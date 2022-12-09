How to watch the Netherlands vs Argentina World Cup quarter-final live stream for free online

Netherlands vs Argentina live stream, date, time, channels The Netherlands vs Argentina live stream takes place today (Friday, Dec. 9).

► Time 7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 6 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 10)

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on BBC and BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Aside from the two iconic kits, there’s something about the Netherlands taking on Argentina at the World Cup that just feels right. This will be the sixth meeting at the World Cup between these two nations including the famous 1978 final and a 2014 semi-final, both of which were won by the South Americans.

The Netherlands were one of just two sides to escape the group stage unbeaten and they used that momentum to good effect in an 3-1 defeat of the USA in the round of 16. Despite a shock opening game defeat to Saudi Arabia, Argentina recovered well to win their next two group matches and knock out a spirited Australia in the last 16. Lionel Messi is not going quietly in what is his last World Cup and you won’t want to miss this clash between two giants of the sport. Luckily, we know how to watch the Netherlands vs Argentina live stream wherever you are.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss a moment of the World Cup by checking out our full how to watch World Cup 2022 live streams hub.

How to watch Netherlands vs Argentina anywhere

The Netherlands vs Argentina live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world. But what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

(opens in new tab) Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan (opens in new tab)

Netherlands vs Argentina live streams by country

How to watch the Netherlands vs Argentina live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Netherlands vs Argentina live stream on FOX and the FOX website (opens in new tab) with a valid login, if your local FOX affiliate is showing the match. FOX is included with all cable packages or with one of our best TV antenna picks.

Another option would be Sling TV (opens in new tab): the Sling Blue package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including FOX (provided you're in an area with a local Fox affiliate). Best of all, right now Sling is offering half off the first month (opens in new tab), allowing you to watch the entire World Cup for just $20.

Or you could go for Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including FOX (provided you have a local affiliate), plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

Spanish language coverage is available via Telemundo or Peacock (opens in new tab). The first 12 games will be available to watch on a free account, but if you want to watch the full tournament you'll need a Peacock Premium subscription ($9.99/month).

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Netherlands vs Argentina live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers two packages, both of which cost $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA. Plus, World Cup fans can stream the entire tournament on FS1 and FOX.

(opens in new tab) If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). It's got FOX and FS1, a a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and dozens of additional sports channels, including NBCSN and ESPN.

How to watch the Netherlands vs Argentina live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Netherlands vs Argentina live stream on TSN (opens in new tab), the home of World Cup 2022 in Canada.

If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct (opens in new tab) for $19.99 per month or you can take an annual pass which works out at $16.66 per month. Plus, the service is open to all: you don't need to have TSN as part of an existing TV package.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Netherlands vs Argentina live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Netherlands vs Argentina live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K., the Netherlands vs Argentina live stream will be available to watch for free on the BBC, or you can stream online via BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab). You will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Netherlands vs Argentina live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Netherlands vs Argentina live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussie soccer fans can watch the World Cup 2022 for free on SBS, including the Netherlands vs Argentina live stream. The free-to-air network is available on traditional TV or online by using SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS as if you were back home. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is out top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the Netherlands vs Argentina live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Netherlands vs Argentina live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week, $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game of the World Cup 2022 by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Netherlands vs Argentina preview

For Netherlands manager Louis Van Gaal, this match is personal. He was in charge as Argentina eliminated the Netherlands in the World Cup 2014 semi-finals in the most heartbreaking manner, a penalty shootout. Retiring after this tournament, Van Gaal, one of the greatest living managers, won’t want to call time just yet. He has plenty of talent to choose from with some of the standout performers of the tournament so far like Cody Gakpo who scored in all three group games and wing-back Denzel Dumfries, who scored and assisted against the USA. While Lionel Messi has been impressive for their opponents, he has not faced any defenders of the level of Virgil Van Dijk and Matthijs De Ligt.

At 2-0 up against Australia, Argentina looked to be cruising but after an own goal brought the scores level they started to look like the panicked side that we saw at times in the group stage. However, in his 1000th career game, Lionel Messi ran the show. Not only did he score the opening goal but he was also full of the tricks and dribbles that have cemented him as arguably the best ever. A first goal of the tournament for Man City striker Julian Alvarez will give manager Lionel Scaloni hope that the goalscoring burden can be shouldered by more than just Messi. La Albiceleste have looked disjointed at times this tournament but will be hoping everything comes together against the Oranje of the Netherlands.

This is a clash that has defined footballing history and this instance of Netherlands vs Argentina is no different. Will Messi's international career end on a high? Or will Van Gaal have his revenge? You can't miss the Netherlands vs Argentina live stream.

Netherlands vs Argentina team news

The Netherlands have no known selection issues coming into this crucial game. Key forward Memphis Depay missed the first two games with injury but has proven his fitness and even scored last time out. Virgil Van Dijk will once again captain the side with Frenkie De Jong a key presence in midfield.

Argentina also boasts a mostly healthy group of players but wingers Papu Gomez and Angel Di Maria will need to overcome knocks. Gomez suffered a sprained ankle against Australia while Di Maria didn’t feature at all in the last 16 after a muscle injury. Both should recover in time. Messi will lead the side out once again.