Labor Day sales mark the unofficial end of summer, which means fall is just around the corner. If you’re looking for a pair of shoes that can carry you from those lingering end of summer heat waves into crisp fall days, I have just the thing for you: Birkenstocks!

Birkenstocks are my favorite sandal brand not only because they’re stylish and comfortable, but because they can be worn through almost any season. Since Birkenstocks are notoriously pricey, I've been scouring stores like Nordstrom, Zappos and Nordstrom Rack. The good news? I found popular Birkenstock styles starting at just $30.

If you're ready to upgrade your sandal game for fall, keep scrolling to check out all these rare discounted Birkenstock styles with up to 45% off.

Best Birkenstock Deals

Save 44% Birkenstock Arizona Stealth Buckle EVA Slide (Women's): was $54 now $30 at Nordstrom Rack A pair of Birkenstocks for $30??? Sign me up. Summer is still hanging around and these waterproof slides are perfect for the beach and pool. They feature a rubber-like texture with sleek adjustable straps and a grippy traction sole. Read more Read less ▼

Birkenstock Kyoto Desert Slide Sandal (Men's): was $150 now $99 at Nordstrom Rack While several of the men's Birkenstocks are already sold out in this sale, these slides are boasting nearly 35% off and are still available in most sizes. Made of richly textured leather, a sturdy EVA sole and a signature cork footbed, you'll want to sport these all fall long (and beyond). Read more Read less ▼

Birkenstock Madrid Big Buckle Slide Sandal (Women's): was $154 now $109 at Nordstrom These Birkenstocks feature just one oversized buckle for a touch of trendy. But style isn't the only thing these sandals are known for — comfort is at the forefront of this model. Their cushioned footbed absorbs shock and mimics the shape of a healthy foot, while the medial and metatarsal arches support the instep and ball of your foot. Read more Read less ▼