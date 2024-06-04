Motorola Edge (2024) hopes to beat Google Pixel 8a at its own AI photo game

Motorola thinks that AI-powered tools shouldn't be limited to fancier phones, and the device maker's new Motorola Edge (2024) release looks to put that argument into practice. The latest version of Motorola's midrange phone comes with some smart photo features that will certainly be familiar to anyone who's used one of Google's Pixel devices.

Specifically, the Motorola Edge (2024) will include the Pixel's Magic Editor, Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur and Google Auto Enhance tools via the Google Photos app included on the phone. These tools tap into AI to make it easier to fine tune your pictures — Magic Editor, for example, lets you move around and resize objects in a photo, and it's only started rolling out beyond Pixel 8 phones to older Pixels.

Motorola Edge (2024) specs Starting price: $549

Screen size: 6.6-inch pOLED (2400 x 1080)

Refresh rate: 144Hz

CPU: Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

Rear cameras: 50MP main (f/1.8), 13MP ultrawie (f/2.2)

Front camera: 32MP (f/2.4)

Battery size: 5,000 mAh

Charging speed: 68W wired, 15W wireless

Size: 6.3 x 2.8 x 0.31 inches

Weight: 6.1 ounces

Colors: Midnight Blue

By including these AI capabilities, the Motorol Edge (2024) would seem to be aiming to take on the recently released Google Pixel 8a. On paper, that should be a tough contest, starting with the fact that the $499 midrange Pixel costs $50 less than Motorola's $549 phone.

Trying to go up against Google in the camera department poses a particularly tricky challenge, as we consider the Pixel 8a the best camera phone under $500. Still, the Motorola Edge (2024) isn't going into this competition completely unarmed. Besides access to Google's suite of AI editing tools, the camera setup on the Motorola phone promises adaptive stabilization that taps into AI to adjust stabilization features based on the movements of your device.

The 50MP main camera uses a Sony Lytia 700C image sensor, which Motorola says should absorb more light. The Auto Night Vision feature from Motorola also gets an update, with the phone maker claiming a 15x speed improvement over previous versions. Faster photo processing means less chance for blurring to enter the picture, as Motorola touts improved low-light photography as one of the main draws for the new Edge.

In addition to the 50MP main camera, the Motorola Edge features a 13MP ultrawide lens that can also help capture macro shots. A 32MP front camera handles any selfies you want to snap.

The emphasis on AI may be tied to Motorola's use of the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 to power the Edge. Qualcomm's 8-core chipset comes with a dedicate AI engine for bringing smarter capabilities to phones at the upper end of the midrange market.

(Image credit: Motorola)

There are a few other improvements over the 2023 edition of the Motorola Edge, starting with the new phone's Quick button. Reminiscent of the Action button on the latest iPhone 15 Pro models, the Quick button lets Motorola Edge users launch an app with just a press. You can also customize the Quick button to perform a specific action within an app.

The battery on the Motorola Edge (2024) has grown to 5,000 mAh in size, a 14% increase from the 2023 version's 4,400 mAh cell. When you need to charge the Motorola Edge, the new version retains its predecessor's 68W wired charging speeds along with 15W wireless charging support.

Other specs on the Motorola Edge (2024) remain unchanged from the previous year's model. You still get a phone with 8GB of memory and 256GB os storage. The 6.6-inch pOLED panel continues to offer a 144Hz refresh rate, and you can once again count on iP68 water resistance that protects the phone if it falls in water. The vegan leather back that impressed us on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is in use here, though Motorola is going with Midnight Blue as the color option instead of the Eclipse Black used by the Motorola Edge (2023).

Also similar to last year's version is Motorola's software support for the 2024 Edge. Motorola promises two Android updates, one of which will be this year's Android 15 release. You can also expect three years of bi-monthly security updates for the Motorola Edge. That's one more software update than you get with the Moto G series of budget phones, but it's well shy of the Pixel 8a's

The Motorola Edge (2024) goes on sale June 20, when you can buy the phone unlocked directly from Motorola or through Amazon and Best Buy. Carriers on tap to offer the new Motorola Edge include T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Spectrum, Consumer Cellular, Straight Talk, Total by Verizon and Visible.