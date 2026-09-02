Save up to 38% on EA games for Xbox, PS5 and Nintendo Switch in Best Buy's Labor Day sale

Labor Day sales aren't just about saving money on home appliances and big purchases — they're also about slashing prices on smaller, but no less cool things like video games.

Best Buy's sale, for instance, has just dropped some big deals on a selection of Electronic Arts titles. In this hand-picked selection are some of the studio's best titles: adventure game Split Fiction, the action-packed Battlefield 6, racing game F1 25, and more.

Although this is quite a small selection, almost all the games here are available across PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox. These deals won't stick around forever, so move fast if you spy something that you want to buy.

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