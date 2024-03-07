Huge Amazon sale on Skechers sneakers and apparel — here's the 7 deals I'd buy
Some of our favorite Skechers shoes are now discounted at Amazon
We've tested all the best Skechers at Tom's Guide, and as a deals expert I can tell you that there's no need to overspend to get that perfect balance of support and comfort. That's thanks to this massive Skechers sale at Amazon. And it's not just on sneakers, Amazon has deals on Skechers apparel and accessories too.
The Skechers Women's Slip-Ins Summits Dazzling Haze are on sale from $55 at Amazon. These are our choice for the best Skechers slip-on shoe overall and they're great for casual wear and low-impact exercise. As they're slip-ons, there's no need to stop and tie your laces either.
Plus, our choice for the best Skechers for novice runners, the Skechers Men's Go Run Lite are on sale from $50 at Amazon. These lightweight and breathable shoes are great value, especially after a discount. The Skechers Women's Go Run Lite are on sale from $49 at Amazon, too.
Keep scrolling to see more of my favorite Skechers deals. For more, check out this huge Samsung device sale.
Skechers deals — Quick links
Skechers deals — Top picks
Skechers Men's Hoodless Hoodie: was $59 now from $24 @ Amazon
This Skechers Men's Hoodless Hoodie is on sale from $24. A huge 49% discount applies to certain sizes and colors, so make sure to check for on-page coupons. This relaxed fit hoodie has ribbed trim, a stretch fit and is made of breathable material.
Skechers Women's Go Walk High Waisted 7/8 Leggings: was $49 now from $24 @ Amazon
These moisture-wicking, stretch leggings have a cotton feel and a high-waisted waistband. There are also pockets at the side and by the waistband to keep your stuff safe while you're working out. They're on sale starting from $24 in certain sizes and colors.
Skechers Women's Bobs B Cute Sneaker: was $45 now from $30 @ Amazon
These casual Skechers sneakers come in a range of fun colors and are on sale starting from $30. These shoes have a memory foam footbed, although they lack support for working out. Make sure to check all the color options in your size to get the best deal.
Skechers Men's Sketch-Lite Pro Perfect Time Sneaker: was $65 now from $46 @ Amazon
We rank these as the best Skechers for cross-fit training, and they're currently on sale starting from $33 at Amazon. In our Skechers Skech-Lite Pro Perfect Time review, we said they're a lightweight, supportive and versatile pair of shoes. The women's version of the shoe is on sale starting from $44 at Amazon. You'll need to check the different colors to get the best deal in your size.
Skechers Men's Flex Advantage Bendon Work Shoe: was $85 now from $50 @ Amazon
If you want a smart, comfortable shoe for work, the Skechers Men's Flex Advantage Bendon Work Shoe are on sale starting from $50. These shoes have a traction outsole to make them more resistant to slips and air cooled memory foam soles.
Skechers Men's Go Run Lite: was $75 now from $50 @ Amazon
We rank these shoes as the best Skechers for novice runners. These extremely light and breathable shoes are supportive, durable and come in at an affordable price point. Although, we noted in our Skechers Go Run Lite review that you'll eventually want to upgrade to a shoe that engineered for running longer distances if you do get serious about the sport. The Women's Go Run Lite are also on sale from $52 at Amazon. Make sure to check the different color options in your size to find the best deal.
Skechers Women's Dazzling Haze Slip Ins: was $75 now from $60 @ Amazon
These are the best Skechers slip-ins we've tested, so they're the ones to get if you want a super easy way to put your shoes on. They're lightweight, stretchy and breathable. In our Skechers Slip Ins Dazzling Haze review, we said they're perfect for low-impact activites like walking, light resistance training, and dance cardio. Make sure to check the different color options in your size to find the best deal.
