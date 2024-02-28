Massive Best Buy sale — 21 deals I recommend right now

February will be over in the blink of an eye. For bargain hunters, that means now is the time to lock in those savings before they're gone. While a lot of retailers are offering end-of-month deals, some of my favorite sales this week come from Best Buy.

The retailer's laptop deals are particularly aggressive right now. For instance, you can get up to a $200 Best Buy gift card with the purchase of a Samsung Galaxy Book 4. Not a Windows fan? I'd be remiss to not recommend the MacBook Air 15 (M2) on sale for $999. That's $300 off and simply one of the best Apple deals I've seen. (I own this exact laptop and recommend it hands down).

Below I've rounded up 25 Best Buy deals you can get right now. For more ways to save, check out our guide to this week's top Best Buy coupon codes.

Apple

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $349 @ Best Buy

The new Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy. Note: Walmart and Amazon have it on sale for $329, but in limited colors only.

Price check: $329 @ Walmart | $329 @ Amazon

Apple Mac mini M2: was $599 now $499 @ Best Buy

The Mac mini M2 is faster and $100 cheaper than its M1-based predecessor. In our Mac mini M2 review, we said it's one of the best computers on the market with a speedy M2 CPU that runs circles around Apple's M1 CPU. The base model supports up to two external displays at up to the same resolutions (6K via Thunderbolt 4 or 4K via HDMI). It features an M2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

Price check: $499 @ Amazon | $499 @ B&H

Laptops

Dell Inspiron 16: was $1,099 now $799 @ Best Buy

The Inspiron 16 is an everyday laptop that can be used for everything from homework to Netflix streaming. It features a 16-inch 1920 x 1200 touchscreen display, Core i7-1360P CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. We like this config because you get more than just entry-level specs, such as a 1TB SSD. Note that Dell has a cheaper model, but it only sports 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Price check: $599 @ Dell

Asus 15" OLED Laptop: was $1,099 now $799 @ Best Buy

It may look like a mainstream laptop, but this Asus sports a 15.6-inch 1080p OLED display that promises to make everything pop from your screen. You also get a Core i7-13620H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an RTX 3050 GPU. There's also a Thunderbolt 4 port that can connect two 4K displays or one 8K display.

Price check: $929 @ Amazon

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16: was $1,349 now $949 @ Best Buy

The Acer Predator Helios Neo is a powerful gaming laptop that can be used for just about any task. The $400 discount is obviously the headline news here, but under the hood, there's plenty to write home about the Helios' innards. Its 16-inch panel with 165Hz refresh rate, Intel Core i7-13700HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and GeForce RTX 4050 GPU make for a combo that's very much up to the task of handling modern PC games at a solid frame rate.

Price check: $1,129 @ Amazon

Asus TUF Gaming A16: was $1,099 now $979 @ Best Buy

While not the lowest price we've ever seen, right now Best Buy has this well-balanced gaming machine for $120 off. The 16-inch Asus TUF Gaming Laptop comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7735HS CPU, AMD Radeon RX 7600S GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a full HD, 165Hz LED display. Those specs should be able to handle big PC hits such as Starfield at frame rates above what the Xbox Series X can muster up.

Price check: $989 @ Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Book 4: from $1,349 @ Best Buy

Free $200 gift card! The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series laptops are finally available. They feature Intel's new Ultra processors, which are capable of accelerating AI tasks. Right now Best Buy is bundling up to a $200 Best Buy gift card when you buy one of Samsung's new laptops.

Price check: $800 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

TVs

TV sale: deals from $74 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $74. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $74.

Price check: from $74 @ Amazon | from $118 @ Walmart

Samsung 75" 4K TV: was $749 now $549 @ Best Buy

If you want a big TV without a big price tag, this 75-inch Samsung is definitely worth a look. The TV has support for HDR10+ as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free controls, and you'll also be able to stream content from your iPhone or iPad with Apple AirPlay 2. Plus, it has all the Smart TV features you'd expect. Avid console gamers take note: It has a 60Hz panel and just two HDMI ports. This TV is a Best Buy exclusive.

LG 86" UR7800 4K TV: was $1,249 now $899 @ Best Buy

At 86 inches corner-to-corner and nearly 100 pounds, this 4K LED TV is definitely a centerpiece for your living room. It doesn't have the screen tech to outperform the latest OLED TVs, but it does support HDR10 and LG's Active HDR mode that takes SDR colors and upscales them. It also comes with LG's WebOS smart platform that has generally been one of the best for the last few years. For under $900, this is a great deal and a Best Buy exclusive.

LG 55" B3 OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $1,099 @ Best Buy

The LG B3 is a mid-tier OLED TV featuring over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for rich contrast and vibrant colors. For gamers, this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer features, and HDMI 2.1 support. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Atmos support is also included. In our LG B3 OLED review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is an amazing value and stands up astonishingly well against other mid-tier OLEDs.

Price check: $1,096 @ Amazon

Appliances

Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen): was $149 now $89 @ Best Buy

The Echo Show 8 is one of the best smart displays for budget-minded shoppers. Its sharp 13MP lens has a wide-angle lens that can center you when you're on video calls. Combine this with speedy performance, improved speakers and a dedicated Zigbee smart home hub and you have our favorite smart display Amazon has made.

Price check: $99 @ Amazon

Ninja Mega Kitchen System: was $199 now $159 @ Best Buy

The Ninja Mega Kitchen System comes with a 64-oz food processor bowl as well as a 72-oz blending jug and two 16-oz single serve cups, all of which fits onto the base. It has 1500 watts of power, meaning it can pulverize anything you throw at it. With three dedicated settings including dough, blend and crush and a pulse setting, its versatility is impressive.

Price check: $159 @ Amazon

Whirlpool Over-the-Range Microwave: was $359 now $229 @ Best Buy

This is a solid choice if you’re after an over the range microwave. It comes with a 1.7 cubic feet capacity and various presets to cook or defrost your food. Its turntable plate is also dishwasher safe, which makes cleaning up spills easier than ever. We also like its two-speed fan which helps get rid of cooking odors and its adjustable lighting, so you can see what's cooking.

Price check: $228 @ Home Depot

iRobot Braava jet m6: was $449 now $299 @ Best Buy

This is a great deal if you’re looking for a robot mop to compliment your robot vacuum. As the best robot mop we’ve tested, the iRobot Braava jet m6 provides detailed and comprehensive cleaning. It’s mapping is accurate and you can request specific rooms to be cleaned separately. It will even work in tandem with compatible models from the same brand. In our iRobot Braava jet m6 review we said this is the the smartest robot mop and sweeper we’ve tested.

Price check: $299 @ Amazon