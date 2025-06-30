iPhone 17 colors: Here's what's rumored for this fall's new phones

Of all the rumors surrounding Apple's new phones, few things get people talking like the new colors planned for the iPhone. And it's understandable — colors are among the first things people see when a new phone debuts. Plus, picking out a color helps you put your own personal stamp on the latest iPhone.

So it's not surprising at all that speculation about potential iPhone 17 colors is beginning to pick up ahead of the new models arriving later this year. While we've only heard a handful of rumors about color options so far, expect more reports to circulate over the summer as we get closer to the likely iPhone 17 release date in the fall.

Here's everything we've heard so far about likely iPhone 17 colors based on rumors about the new models in the works for this year. We'll also look back at the last few years of iPhone color choices to see if there are any clues about what direction Apple could head in with the iPhone 17 lineup.

iPhone 17 colors

(Image credit: MajinBu)

Apple's entry-level flagship usually features brighter colors than the more understated options of the iPhone Pro offerings. That figures to continue this fall no matter what colors Apple ultimately chooses.

Right now, the biggest iPhone 17 color rumor has Apple weighing the merits of purple and green as possible additions to the lineup, with leaker Majin Bu claiming that the phone maker will pick one of those two hues. All evidence points toward purple at the moment, at least if you go by a Weibo post that claims a lavender hue is coming to the iPhone 17 lineup.

That same Weibo posts also lists black and gray as likely color options for this fall's entry-level iPhone. Black certainly makes sense, as that's a mainstay of the iPhone lineup. Gray seems a less likely choice, given Apple's penchant for picking brighter colors, though it could be a successor to the white option offered by the iPhone 16.

iPhone 17 Air colors

(Image credit: Apple/ Tom's Guide)

For the last three years, Apple has offered a Plus model to go alongside its regular iPhone. But that's apparently ending with the iPhone 17, as Apple drops the Plus option in favor of an ultrathin iPhone 17 Air model.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's unclear at this point if Apple will treat the Air as an iPhone 16 Plus successor and give the phone the same color options as the standard iPhone. It's also possible that the Air could be available in a more limited array of colors, similar to how Apple simply offers the iPhone 16e in black and white.

Thus far, no specific iPhone 17 Air color rumors have emerged. We'll keep our eye out for any new reports, though, and add an updates as we hear about them.

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max colors

(Image credit: Majin Bu)

Since introducing titanium to the frame of its Pro phones with the iPhone 15 Pro models, Apple has used titanium in the branding of its Pro colors. But with the iPhone 17 Pro reportedly ditching titanium in favor of aluminum, that could mean a new approach to colors for the upcoming Pro models.

At least one color rumor has emerged for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, with reports claiming that Apple will adopt sky blue as one of the available hues. If so, that would match a color option for the M4-based MacBook Air. You'd imagine that sky blue would also replace the current Teal Titanium color that Apple uses for the iPhone 16 Pro.

Recent iPhone color options

As a reminder, here are the color options Apple uses in the iPhone 16 lineup, along with how those colors have evolved since 2022's iPhone 14 releases.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model Colors iPhone 16/16 Plus Ultramarine, Teal, Pink, White, Black iPhone 16 Pro/Pro Max Desert Titanium, Natural Titanium, White Titanium, Black Titanium iPhone 15/15 Plus Pink, Yellow, Blue, Black, Green iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium iPhone 14/14 Plus Midnight, Purple, Starlight, Product Red, Blue (Yellow added after launch) iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple

For the standard iPhone, black has been a mainstay color, as has some variation of blue. (The iPhone 16 currently features ultramarine, a purplish blue.) Pink has been part of the mix since the iPhone 15.

For the iPhone 17, you'd imagine that black and pink could stick around, with the rumored lavender option replacing ultramarine. White could give way to gray, assuming the Weibo post about color options is accurate. That would leave one extra slot for an iPhone 17 color, as Apple typically gives consumers a choice of five different hues.

On the Pro side of things, white and black are routinely part of the available colors. Gold has also been a frequent choice, currently represented by the Desert Titanium shade. With Apple typically offering a choice of four colors for the Pro models, you'd imagine two of those slots to be taken up by black and white (or possibly silver), with the rumored sky blue color joining the mix. That would leave one additional color for Apple to select.