Prime Video top 10 movies — here are the 3 you need to watch this week (Sept. 7-13)

It’s the start of a new week, and the Prime Video top 10 most-watched list has been updated. This ever-changing ranking gives you a quick look at the movies drawing the most attention on the streaming service. However, popularity doesn’t automatically mean high quality.

That’s why I’ve combed through today’s Prime Video top 10 and picked out three movies worth adding to your watch list. Well, actually, I’ve selected two movies that deserve your attention, and one that is only for the morbidly curious who enjoy watching a misfire. If you like “so bad, it’s good” movies, then the current Prime Video No. 1 might appeal to you.

These are the standouts of the Prime Video most-watched list right now. And one final note: this article is based on the Prime Video top 10 as of Monday, September 7. Here are my three picks…

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Best Prime Video top 10 movies to stream right now

‘The Runner’ (2026)

The Runner - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Prime Video’s new original thriller “The Runner” set an unwanted record last week when it received the worst reviews of Gal Gadot’s career. The movie holds a miserable 8% on Rotten Tomatoes. So, you’re probably asking why I’ve included it here, and honestly, it’s because there’s something morbidly interesting about watching a trainwreck. Critics have labeled it “lazy,” “tedious,” and “dumb as dirt.” So watch at your own peril.

Described by Prime Video as a “pulse-pounding psychological thriller,” Gadot plays a high-powered lawyer whose ordinary world is thrown into chaos when a mysterious caller (Damian Lewis) informs her that her son has been kidnapped. Given a series of commands, she must race through London to complete them; otherwise her son will be murdered. It’s a race-against-the-clock thriller with some seriously sloppy execution.

Watch "The Runner on Prime Video now

‘Good Fortune’ (2025)

Good Fortune (2025) Official Trailer - Seth Rogen, Aziz Ansari, Keke Palmer, Keanu Reeves - YouTube Watch On

Keanu Reeves might be extremely good at playing a kick-butt action hero, but he’s also got serious comedic chops. It’s the latter on display in “Good Fortune,” a pleasing comedy written and directed by Aziz Ansari. This movie has its heart in the right place, even if its commentary on wealth inequality and class divide feels a little flawed. Still, it’s got a fun high-concept premise and features Ansari alongside Reeves, Seth Rogan and Keke Palmer.

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Arj (Ansari) is an aspiring filmmaker, but stuck working low-paid jobs just to keep his head above water. One such job is working as an assistant for a wealthy venture capitalist, Jeff (Rogen). But when Jeff fires Arj, the gig-worker hits rock bottom. In steps Gabriel (Reeves), a low-level guardian angel desperate to prove himself to his superiors. When Gabriel meddles in Arj's and Jeff's lives, he makes a mess that requires a lot of cleanup.

Watch "Good Fortune" on Prime Video now

‘Project Hail Mary' (2026)

Project Hail Mary - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“Project Hail Mary” arrived on Prime Video on July 3, and it’s been a mainstay of the top 10 ever since. Naturally, it’s starting to slip down the list after more than two months on the platform, but if you still haven’t watched it, you really should make it a priority. I rewatched it over the weekend for the third time, and it continues to delight each time. Based on the Andy Weir novel of the same name, it’s a dazzlingly entertaining sci-fi movie that ranks among the year’s best.

The movie opens with Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) awaking from an induced coma onboard an interstellar spaceship, several light-years from Earth. Clearly, he’s millions of miles away from home for a reason, but the problem is, he can’t remember his mission, or even his name. What follows is a thrilling blockbuster in which the fate of the Earth hangs in the balance.

Watch "Project Hail Mary" on Prime Video now

Prime Video top 10 movies right now

"The Runner" (2026) "Good Fortune" (2025) "The Last Sunrise" (2026) "Icefall" (2025) "The Mummy" (2017) "Masters of the Universe" (2026) "Stolen Girl" (2025) "Damaged" (2024) "Project Hail Mary" (2026) "The Amateur" (2025)

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