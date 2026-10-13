Epic Mint Mobile deal offers 6 months of unlimited data for just $10/month
Celebrate Mint Mobile's anniversary with this limited-time deal
Mint Mobile is celebrating its 10-year anniversary by doing what it does best — undercutting other carriers.
For a limited time, Mint Mobile is offering any 6-month plan for just $10/month. That's half a year of unlimited data for just $10/month. After your 6 months are up, you can cancel or continue with Mint by paying the full-price of your plan. It's hands-down one of the best Mint Mobile deals I've seen. For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Mint Mobile coupons this week.
Mint Mobile: any 6-month plan for $10/mo @ Mint Mobile
To celebrate its 10-year anniversary, Mint Mobile is offering any 6-month plan for just $10/month. This includes the carrier's 6GB, 17GB, 23GB, and Unlimited data plans. All plans include unlimited talk/text, high-speed data, access to the nation's largest 5G network, mobile hotspot, Wi-Fi Calling, Scam Screener, and free calling to Mexico, Canada, and the UK.
This is such an epic deal because every Mint plan includes unlimited talk and text, high-speed data, access to the nation's largest 5G network, mobile hotspot, Wi-Fi Calling, Scam Screener, and free calling to Mexico, Canada, and the UK. You also get free texting to 190+ countries/destinations and free roaming in Canada with unlimited talk and text plus 3GB of high-speed data.
If you're not familiar with Mint Mobile, the carrier offers some of the cheapest cell phone plans around. Note: You'll need to make an upfront payment of $60 for your 6-month plan (equivalent to $10/mo). Additionally, this deal is limited to new customers only. Nevertheless, it's one of the best deals I've seen.
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As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
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