras, Blink security cams, and Echo speakers.

I'm also seeing massive discounts on shoes and apparel. As someone who just started wearing Crocs last month, I love that Amazon has Crocs on sale from $19. You can shop classic Crocs (like the ones I'm wearing right now) or sandals and flip flops.

Are all of this weekend's Amazon deals Black Friday worthy? Absolutely not. There's a lot of stuff I'd avoid at all costs. However, below I've rounded up all of this weekend's top deals. I've included devices recommended by Tom's Guide editors, items I personally own, and products that are undergoing steep discounts. If you want to start your holiday shopping now, below you'll find my top picks. (Also, make sure to browse through our larger guide of the best October Prime Day deals and best Amazon promo codes).

Written by Written by Louis Ramirez Editor in Chief, Deals I'm the Editor in Chief of deals at Tom's Guide. I've been covering deals for over a decade and I'm here to help you find the best bargains this Prime Day. Whether you're looking for the best affordable running shoes or hoping to replace an old laptop with a small budget, I'm rounding up all of my favorite deals on the best items worth buying.

My Top Deals

Carhartt sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

I'll be honest: I don't own any Carhartt apparel, but I track deals for a living and it's very rare to see Carhartt sales at Amazon, which is why this deal is noteworthy. Amazon has Carhartt apparel for men and women on sale from $6. The sale includes basic t-shirts, socks, jackets, sweatpants, thermal base units, and more.

Hanes Dry Workout Shirt 2-Pack: was $28 now $16 @ Amazon

I sweat like a maniac at the gym, so I'm always looking for moisture-wicking shirts. I wear these Hanes Cool Dri shirts when lifting weights and they're an amazing value. They're a little oversized (which I personally like) and they do a solid job of keeping you dry. I wouldn't recommend them for your HIIT workouts, but for basic strength training they certainly get the job done.

Crocs sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon

I picked up my first pair of Crocs last month and although I was pretty skeptical at first, I really like them. They're comfy, offer a secure/snug fit, and they're pretty rugged. I went with the Crocs Classic Clog for $39 (pictured, was $49), but right now multiple Crocs are on sale from $19. Now that I own a pair, I might give the sandals a try.

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $74 now $22 @ Amazon

Where would I be without my Echo Dot. I use it for everything from turning on/off my lights to streaming music (when connected to a more powerful set of speakers). It's no wonder we called it one of the best Alexa speakers you can buy. Buy it now and you'll get a free smart bulb.

Ninja sale: deals from $39 @ Amazon

There's more than a few Ninja devices in my household, so when I hear there's a Ninja sale — I'm all ears. Right now Amazon is taking up to 40% off select Ninja kitchen appliances with deals from $39. The sale includes coffee makers, food processors, air fryer combos, and more.

Asics Gel Kayano 30: was $160 now $109 @ Amazon

The Asics Gel Kayano 30 are my go-to running shoes. They were on sale during July Prime Day for $119 and I ended up buying a second pair. Now they're on sale for $109! They're designed to provide advanced stability and soft cushioning for neutral runners and overpronators alike. I've been using them for just shy of a year and love how they're lightweight yet provide excellent cushioning and support. The women's shoe is also on sale for $99.

Smart home

Echo Pop w/ TP-Link Bulb: was $64 now $17 @ Amazon

This is the most affordable Alexa speaker Amazon sells, and it’s now been slashed to an even lower price. In our Echo Pop review, we were impressed by the speaker's sound for its small size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control your other smart home devices and more.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $34 @ Amazon

The current-gen Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said it's a good streaming stick at a decent price if you use Alexa a lot, but it becomes a better bargain when it's on sale.

Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip: was $79 now $42 @ Amazon

Named one of our best smart plugs in 2024, this surge protector combines six smart plugs into one space-saving strip (with three USB ports to boot). You can control each connected device individually using the Kasa app, Alexa or Google Assistant or buttons on the device itself. Plus you can monitor energy usage.

