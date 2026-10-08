Felix Mobile's new, faster unlimited-data mobile plan doubles the speed for just AU$10 more per month

Last year, we highlighted Felix Mobile as the only telco offering a true unlimited data plan. For AU$40 p/m, you could use as much data as you liked — the catch being that download speeds at that time were capped at 20Mbps. That's since been doubled to 40Mbps, and while that's far better value than what we got initially, Felix has now introduced a new Unlimited+ plan which doubles that yet again.

For AU$50 p/m, the new plan offers unlimited data with download speeds capped at 80Mbps, which is four times as fast as Felix's original Unlimited offering and twice as fast as its current 40Mbps speed cap. It's also not far off the 100Mbps speed cap that many other telcos offer for plans which do impose a data limit.

Sure, paying an extra AU$10 p/m isn't nothing — it does add an extra AU$120 to your yearly mobile costs, after all — but the value equation is hard to ignore. You're effectively doubling your available download speed for a 25% increase in monthly cost, making Unlimited+ a far more practical option for streaming, video calls, large downloads and everyday hotspot use.

BEST VALUE Felix Unlimited+ Mobile Plan (Prepaid)

• Unlimited data

• AU$50 per month

• Vodafone 4G/5G Network

• Speeds capped at 80Mbps

• Trees! We thought Felix Mobile's previous Unlimited plan was impressive, but this new option easily takes the top spot. For AU$50 p/m, just AU$10 more than the standard Unlimited plan, Unlimited+ doubles the download speed to 80Mbps. Not only do you get speeds that are much closer to those offered by competing telcos with strict data limits, but you also have the peace of mind that comes with unlimited data, meaning there's no need to keep an eye on your monthly usage. On top of that, Felix Mobile will plant a new tree for every month you stay connected, which is fantastic for the environment. Total minimum cost is AU$50 | Total cost per year: AU$600

Like Felix Mobile's other plans, Unlimited+ includes unlimited standard national calls and texts, access to Vodafone's 4G and 5G network, and no lock-in contract. Most importantly, there's no need to keep an eye on your data usage each month, as the plan genuinely offers unlimited data rather than a fixed allowance that slows down after you hit a set threshold.

While its capped-data options continue to offer solid value for lighter users, the Unlimited+ plan is definitely a compelling choice for Australians who regularly chew through large amounts of data and want faster speeds without paying top dollar.

The original Unlimited plan still serves a purpose for budget-conscious users who simply want unlimited data for the lowest possible monthly cost. However, Unlimited+ feels like the better-balanced option and should offer a noticeably smoother experience for streaming and browsing.

If you've been put off by Felix Mobile's Unlimited plan in the past because of its modest speed cap, the new Unlimited+ plan may be exactly what you've been waiting for. Alternatively, you can check out all of Felix Mobile's plans below for an option that best suits you.