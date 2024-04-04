Webroot Coupon Codes for April 2024

FAQs

Is Webroot free? No, but customers can enjoy a 14-day free trial on their plan. When you select a plan, you won't be charged immediately, and you'll have 14 days to test out the service to see if it's for you. If you aren't happy, just cancel before your trial period is up and you won't pay a thing.

How much is a Webroot plan? That depends on which of WeBroot's plans you choose. Customers can choose from five different options, each with different features: AntiVirus costs $29.99 per year and provides antivirus cover for 1 device. Internet Security Plus offers all the same features, plus additional functionality for smartphones and tablets, coverage for up to 3 devices, and will cost $41.99 per year. Finally, Internet Security Complete will cost you $53.99 for the year, but expands coverage to 5 devices and helps eliminate all traces of your activity online.

Can I contact Webroot? Yes, if you need support from the Webroot team, you can get in touch with sales by emailing wr-customersales@opentext.com. If you prefer to speak to someone, you can also call 1-866-350-6089.

Shop the Webroot sales: Webroot regularly runs sales to help you save on plans, with events around key holiday seasons such as Christmas, New Year's and Black Friday as well as other non-holiday related promotion scattered throughout the year. We've previously seen these offer as much as 50% off selected plans.

Join the mailing list: Provide your chosen email address through the Webroot website, and you'll be signed up for the newsletter mailing list. You'll receive regular update emails telling you about new plans, products and promotions, and you'll also see the odd exclusive saving.

Read through the Webroot blog: Want to keep up with the latest news in cybersecurity? Webroot keep their finger on the pulse, covering cybersecurity news and updates in their blog. You'll also find plenty of helpful hints and tips and how-to guides which can be handy for staying safe online and getting more from your subscription.

Follow Webroot on Social Media: Webroot are active on a number of social media channels, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn. Give them a follow on your chosen platforms to see updates on your newsfeed whenever they're available - you'll see all the latest news on plans, promotions and more.

How to use Webroot Coupon Codes 1. Choose one of the Webroot coupon codes listed above that you'd like to use and click "Get Code". 2. Your code will be revealed in a new tab - copy it to your clipboard for later. 3. Head back to your old tab to get to the Webroot website and start shopping. 4. Add your chosen products and plans to your shopping cart, then head to the checkout. 5. At the checkout screen, look for a box marked "Promo code" and paste your code in here. 6. Click "Apply" and your order total should change to reflect your savings. 7. Proceed to place your order as normal.

he coupons you’ll find on Tom’s Guide have been sourced by our dedicated coupons team, who use the web, our relationships with retailers, & our affiliate networks to find the latest codes. The offers on each coupon page are updated every few days to ensure we feature the freshest ways to save, and our commercial team (based in London) also sources exclusive codes and sales info directly from some of the biggest retailers around.

All the coupon codes we list on our pages have been tested by our deals & offers teams to check they work as intended before they’ve been uploaded. You’ll find a wide range of coupons on Tom’s Guide, including free shipping offers, student discounts, and savings on various kinds of products.

To ensure that all listed codes are available to use, we don’t include any one-time use or user-specific coupons. We also provide as much information as we can to keep things as clear as possible - any expiry dates or terms & conditions will be listed alongside the code. Look for the ‘Terms & Conditions’ text - you’ll be able to click this to expand this section for more details.

We take care to only list tried & tested coupons on our pages, so all codes should be active and confer the listed discount or deal. However, although we keep up to date with expiry dates and any terms & conditions, sometimes retailers change these before we can update our pages.

Should a coupon fail to work as expected, check you meet any listed requirements. These can include minimum spends, multibuy offers, or product-specific promotions (i.e. 10% off selected tablets). You can view all associated requirements by clicking “View terms and conditions” below your code.

Tom’s Guide makes money from coupons through a commission-based model. We have agreements in place with each retailer on our site - for every purchase made using one of our coupons or deals, we earn a small percentage of the order total back in commission.

Thanks to this model, we can save our customers money without charging them a thing. You won’t pay a penny to get the discounts listed on our pages, so whichever code or deal you choose, you’ll get exactly what it says on the tin.

