Sony just refreshed three of its most popular headphones with replaceable batteries and punchier sound — say hello to the XM4C, CH730N and CH530

Sony announced three new pairs of headphones — well, new-ish. They're the upgraded versions, or refreshes, of their predecessors. After having sold 10 million units globally, the Sony WH-1000XM4 is being succeeded by the Sony WH-1000XM4C. And there's more: the Sony WH-CH730N is here to replace the three-year-old Sony WH-CH720N, and the Sony WH-CH530 now succeeds the budget-friendly Sony WH-CH520.

If that sounds like a lot to take in, don't worry: I'm here to break it down for you. The XM4C announcement comes hot on the heels of Sony celebrating 10 years of the WH-1000X series. That's right: the first model, the MDR-1000X, came out in 2016. Along with that milestone, Sony says it is also celebrating 80 years of audio innovation.

So, what's new, what's changed (and hasn't), how much do they cost, and should you buy them? Let me walk you through it.

WH-1000XM4C: 'A modern classic'

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When the Sony WH-1000XM4 came out in 2020, they were an instant hit, and Sony says that the headphones that redefined its cans have sold over 10 million units globally. It's no wonder they're back in the form of the WH-1000XM4C — and they sound like a hoot. While the overall design and active noise cancellation remain unchanged, Sony is introducing a new lavender color, which looks gorgeous.

So what's new? Upgraded sound tuning thanks to 40mm drivers and Bluetooth 6.0, for starters. The XM4C inherits the XM6's and the 1000X The Collexion's tuning to deliver a versatile sound that outperforms the original XM4. Vocals are now richer and clearer, and the XM4C are meant to boast superior frequency separation and an expansive soundstage, alongside improved dynamics.

They also include a 10-band equalizer, gaming EQ, and Quick Access, which lets you launch your preferred music streaming service with headband gestures.

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The biggest upgrade is user-replaceable batteries, keeping in line with the new EU battery regulations. This comes at a cost, though: the XM4C's battery life is rated at 27 hours, down from 30 hours on the original XM4.

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For those wondering where the XM4C sits relative to Sony's other headphones, here's the answer. According to Sony, the 1000X The Collexion are "Luxury"; the XM6 are "Performance"; and the XM4C are "Classic Standard." They're designed for everyday use without sacrificing sound quality.

The Sony WH-1000XM4C are available for $299 / ~£220.

WH-CH730N: Now with 75 hours of battery life

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The Sony WH-CH720N came out in 2023, and they're already getting refreshed — and the new WH-CH730N packs some big upgrades. Like the XM4C, the design stays mostly the same, but the CH730N now has a foldable design for easy transport, plus a cushioned headband.

They also feature stronger ANC and improved AI-powered call quality. They also include a 10-band customizable equalizer, DSEE music upscaling, and support for Sony's 360° Reality Audio. The battery is, again, replaceable, but unlike the XM4C, battery life has received a substantial bump. It's now up to 75 hours, up from 50 hours on its predecessor. Charging the CH730N for three minutes also yields an hour of playtime.

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The CH730N utilizes Bluetooth 6.0 with Bluetooth LE and Auracast. Another new feature is Max Volume Control, which you can use in the app to cap the maximum volume and protect your hearing. In addition to black, blue, pink, and white, the CH730N now comes in beige as well.

The Sony WH-CH730N is available for $179 / ~£120.

WH-CH530: The new budget king?

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When we reviewed the Sony WH-CH520, we awarded them 4.5-stars and noted they were fantastic value for money. We expect the new WH-CH530 to be just as good, if not better.

Out of the three refreshed models, the CH530 has received the fewest upgrades, but substantial ones nonetheless. They now come in coral (off-red/orange) and cobalt, as well as mint, pink, off-white, and black.

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Battery life has received a five-hour bump, and the CH530 is rated for 55 hours (up from 50 hours). Three minutes of charge yields 90 minutes of playtime, which is excellent. Similar to the CH730N, the CH530 also gets Max Volume Control, Bluetooth LE audio, replaceable batteries, and AI noise reduction for calls.

The Sony WH-CH530 is available for $69 / ~£60.

Which headphones are you most excited for?

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As someone who reviews the best headphones day in and day out and spends a lot of her time listening to music, it goes without saying that I'm very excited to try Sony's new cans. The XM4C, CH730N, and CH530 introduce notable quality-of-life improvements, including replaceable batteries and better sound tuning.

It remains to be seen whether these headphones impress me and my fellow reviewers, so we can't wait to get our hands on them. Personally, I'm most excited to check out the XM4C, especially in the lavender skin. Who knows, maybe they'll replace my trusty Marshall Monitor III? Stay tuned for full reviews!

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