Echo Spot 2024: was $104 now $44 @ Amazon

The new Echo Spot (2024) is a cross between the Echo Dot and Echo Show. It lacks a camera, but sports a small basic LCD that displays the time, weather, album cover art, and smart home controls. In our Amazon Echo Spot review, we said it sits somewhere between the Echo Dot with Clock and the Echo Show 5, offering a good middle ground for those who want a smart speaker for their bedside with limited distractions. It's now bundled with a free Sengled Smart Bulb.

Blink Outdoor 4 + Blink Mini 2 bundle: was $139 now $49 @ Amazon

This bundle deal gets you a Blink Outdoor 4 camera and a Blink Mini 2 indoor camera for 64% off their combined price. The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. The security camera earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested. Plus, the Blink Mini 2 is a well-designed, inexpensive indoor camera with a host of useful settings and features.

Blink Video Doorbell System + Echo Pop bundle: was $109 now $57 @ Amazon

Blink's video doorbell can be installed on any doorway since it runs on battery power, but it can also be wired into your existing setup to tap into your home's chime. This is an inexpensive way to monitor your property and talk to visitors via two-way audio. The included Sync Module means you can store video locally without paying a monthly subscription. It also comes with an Echo Pop smart speaker, making it one of the best value bundles I've ever seen from Amazon.

Echo Dot Bundle Jack Skellington Shell preorder: was $89 now $62 @ Amazon

You don't want to miss this limited edition Echo Dot that features a Jack Skellington shell from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. The 5th Gen Echo Dot is one of the best value Alexa speakers you can buy. It features a crisp, full sound with built-in Eero Wi-Fi. Plus, the mouth on Jack Skellington's face lights up with the light ring from your Echo Dot. This spooky and festive item won't be available until October 8, but you can preorder it today and get 30% off!

Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen): was $174 now $84 @ Amazon

The newest Echo Show 8 is the best smart display for most people. Its sharp 13MP lens has a wide-angle lens that can center you when you're on video calls. Combining speedy performance, improved speakers and a dedicated smart home hub for Matter and Zigbee devices, this is our favorite smart display Amazon has made yet.

Blink Whole Home Bundle: was $199 now $89 @ Amazon

This bundle gets you a lot, including a Blink Outdoor 4 camera, which earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we've tested. It also features a Mini 2 camera with Alexa integration. Combined with a video doorbell, this bundle is ideal for keeping an eye on the surroundings of your home. You save $110 on the entire package.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

Want vertical head-to-toe video and package detection missing on from the entry-level Ring Doorbell? Then this is the Ring doorbell you want. In our Ring Battery Doorbell Plus review, we found it delivered excellent sqaured video that shows what's happening closer to your front door, was easy to install, and its battery lasted a good long time, too.

Ring Video Doorbell w/ Echo Show 5: was $189 now $109 @ Amazon

This deal combines the Ring Video Doorbell with the Echo Show 5, saving you over $70. Both the satin and bronze colorways are available at this price. With the included Echo Show 5, you’ve got a home hub through which you can view and talk to your visitors.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus: was $199 now $119 @ Amazon

If you have floodlight wiring then Ring's floodlight camera is a no-brainer. Its two LED floodlights pack an impressive 2000 lumens that will light up your driveway or spotlight intruders in the dark. Its 1080p camera is plenty sharp to make out details like the text on a shirt. Plus it even has a built-in 105-dB siren. Unlike the pricier Ring Floodlight Cam Pro, it lacks 5GHz Wi-Fi and the Bird's Eye View feature which marks a subject's movement along your property atop an aerial map. Otherwise, this provides steady protection with a crisp image for $80 off its regular price.

Amazon Echo Hub: was $179 now $124 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Since its launch, Amazon has sold its Echo Hub for $179. So we're naturally excited to see it get a price drop. If you own smart home devices and don't have a control panel to control them, this is the deal for you. In our Amazon Echo Hub review we said the Editor's Choice device puts every aspect of your smart home at your fingertips with the ability to connect to thousands of devices effortlessly.

Power banks

Charmast 10,000 mAh Portable Charger: was $24 now $12 @ Amazon

With its compact design, 20W charging speed, and integrated charging that also doubles as a lanyard, this Charmast portable charger offers a lot of utility in a small package.

