Save up to 38% on EA games for Xbox, PS5 and Nintendo Switch in Best Buy's Labor Day sale
Save money on Split Fiction, Battlefield 6 and more of EA's best games
Labor Day sales aren't just about saving money on home appliances and big purchases — they're also about slashing prices on smaller, but no less cool things like video games.
Best Buy's sale, for instance, has just dropped some big deals on a selection of Electronic Arts titles. In this hand-picked selection are some of the studio's best titles: adventure game Split Fiction, the action-packed Battlefield 6, racing game F1 25, and more.
Although this is quite a small selection, almost all the games here are available across PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox. These deals won't stick around forever, so move fast if you spy something that you want to buy.
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Will Salmon is Tom's Guide's Collections Editor, curating advice on the best products to spend your money on. Will has been writing about tech and entertainment for almost 20 years, including stints as GamesRadar+'s Streaming Editor, editing comics website Newsarama, and writing for lots and lots of magazines. You can read his work in SFX magazine, GamesRadar+, and right here on Tom's Guide.
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