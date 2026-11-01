I thought my $30 Visible cell phone plan was a steal — until I discovered these $10 options

Everyone knows I refuse to pay more than $30 per month for cellular service. After years of enjoying the savings I’ve gotten with Visible, I only recently discovered that even cheaper cell phone plans exist.

While Visible still offers one of the best cheap cell phone plans around, other MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) options cost significantly less. In fact, I tested out Red Pocket Mobile’s $10/month Essentials plan for an entire month and came away pleasantly surprised with the service.

Red Pocket isn't the only player in this bracket, either. In fact, there's a handful of other wireless providers offer competing $10/month cell service — so I’m breaking down the best options to show you exactly what they offer and where the compromises lie.

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$10 per month cell phone plan comparison

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Red Pocket Mobile Boost Mobile Ultra Mobile Tello Mobile Plan Name Essentials Plan Unlimited (Promo) 4GB Plan Build Your Own Plan (2GB) Monthly Cost $10/month $10/month $10/month $10/month Talk & Text Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Data Allotment 3GB 30GB 4GB 2GB Mobile Hotspot Not available Included Included Included

Red Pocket Mobile

Red Pocket Mobile: $10/month Essentials Plan

You can lock in reliable nationwide coverage on your choice of major networks with 3GB of monthly 5G data and unlimited talk and text with Red Pocket Mobile. There are zero contracts or expiring promotional rates, making it one of the easiest ways to keep your wireless bill at exactly $10 every month.

Biggest advantage: Locked-in monthly pricing with no contract commitment.

Locked-in monthly pricing with no contract commitment. Biggest disadvantage: Aggressive speed throttling once your 3GB data pool is exhausted.

Having tested Red Pocket Mobile’s $10/month Essential plan for a full 30 days, I can say it delivers exceptional value. Unlike several budget competitors, this rate isn’t a temporary promotional teaser and doesn't require an upfront annual commitment — you can sign up anytime and cancel whenever you want.

For $10, 3GB of high-speed data per cycle is a solid allotment, but you have to monitor your usage closely. Transitioning from an unlimited plan on Visible, I was surprised by how quickly I burned through nearly 3GB in just the first two weeks. Keeping costs this low requires staying on Wi-Fi whenever possible and holding off on data-heavy tasks when relying on cellular connectivity.

Download and upload speeds were modest and naturally trailed what I typically see on Visible. Even so, the connection proved more than adequate for doom-scrolling Instagram or watching TikTok clips without the irritating buffering that annoys me.

Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile: 6 months of 30GB data for $10/month

You can set yourself up with a massive 30GB of high-speed 5G data thanks to Boost Mobile's special $10 per month, which is good for the first six months. This is a huge amount of data that should please power users, but just know that this short-term deal lasts for six months and then increases to its standard rate of $25 per month afterwards.

Biggest advantage: Generous 30GB of premium data each month.

Generous 30GB of premium data each month. Biggest disadvantage: Promotional rate expires after 6 months, jumping to $25/month.

When I tested Boost Mobile for 30 days last year, its standard $25 per month rate was already a smidge less than what I was paying for Visible. Right now, however, the carrier is running a promotion that slashes that plan down to just $10 per month for your first six months before reverting to the usual $25 rate.

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On paper, Boost Mobile’s $10/month plan offers the absolute most value in this class, largely because it packs a generous 30GB allotment of premium data alongside full mobile hotspot support. Compared to the 2GB or 3GB limits common I see in this price tier, 30GB gives you plenty of breathing room without forcing you to strictly monitor your cellular data usage.

If you do stick around after six months at the $25/month price point, Boost's price lock guarantee at least ensures your bill won't creep up down the road.

Tello Mobile

Tello Mobile: $10/month 2GB data plan for 3 months Get flexible wireless service running on T-Mobile’s 5G network with Tello Mobile's 2GB Build Your Own plan, which incudes unlimited talk and text, free calls to 60+ countries, and mobile hotspot functionality.

Biggest advantage: Free calling to 60+ countries and included mobile hotspot.

Free calling to 60+ countries and included mobile hotspot. Biggest disadvantage: Modest 2GB high-speed data allotment.

If you want a dependable $10 plan without temporary promotional gimmicks or upfront annual payments, Tello Mobile’s 2GB custom plan is one of the most straightforward options available. While Tello does offer a promotion that nets you 10GB for $10/month, that introductory rate only lasts for three months before bumping up to $15/month.

Tello runs on T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G/4G LTE network and packages unlimited talk, unlimited text, mobile hotspot support, and free calling to over 60 international destinations. The hotspot inclusion is particularly valuable because, unlike Red Pocket's $10 Essential plan, Tello lets you tap into your data pool to tether a laptop or tablet on the go.

The obvious trade-off is the strict 2GB data cap. If you thought living with 3GB was tough, 2GB gives you even less breathing room. To make this tier work, you'll definitely want to turn on your phone's built-in data saver mode to curb background consumption and set usage alerts so you don't run out mid-cycle.

Ultra Mobile

Ultra Mobile: 4GB data plan data for $10/month

Stretch your budget with 4GB of data per month, free mobile hotspot, and unlimited international calling to 90+ destinations when you prepay $30 for three months with Ultra Mobile. This effectively puts it at a rate of $10/month and a solid choice for staying connected globally without committing to a full-year contract.

Biggest advantage: Generous baseline perks including mobile hotspot, Wi-Fi calling, and talk and text to Mexico and Canada.

Generous baseline perks including mobile hotspot, Wi-Fi calling, and talk and text to Mexico and Canada. Biggest disadvantage: Requires an upfront payment of at least $30 to cover three months of service.

If you regularly stay in touch with friends or family overseas, Ultra Mobile easily leads the pack when it comes to international value. Running on T-Mobile’s network, the carrier offers a 4GB plan for an effective 10/month — but you need to pay for at least three months of service upfront($30 total) to get that rate.

What’s particularly impressive about Ultra Mobile’s $10/month 4GB tier is that it includes unlimited nationwide talk, global text, mobile hotspot capability, Wi-Fi calling, and free international calling to over 90 destinations. Those are premium extras you rarely see on a plan this cheap, and you can activate via physical SIM or digital eSIM at no extra charge.

If you don’t mind paying upfront in multi-month chunks to lock in a solid 4GB data bucket, Ultra Mobile pairs reliable nationwide coverage with global calling perks no other carrier in this price bracket can touch.