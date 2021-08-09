Best Mint Mobile plans in 2021

The best Mint Mobile plans offer you some of the best cell phone plan values if you're willing to commit to paying for your data upfront. Mint offers several different prepaid options, all of them at lower rates than you'll find at most other carriers. No wonder Mint has become so popular. (The celebrity owner, Ryan Reynolds, probably doesn't hurt in that regard.)

The trick to finding happiness at Mint Mobile comes down to making a commitment. The longer you're willing to get your phone service from the carrier, the lower the rate you'll have to pay each month.

After trying out one the of best cell phone plans at Mint for three months at a reduced rate, you'll have the option of signing up for three, six or 12 months of service. The 12-month plans offer the biggest savings, allowing Mint Mobile to offer some of the best cheap cell phone plans.

Mint Mobile plans span across all the key data ranges. These include 4GB, 10GB, 15GB and even an option for those after the best unlimited data plans. Whether you know exactly what you're looking for or you need to figure out what is Mint Mobile first, here are the best Mint Mobile plans currently available.

The best Mint Mobile plans

Mint Mobile | 4GB | $15/month ($180 for full year) - Best overall cheap plan from Mint Mobile

One of the best prepaid phone plans available in terms of overall value, Mint Mobile's 4GB plan will only cost you $15 a month. However, like all of Mint Mobile's other plans, that price could change after three months. At that point, you'll have to commit to a full 12 months to continue at that $15 monthly rate, paying the full $180 up front. The savings on your monthly rate may be worth that upfront commitment, though.

Mint Mobile | 10GB | $20/month ($240 for full year) - A great mix of costs and data

For a small jump in cost, you can boost your data cap up to 10GB instead. This plan will be better suited for most people, as it offers some overhead for streaming, gaming and general usage. Like Mint's other options, you'll use either 4G or 5G on this plan, depending on which signal is stronger where you are.

Mint Mobile | 15GB | $25/month ($300 for full year) - Mint's biggest non-unlimited data offer

This is Mint's largest data plan without making the leap to the unlimited data choice below. Here, you're paying $25 a month for 15GB of data. As with the other tiered data options, you can use that 15GB as a hotspot as well without any speed limits. Just be careful that hotspot data can run out quikcly.

Mint Mobile | Unlimited data | $30/month ($360 for full year) - The cheapest unlimited data offer

Finally, Mint Mobile's unlimited plan has one of the cheapest prices you can get on unlimited data for one line of data. Mint will charge you just $30 a month, but there are some catches. While you get a hotspot, it is limited to just 5GB on this plan. Also, like the options above, you'll see a rise in price after the first three months if you don't commit to an additional year. This doesn't feel like a major issue for all that data, though. Don't like Mint's payment system? Visible has an excellent alternative for unlimited data.

Is Mint Mobile a good carrier?

Currently, Mint Mobile takes the 5th position in our guide to the best phone carriers. That puts it in quite a lofty position for a carrier that was only founded back in 2015. So why do we rank it so highly?

This comes down to a few factors, but the big reason is affordability. Overall, the best Mint Mobile plans have some of the lowest monthly rates, especially when you pay upfront. This makes them especially tempting in comparison to the likes of AT&T and Verizon.

Secondly, Mint uses the T-Mobile network to provide coverage. T-Mobile is one of the fastest networks around, and it happens to be top-ranked phone carrier. That gives Mint a leg up, as it can piggyback on the T-Mobile 5G network. (That assumes you get the right 5G phone, of course). Mint will connect to which cellular signal — LTE or 5G — is stronger where you are.

Mint traffic can get slowed on T-Mobile's network if there's a lot of congestion. And Mint plans aren't as fully featured as T-Mobile's or as generous with families. Still, despite that, Mint remains a leading choice for those on a tight budget.

Finally, Mint faces stiff competition from the likes of Visible, Xfinity Mobile, and Google Fi. All three carriers have their own claim to fame, like Visible's singular $40/mo unlimited plan or Fi's prorated data charges. Even the Comcast-owned Xfinity Mobile has some attractive benefits, like a $45/mo unlimited plan. The point being, Mint has a lot of benefits if you're willing to commit, but there are other equally good MVNOs with more traditional billing cycles.

How does Mint Mobile's pricing work?

We briefly explained the pricing of Mint Mobile plans above, but its worth addressing in slightly more detail.

First, while it isn't too loudly promoted, Mint will offer you a 7-day money back guarantee. That means you can cancel within seven days of your activation, and Mint will refund you 100% of the purchase price including taxes and fees.

As for the contract length, you will automatically go onto a three-month introduction offer when you start up with Mint. This gets you three months at Mint's lowest price. Once that period is up, you can then choose the length of your plan. This can be three, six or 12 months and as we explained above, the longer you sign up, the better the price will be.

It is worth noting two things — once you've set up a new plan, you can't then change the length you've chosen. Second, you're actually paying for the plan all in one go, not on a monthly rate.

This means you're actually going to be paying $90 for the introductory rate of unlimited data and then $360 if you sign up for 12 months of unlimited data. While not the most convenient payment system, it is still very cheap over the long haul.