INIU Portable Charger: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon

The INIU 10000mAh Portable Charger is our top pick for the best power bank you can buy right now. Combining its compacr size, 10,000 mAh battery capacity, and two USB-A ports, it's the portable charger for anyone that needs on-the-go power.

Mregb Portable Solar Power Bank: was $299 now $28 @ Amazon

It's not often you find a power bank with exception utility, nor this kind of discount. Yet, the Mregb Portable Solar Power Bank has it all, including a handy LED flashlight when you need it. And with its integrated solar panel, you can even recharge it with sun power.

Appliances

Magic Bullet Blender: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

The Magic Bullet Blender is great for athletes or anyone who's trying to eat healthier. It can be used to make a wide variety of health shakes and smoothies; just add your protein powder of choice and you're set! It can also be used to make pasta sauces and guac.

Keurig K-Mini: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

This compact Keurig coffee maker won't take up much space on the counter, but still delivers a cup of Joe quickly. It can brew 6-12 ounces from the press of a button, although keep in mind it only holds one cup of water, so you will need to refill the tank regularly. It's available in a variety of colors including rose, oasis, black and red — some are more discounted than others at the time of writing. Read our full Keurig K-Mini review.

Ninja XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

Right now you can get the Ninja XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker on sale for just $79. The machine features a removable 70-ounce water reservoir and adjustable warming plate that can keep your coffee hot for up to 4 hours. It lets you pick from classic or rich brew settings and it can also be programmed up to 24 hours in advance.

Shark Cordless Hand Vac: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

Deals expert Olivia Halevy owns this powerful, high speed hand vac and she confirms that it's a total game changer. It's ultra lightweight at just 1.4 lbs, yet boasts powerful suction for quick pick-ups around your home. It also has a tapered nozzle to reach tight spots, two accessories for tackling pet hair and upholstery, and a charging dock for fast recharging. It's highly recommended for those who want something compact and super convenient.

Ninja Air Fryer: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

The Ninja Air Fryer comes with a 4 quart capacity which can fit up to 2 pounds of french fries. In addition, it can roast, reheat and dehydrate delicious meals in less time. With a handy digital display, it’s easy to use at just a touch of a button. Designed to be lightweight and easy to clean, removable parts are dishwasher safe.

Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker: was $169 now $99 @ Amazon

From delicious lattes and macchiatos to cappuccinos, and other coffeehouse-style drinks, this Ninja does it all. It can make speciality brews, classic, rich, or over-ice coffee in a variety of sizes, making it a true jack of all trades. Simply add your grounds and you're good to go, with a fold-away frother included, too.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

If you fancy a morning espresso, iced coffee, or foamy latte, this coffee machine might be the one for you. It takes easy-to-use Nespresso Vertuo capsules and can customize brew temperature, pressure, and size. This is perhaps one of the best machines to bring a coffee-shop experience to your own kitchen.

Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 indoor grill: was $279 now $169 @ Amazon

The Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 indoor air frying grill is the ultimate small appliance for your home because it combines the functions of an air fryer, grill, oven and more. It's also super easy to clean thanks to its ceramic-coated grills. The second generation appliance has an updated, sleek design with the same functions and benefits as its previous model.

Nutribullet Triple Prep System: was $229 now $179 @ Amazon

If your kitchen is in desperate need of appliances, you can quickly check three off the list with this neat bundle that’s $50 off. There's one base and three appliance tops to swap out: a bullet blender, a large pitcher blender, and a food processor.

Shark 3 in 1 Air Purifier: was $399 now $199 @ Amazon

It doesn't get much better (or more convenient) than this 3-in-1 Shark device that is an air purifier, space heater, and fan for your room. Its Anti-Allergen HEPA filter is designed to tackle a wide array of air contaminants with precision and create healthier indoor air. It also has a powerful, fast fan to deliver 4 speeds of purification, as well as Thermal Comfort Control that warms your space. It's easy to use and displays real time air quality, filter life, fan speed, eco mode and more.

