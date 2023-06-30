Beautyrest promo codes for June 2023
These 10 Beautyrest promo codes can help you save big and get the perfect night's sleep, covering on everything from hybrid mattresses to bases.
FAQs
What kind of Beautyrest mattresses can I buy?
Harmony: The Harmony line of mattresses offer support and pressure relief at an affordable price. The Harmony models feature the company's T1 pocketed coils in the center third of the mattress to provide optimal support. They're available in essential Harmony, or upgraded Harmony Lux and Harmony Lux Hybrid.
Black: The Black line offers the ultimate in luxury comfort. These mattresses feature Beautyrest's Premier Zoned T3 Pocketed Coil support system as well as a more advanced cooling system and finer materials including cashmere, alpaca, and silk.
PressureSmart: Like its namesake suggests, the PressureSmart mattresses are designed to offer superior support and cooling comfort. They're made to relieve pressure where you need it most.
Nate Berkus Mattress: Nate Berkus is an American interior designer, autor, and TV personality. Beautyrest and Nate Berkus have teamed up to create a limited edition line of mattresses that put sustainable materials front and center. These mattresses have five different firmness options. Additionally, when selecting the Classic Top you can choose between Extra Firm, Medium, and Plush. When selecting the Pillowtop Option, you can choose between Medium and Plush.
Does Beautyrest offer free shipping?
Beautyrest offers free shipping on all orders. Most products are shipped with complimentary White Glove delivery, which will include the delivery of your item, set up in the room of your choice, and removal of one mattress or foundation per order.
Does Beautyrest offer white glove delivery?
All Beautyrest mattresses sold at Beautyrest include White Glove delivery. Note that most beds ship within one week of placing an order. After placing an order, you'll be contacted by Beautyrest's shipping partner to select a delivery day and delivery window.
Will Beautyrest remove your old mattress?
All mattress purchases at Beautyrest include free mattress and box spring removal. Customers will receive one setup and one removal per mattress ordered.
Does Beautyrest offer a sleep trial?
Beautyrest offers a 100-night sleep trial with all of its mattresses, foundations, and furniture. If after your trial you're unhappy with your purchase, Beautyrest will let you return or exchange your mattresses free of charge.
How do I contact Beautyrest customer service?
Beautyrest customer service can be contacted at 877-298-4955. The support team is available 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (ET) Mondays through Fridays. They can also be reached via an online form on the Beautyrest website.
Hints and tips
Look out for the Beautyrest sales: Like any other mattress retailer, Beautyrest likes to run sales on their products periodically, with up to $900 off selected products or bundles in events. You'll see discounts around all major holidays including Christmas, Black Friday, President's Day, Memorial Day & Black Friday.
Request price adjustments: If you've made a Beautyrest purchase and the price of your mattress has dropped within the 100-night sleep trial, you can reach out to Beautyrest customer support for a price adjustment.
Take advantage of sleep trial: Beautyrest offers a 100-night sleep trial on all of its mattresses. That gives you just over three months to decide whether a specific mattress is for you. If you aren't satisfied, you can return your mattress for a full refund.
Join the Beautyrest mailing list: In addition to new product announcements, the Beautyrest mailing list can also alert you of upcoming sales and promotions. You can sign up for the e-mails via the Beautyrest website.
How to use Beautyrest promo codes
1. Select one of our Beautyrest promo codes and click "Get Code" to reveal it.
2. Copy the code to your clipboard and head over to the Beautyrest website to start shopping.
3. Add an item(s) to your shopping cart and proceed to the checkout page.
4. Above the total, you'll see a section titled "Discount code." Manually enter your Beautyrest coupon and click "Apply."
5. Your coupon will be activated automatically.
As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
Rate Beautyrest Coupons
About Beautyrest
Beautyrest is the flagship brand in the Simmons Bedding Company's profile. The mattress line dates as far back as 1925, when Zalmon Simmons invented an automated process of coiling wire and inserting fabric into sleeves/encasements. This led to the mass production of pocketed coils, which became the basis for the first Beautyrest mattresses. Today, Beautyrest is known for making some of the best mattresses in the market. This includes beds like the Beautyrest Black, Beautyrest Harmony Lux, and Beautyrest PressureSmart. On this page we're featuring today's best Beautyrest promo codes along with other ways to find the best Beautyrest deals and sales.
Written by
As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.