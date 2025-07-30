iPhone 17 dummies just leaked in all colors — and there’s a bold new signature hue

The iPhone 17 series’ potential color options may have just been revealed thanks to a new leak. And it looks like a redesigned camera block isn’t the only new thing coming for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The leak in question comes from Sonny Dixon on X, and shows off four color options for each new model. For the most part, the shades for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are what we'd expect — with a black, white and blue option.

However, the image also shows a bright orange finish that’s far louder than previous hues we’ve seen in recent models like the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro.

(Image credit: Sonny Dixon @ X)

The next line of phones in the image is the iPhone 17 Air, which has four dummy models in black, white, gold and a light blue. The light blue option in the image appears to match the Sky Blue color available for the 2025 MacBook Air. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 models in the image feature black, white, light blue and pink.

Unfortunately, the lavender option that was heavily rumored to make an appearance is missing, which could mean it didn't make it past testing.

(Image credit: Sonny Dixon @ X)

Apple’s new design for its next generation of phones also seems to be confirmed if these leaked dummy units are accurate. While the iPhone 17 looks pretty similar to current models, the iPhone 17 Pro and the Pro Max feature an elongated camera array, although, as Bloomberg's Mark Gurman stated, the two-tone color options are not present.

These leaks follow on from a recent social media post allegedly showing someone holding an iPhone 17 Pro unit in the wild. The phone in the image is in a large black case, so there’s no indication of colors, but evidence is mounting that this is the design that Apple is planning on going with.

With that said, we won’t know anything for sure until Apple officially unveils the phone, which will almost certainly happen in early September. Meanwhile, how do you feel about these rumored color options? Is orange the new black? Let us know in the comments.

