Best Buy is turning 60 years old this week. That's right: 60 years of CDs, stereo systems, cheap earbuds and, of course, TVs.

When Best Buy hit the scene in 1966, few could foresee a future of interconnected home entertainment. Ultra-affordable TVs have never looked better, while high-end models often bring a cinema-level experience to the living room.

These days, when I'm not testing TVs and covering the industry, I spend a ton of time on the Best Buy website tracking sale prices and size availability. Whenever a sale comes around, I'm well equipped to separate the good deals from the deals not worth shopping. And, with Best Buy's birthday coinciding with mid-year discounts, this week is a particularly good time to shop for a QLED, OLED or Mini-LED TV. Below are my top picks and make sure to check out our guide to the best discounts in the Best Buy 60th Anniversary Sale.

My top TV deals at Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale

Save 20% Hisense 43" Déco S5 4K QLED TV: was $349 now $279 at Best Buy If you're shopping Best Buy's 60th anniversary for a small-sized, dorm-ready TV, I've got just the pick. Hisense's Art Deco-inspired QLED is the perfect pick for people who want a unique-looking TV for an ultra-low price. It's got built-in Fire TV streaming software, three HDMI inputs and an ATSC tuner. It emphasizes design over performance, but if you're good with that, its $279 price can't be beat. Read more Read less ▼

Save $150 Roku 55" Plus Series 4K Mini-LED TV: was $499 now $349 at Best Buy The Roku Plus Series is a budget-friendly 4K TV that offers a simple-but-powerful backdrop for all of your streaming needs. It's not the brightest TV on the block, but its inclusion of local dimming is very much worth having at this price point. It's good enough for casual gamers, but serious gamers might want to spend more on something more suited to their lifestyle. Read more Read less ▼

Save $300 TCL 55" QM5K Mini-LED TV: was $699 now $399 at Best Buy A Best Buy exclusive, the TCL QM5K comes with built-in Google TV features for all of your streaming needs, plus Dolby Vision support. Its handiest feature is its Mini-LED backlighting, which is great to have in your back pocket at this price point. I recommend going with the QM5K over an ultra-cheap model from Insignia or Westinghouse. Read more Read less ▼

Save 46% ($501) Hisense 65" U6SF Pro Mini-LED TV: was $1,099 now $598 at Best Buy This affordable Mini-LED TV is somewhere between an entry-level and mid-range model, but there's no denying that it packs a ton of value behind a relatively reasonable price tag. Two of its four HDMI inputs feature 2.1 functionality (like support for 4K games up to 144Hz) and the screen is outfitted with a glare-free finish. Of the nine TVs I've chosen from Best Buy's sale, I believe the U6SF Pro has the widest appeal. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Samsung 65" M80H Mini-LED TV: was $799 now $699 at Best Buy Samsung's latest mid-range Mini-LED TV isn't as heavily discounted as rival Mini-LED TVs, but if you're in the market for a new, Samsung-branded TV for a budget-friendly price, the M80H is a solid candidate. Although it's a step down from the higher-end Neo QLED model, the Samsung M80H offers Mini-LED performance and plenty of features for the price. Read more Read less ▼

LG 48" B6 4K OLED TV: was $999 now $699 at Best Buy Fans of small screens, rejoice! LG's newest entry-level OLED is finally available in a 48-inch model, and Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale knocks $300 off its original price. This is the OLED TV I'd buy if I were looking to save money on this premium display technology. The B6 offers all of the benefits we've come to expect from an OLED TV and many of the features you'll find on higher-end LG OLEDs. Read more Read less ▼

Save 40% ($800) Hisense 75" U7SG Mini-LED TV : was $1,999 now $1,199 at Best Buy Hisense's newest, mid-range set offers a taste of high-end performance without the sky-high price. Right now, it's already got a 40%-off discount at Best Buy. In addition to bright, punchy Mini-LEDs and QLED color, the U7SG also offers a thorough slate of gaming- and streaming-related features. Remember: For Hisense's 2026 TVs, the "G" in the name indicates that this model is built around the Google TV smart platform (unlike the aforementioned U6SF Pro). Read more Read less ▼

Save $800 Sony 65" Bravia 7 II True RGB 4K TV: was $2,599 now $1,799 at Best Buy Sony's mid-range True RGB TV blends cutting-edge display technology with Sony's superb picture processing. It also comes with a heaping helping of streaming- and -gaming-related features. Right now, the 65-inch version is on sale for $800 off at Best Buy. As one of the frontline deals of the store's frontline deals during its 60th Anniversary Sale, I expect it to be one of the first to expire Sunday. Read more Read less ▼

Save 43% ($1,500) Samsung 77" S90F 4K OLED TV: was $3,499 now $1,999 at Best Buy Samsung's mid-range OLED TV has been immensely popular with our readers, and it's easy to understand why. This OLED delivers fantastic HDR brightness for a TV in this class, and it's packed with a ton of features for gaming and streaming. The 77-inch model was too pricey for most people at launch, but during Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale, it's listed for 43% off its original price. Read more Read less ▼

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