Ninja Foodi XL Pro Air Fry Convection Toaster Oven: was $299 now $219 @ Amazon

If you’re in the market for a new toaster oven, look no further than the Ninja Foodi XL. When testing the best toaster ovens, this model ranked as the easiest to use. That’s because the control panel is entirely contained on the handle which is both easy to see and access, as well as navigate. In testing, we found it baked and roasted well — producing a tender and crispy whole chicken. We also liked that there’s 10 functions to choose from and the option to cook on two levels. Check out our full Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven DT201 review.

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart: was $459 now $379 @ Amazon

A Tom's Guide favorite, in KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart stand mixer review, we dubbed it the "best kitchen purchase" you can ever make. It beats, whisks, and kneads at 10 different speeds, so you don't have to, reducing recipe times. The bowl is big enough to support 9 dozen cookies or 4 loaves of bread at a time. This machine also boasts a 59-point planetary mixing action — fancy words that translate into incredibly mixed ingredients. Plus, it ships with a flat beater, coated dough hook, 6-wire whip, and 1-piece pouring shield.

Apparel

Adidas sale: deals from $5 @ Amazon

From hoodies to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $5. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a 50% off sale with similar prices on different styles.

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $11 @ Amazon

Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale post Prime Day. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children on sale from $11. As part of the sale, you can get the Skechers Hands Free Slip Ins for $88 (was $110, pictured).

Hanes Ecosmart Hoodie (Men’s): was $22 now from $14 @ Amazon

I wear hoodies year-round, so I appreciate this Ecosmart Hoodie’s super soft fleece fabric, adjustable drawstring, and ribbed cuffs. It also has a kangaroo pocket which is perfect for keeping your hands toasty. This is a reliable hoodie that will become your best friend for chilly nights.

Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Oxford Shirt: was $21 now from $20 @ Amazon

Made of 100% cotton, this comfortable shirt features a regular fit throughout the shoulders, chest and waist. It provides a classic, versatile look for everyday wear and pairs well with both jeans and dress pants.

Levi's Men's Short Sleeve Classic Pocket Tee: was $29 now from $16 @ Amazon

This Levi's Pocket Tee is a steal. Solid color, striped and patterned options are available. Reviewers say this tee fits well and doesn't fade after being washed.

Amazon Essentials V-Neck Layering Cami: was $22 now from $18 @ Amazon

Perfect for layering under your favorite blouse or cardigan, this set of camisoles are the perfect addition to your closet this fall. Cut from a mid weight compact cotton, the versatile set will bring all-day comfort and they also have adjustable straps for a custom fit.

Levi's Women's 501 Original Fit Jeans: was $79 now from $69 @ Amazon

The Levi's Women's 501 Original Fit Jeans are now on sale at Amazon. They're available in a range of styles and colors, and also come in plus sizes. I love the Field Notes color that has a heart-shaped patch on the knee. Reviewers on Amazon say they're comfortable and flattering.

Brooks Glycerin 20 (Women's): was $160 now from $89 @ Amazon

The pick of the deals, this sizable saving on the Brooks Glycerin 20 is a fantastic price for one of the best cushioned running shoes you can get. The Brooks Glycerin 21 launched earlier this year but the main update to the new shoe is a little more foam in the midsole. The Glycerin 20 is still very comfortable and a perfect option for new runners in particular, and both the women’s and men’s shoes are reduced on Amazon.

TVs

Insignia 55" F30 4K Fire TV: was $349 now $209 @ Amazon

The Insignia F30 (2024) is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can buy. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want.

Amazon 4-Series 55" Fire 4K TV: was $519 now $339 @ Amazon

Amazon's 4-Series of Fire TVs are a less expensive option to the Omni Series. However, they still offer perks like HDR support (HDR10/HLG) and Alexa integration (via the remote control). You also get Amazon's Fire TV platform for all of your streaming needs.

Roku TV 55" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $449 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice! The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.

Insignia 75" F50 4K Fire TV: was $599 now $449 @ Amazon

Who says big-screen TVs have to cost a fortune. This 75-inch Insignia TV offers impressive image quality no matter what you're watching. Thanks to its built-in Fire TV features, you can also stream all your favorite shows and movies and control them with your voice thanks to full Alexa support.