Hurry! Get a Motorola Edge for free at Total Wireless

May is a busy month for deals and although Memorial Day isn't till May 26, there are plenty of great sales you can get ahead of the big event.

For example, right now you can get the Motorola Edge (2024) for free when you Switch to Total Wireless and sign up for the carrier's Total 5G or Total 5G+ plan. This is one the best cell phone deals I've seen this month and one of the best early Memorial Day sales. (For more ways to save, check out our guide of the best Total Wireless promo codes).

Motorola Edge 2024: at Total Wireless Even though it's not Motorola's flagship phone, the Motorola Edge 2024 still carries its weight with its performance, sleek design, gorgeous pOLED display, dual cameras, and speedy 68W TurboPower charging that will get it to a decent level in 30 minutes of charging. You can get it for free when you select a Total 5G or Total 5G+ plan and switch from a competing carrier.

Total Wireless is one of the best prepaid phone plans we've tested. It's part of Verizon's portfolio of prepaid brands and we especially like it for its budget-friendly family plans.

As for the Motorola Edge (2024), yes, it's an older phone, but it features a bevy of AI features, including a number of photo editing tools. It comes with a vibrant 6.6-inch pOLED display and 5,000 mAh battery capable of 68W of charging and is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor. Storage starts 256GB and it features 8GB of RAM.