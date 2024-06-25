Motorola's new $29 key finder has two major advantages Apple AirTags can't beat

Motorola smartphone users who are prone to misplacing their items will be excited to hear that the mobile brand's first dedicated key finder is arriving soon. In many ways, the aptly-named Moto Tag is akin to Apple AirTags and Samsung Galaxy SmartTags, but there are also features that give the Moto Tag a leg up on the competition.

Available starting August 2 for $29.99 each (or $99.99 for a 4-pack,) the Moto Tag was revealed alongside the flagship Motorola Razr Plus 2024 and standard Motorola Razr 2024. It's pitched as a handy accessory for the new Razr family, but can pair with any Motorola smartphone to locate lost items via Google's Find My network.

Helping you find things you lost or misplaced is the basic function of any key finder, though. The Moto Tag takes things a step further with added features, including the ability to ping your smartphone from the tag and the option to use the tag as a camera shutter. It has a clickable button on one side for carrying out such actions.

Image 1 of 2 The Moto Tag can be used for a camera shutter remote for any paired Motorola smartphone. (Image credit: Future) This notification tells me that my Moto Tag pinged my phone. (Image credit: Future)

I had the chance to demo both features, and they worked as advertised. The reverse location ping helped me find a Razr intentionally hidden in a bag, almost scavenger-hunt style. Then, with the phone propped in Flex Mode on a table, I used the button to initiate the shutter while I posed. The Moto Tag is small and discreet enough that you couldn't see it in my hand for the picture.

(Image credit: Future)

As with AirTags, accessories are more or less a must for the Moto Tag. It doesn't have a spot to attach a keychain, so you'll need something that encases it to some extent. Since it's the same size as an AirTag as far as my eyes could tell, you should be able to pick up one of these affordable leather AirTag cases from Amazon. We expect Motorola will eventually make and sell accessories specific to the Moto Tag, though.

AirTags have infiltrated almost every aspect of my day-to-day — no really, I have an AirTag on everything from my wallet and backpack to my water bottle and even my dog. And while I can use my Apple Watch to ping my iPhone, the ability for any of my accessible AirTags to help me find it instead is something I wish Apple borrows from Motorola for AirTags 2.0.

More from Tom's Guide