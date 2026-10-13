Epic Mint Mobile deal offers 6 months of unlimited data for just $10/month

Mint Mobile is celebrating its 10-year anniversary by doing what it does best — undercutting other carriers.

For a limited time, Mint Mobile is offering any 6-month plan for just $10/month. That's half a year of unlimited data for just $10/month. After your 6 months are up, you can cancel or continue with Mint by paying the full-price of your plan. It's hands-down one of the best Mint Mobile deals I've seen. For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Mint Mobile coupons this week.

Mint Mobile: any 6-month plan for $10/mo @ Mint Mobile

To celebrate its 10-year anniversary, Mint Mobile is offering any 6-month plan for just $10/month. This includes the carrier's 6GB, 17GB, 23GB, and Unlimited data plans. All plans include unlimited talk/text, high-speed data, access to the nation's largest 5G network, mobile hotspot, Wi-Fi Calling, Scam Screener, and free calling to Mexico, Canada, and the UK.

This is such an epic deal because every Mint plan includes unlimited talk and text, high-speed data, access to the nation's largest 5G network, mobile hotspot, Wi-Fi Calling, Scam Screener, and free calling to Mexico, Canada, and the UK. You also get free texting to 190+ countries/destinations and free roaming in Canada with unlimited talk and text plus 3GB of high-speed data.

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If you're not familiar with Mint Mobile, the carrier offers some of the cheapest cell phone plans around. Note: You'll need to make an upfront payment of $60 for your 6-month plan (equivalent to $10/mo). Additionally, this deal is limited to new customers only. Nevertheless, it's one of the best deals I've seen.