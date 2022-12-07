World Cup 2022: How to live stream every game online from anywhere for free

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is really heating up now as we approach the business end of the competition. The round of 16 ended with a bang as Morocco eliminated Spain on penalties, and then Portugal thrashed Switzerland in arguably the most one-sided game of the tournament to date — but a frustrated Cristiano Ronaldo had to watch on from the bench. And there are sure to be more unmissable moments as we enter the quarter-finals.

World Cup 2022 next game Next game (Friday, Dec. 9):

► Croatia vs Brazil

• Time — 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 10)

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on BBC and BBC iPlayer

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Unfortunately, after more than two weeks of almost non-stop soccer, the World Cup is now taking a short break. This will allow players to recover, and it's a good time to take stock of the tournament so far. While the controversies surrounding host nation Qatar (opens in new tab) should not be forgotten, it’s been a highly entertaining World Cup so far with several shock results and a slew of excellent games and goals. The good news is that the World Cup will return in less than 48 hours, and it’ll be Croatia vs Brazil that restarts the tournament on Friday.

This short gap in the soccer action is also the ideal time to ensure you know exactly how to watch World Cup 2022 live streams ahead of the quarter-finals kicking off. And the good news is that Tom’s Guide is afield with this complete guide to watching the World Cup. Below we'll cover everything you need to know about streaming the remaining games of the tournament.

Every game will be live-streamed somewhere in the world, and it’s particularly easy to watch in the U.S. and U.K. But don’t worry if you live somewhere else, or are abroad for the remainder of the World Cup, we’re here to help ensure you don’t miss a moment. Just read on to find out how and where to watch every single World Cup 2022 game, wherever you are and for free.

How to watch every World Cup 2022 game

How to watch World Cup 2022 live streams for FREE

Every single game of World Cup 2022 will be available to watch on free-to-air television in multiple countries, and that’s good news regardless of where you happen to be for the duration of the tournament.

In the U.K. football fans can enjoy every game of World Cup 2022 across BBC and ITV. As is traditional, the tournament will be split across both channels with the final airing on both. And you can opt to watch online as well via BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) or ITV Hub (opens in new tab). Just note that you will need a valid TV license in order to watch.

The World Cup 2022 will also be free to watch in Australia via SBS (or online on SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab)). In India the tournament will be broadcast on Sports18, but you can also watch for free on the JioCinema app (opens in new tab). Other countries with free-to-air coverage of the World Cup 2022 include Germany (via ZDF (opens in new tab) and ARD (opens in new tab)), France (via TF1 (opens in new tab)), Spain on (via Mediaset (opens in new tab)) and Italy (via RAI (opens in new tab))

If you’re normally in one of these countries but happen to be abroad right now, you won’t miss out if you watch using one of the best VPNs. These allow you to watch your go-to streaming wherever in the world you are.

How to watch World Cup 2022 live streams from anywhere with a VPN

If you're not in your home country during the World Cup 2022 and are unable to live stream a game from wherever you are, you can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear that you're surfing the web from your home town — meaning that you can access the streaming services you already pay for. It's all totally legal and easy to do.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

World Cup 2022 live streams by country

How to watch World Cup 2022 live streams in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the World Cup 2022 across the Fox network. The group stage coverage will be split between FOX and Fox Sports 1 (FS1), with the knockout rounds airing on FOX. These channels may be accessible as part of your cable package or with one of our best TV antenna picks.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the World Cup 2022 across the Fox network. The group stage coverage will be split between FOX and Fox Sports 1 (FS1), with the knockout rounds airing on FOX. These channels may be accessible as part of your cable package or with one of our best TV antenna picks.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including FOX (if you have a local Fox Network on Sling) and FS1.

Fubo.TV is another option. This costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including FOX and FS1, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

Spanish language coverage is available via Telemundo or Peacock (opens in new tab). The first 12 games will be available to watch on a free tier account, but streaming the remaining 52 games of the tournament you will require a Peacock Premium subscription ($9.99/month).

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch World Cup live streams by using a VPN.





How to watch World Cup 2022 live streams in Canada

If you're in Canada, you can get all the World Cup 2022 games on TSN , as part of a cable TV package. If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct (opens in new tab) for $19.99 per month or you can take an annual pass which works out at $16.66 per month. Plus, the service is open to all: you don't need to have TSN as part of an existing TV package.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a World Cup 2022 live stream by using a quality VPN.

How to watch World Cup 2022 live streams in the UK

Football fans in the UK are very lucky as every single game of World Cup 2022 will be broadcast for free — it is the nation’s sport after all. The games will be split between BBC and ITV, with online coverage available on the BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) and ITV Hub (opens in new tab).

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K. and have a valid U.K. TV license, you can still follow every single game by using one of the best VPN services.

How to watch World Cup 2022 live streams in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch World Cup 2022 for free on SBS. The free-to-air network is available on traditional TV or online by using SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS as if you were back home.

How to watch World Cup 2022 live streams in New Zealand

Kiwis can access World Cup 2022 live streams via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services.

World Cup 2022 schedule and TV listings

(All times GMT)

Round of 16

Saturday, December 3

Swipe to scroll horizontally 3 p.m. Netherlands 3-1 USA BBC 7 p.m. Argentina 2-1 Australia BBC

Sunday, December 4

Swipe to scroll horizontally 3 p.m. France 3-1 Poland BBC 7 p.m. England 3-0 Senegal ITV

Monday, December 5

Swipe to scroll horizontally 3 p.m. Japan 1-1 Croatia (1-3 on pens) BBC 7 p.m. Brazil 4-1 South Korea ITV

Tuesday, December 6

Swipe to scroll horizontally 3 p.m. Morocco 0-0 Spain (3-0 on pens) ITV 7 p.m. Portugal 6-1 Switzerland ITV

Quarter-finals

Friday, December 9

Swipe to scroll horizontally 3 p.m. Croatia vs Brazil BBC 7 p.m. Netherlands vs Argentina BBC

Saturday, December 10

Swipe to scroll horizontally 3 p.m. Morocco vs Portugal ITV 7 p.m. England vs France ITV

Semi-finals

Tuesday, December 13

Swipe to scroll horizontally 7 p.m. Semi-final 1 N/A

Wednesday, December 14

Swipe to scroll horizontally 7 p.m. Semi-final 2 N/A

World Cup 2022 finals

Saturday, December 17

Swipe to scroll horizontally 3 p.m. Third-place playoff N/A

Sunday, December 18

Swipe to scroll horizontally 3 p.m. World Cup 2022 final BBC/ITV

World Cup 2022 Groups - Final Standings

Swipe to scroll horizontally GROUP A Header Cell - Column 0 PLAYED GD POINTS Netherlands 3 4 7 Senegal 3 1 6 Ecuador 3 1 4 Qatar 3 -6 0

Swipe to scroll horizontally GROUP B Header Cell - Column 0 PLAYED GD POINTS England 3 7 7 USA 3 1 5 Iran 3 -3 3 Wales 3 -5 1

Swipe to scroll horizontally GROUP C Header Cell - Column 0 PLAYED GD POINTS Argentina 3 3 6 Poland 3 0 4 Mexico 3 -1 4 Saudi Arabia 3 -2 3

Swipe to scroll horizontally GROUP D Header Cell - Column 0 PLAYED GD POINTS France 3 3 6 Australia 3 -1 6 Tunisia 3 0 4 Denmark 3 -2 1

Swipe to scroll horizontally GROUP E Header Cell - Column 0 PLAYED GD POINTS Japan 3 1 6 Spain 3 6 4 Germany 3 1 4 Costa Rica 3 -8 3

Swipe to scroll horizontally GROUP F Header Cell - Column 0 PLAYED GD POINTS Morocco 3 3 7 Croatia 3 3 5 Belgium 3 -1 4 Canada 3 -5 0

Swipe to scroll horizontally GROUP G Header Cell - Column 0 PLAYED GD POINTS Brazil 3 3 6 Switzerland 3 1 6 Cameroon 3 0 4 Serbia 3 -3 1

Swipe to scroll horizontally GROUP H Header Cell - Column 0 PLAYED GD POINTS Portugal 3 2 6 South Korea 3 0 4 Uruguay 3 0 4 Ghana 3 -2 3

World Cup 2022 top scorers