How to watch France vs Morocco World Cup live stream for free online

France vs Morocco live stream, date, time, channels The France vs Morocco live stream takes place today (Wednesday, Dec. 14)

► Time 7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 6 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 15)

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on Watch on BBC and BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

France are just two games away from becoming the first team to retain the World Cup in 60 years. Now, they must face a Moroccan side that have already become the first African country to reach the World Cup semi-finals and beaten some of the biggest names in international soccer along the way.

France faced the sternest test to their title defense yet in the quarter-finals but managed to edge past a spirited England side 2-1, they now face the neutral’s favorite in underdogs Morocco. The Eagles of Carthage have stunned the football world by defeating European superpowers Belgium, Spain, and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal — conceding just one goal in the process. The France vs Morocco live stream is a moment of history you won’t want to miss, and we know exactly how to watch it wherever you are.

How to watch France vs Morocco anywhere

The France vs Morocco live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world. But what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or another service and watch the game.

France vs Morocco live streams by country

How to watch the France vs Morocco live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the France vs Morocco live stream on FOX and the FOX website (opens in new tab) with a valid login, if your local FOX affiliate is showing the match. FOX is included with all cable packages or with one of our best TV antenna picks.

Another option would be Sling TV (opens in new tab): the Sling Blue package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including FOX (provided you're in an area with a local Fox affiliate). Best of all, right now Sling is offering half off the first month (opens in new tab), allowing you to watch the entire World Cup for just $20.

Or you could go for Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including FOX (provided you have a local affiliate), plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

Spanish language coverage is available via Telemundo or Peacock (opens in new tab). The first 12 games will be available to watch on a free account, but if you want to watch the full tournament you'll need a Peacock Premium subscription ($9.99/month).

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the France vs Morocco live stream by using a VPN.

How to watch the France vs Morocco live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the France vs Morocco live stream on TSN (opens in new tab), the home of World Cup 2022 in Canada.

If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct (opens in new tab) for $19.99 per month or you can take an annual pass which works out at $16.66 per month. Plus, the service is open to all: you don't need to have TSN as part of an existing TV package.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a France vs Morocco live stream by using a quality VPN.

How to watch the France vs Morocco live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K., the France vs Morocco live stream will be available to watch for free on the BBC, or you can stream online via BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab). You will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a France vs Morocco live stream by using one of the best VPN services.

How to watch the France vs Morocco live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussie soccer fans can watch the World Cup 2022 for free on SBS, including the France vs Morocco live stream. The free-to-air network is available on traditional TV or online by using SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS as if you were back home.

How to watch the France vs Morocco live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the France vs Morocco live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week, $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game of the World Cup 2022 by using one of the best VPN services.

France vs Morocco preview

Although all the talk prior to the quarter-final was around the competition’s top scorer Kylian Mbappe, it was the more experienced pair of Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud who combined for the winning goal against England. Didier Deschamps is blessed with a squad full of quality but there were some questions defensively around Dayot Upemecano and Theo Hernandez, Les Bleus gave away two penalties and it could have been more. Although France will expect to dominate the ball in the semi-final, the defense will need to stay alert against a Morocco side that looks excellent on the counterattack.

Morocco have already achieved a sporting miracle, but they won’t want it to end one step short of the final. Walid Regragui only took charge of his country three months ago and they have already gone further than any other African side. The big names in the side, Hakim Ziyech, Achraf Hakimi and Youssef El-Nesyri have all performed but it is the collective spirit that has been most impressive with some of the lesser-known players coming in and excelling. Sofyan Amrabat has been one of the standout midfielders of the tournament and Yassine Bounou in goal has looked imperious.

Featuring some of the best players in the world facing the most incredible underdog story of recent World Cups, the France vs Morocco live stream has something for everyone to enjoy

France vs Morocco team news

France’s strength in depth has been further evidenced by pre-tournament injuries to some of the biggest names in the sport. Ngolo Kante, Paul Pogba and Karim Benzema all missed the tournament completely, while fullback Lucas Hernandez was injured in the opening game. Since then the squad has luckily not suffered any further losses. Kylian Mbappe is the (joint) top scorer at the tournament and the first name on the team sheet, with captain and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris not far behind.

Morocco face a number of issues coming into the biggest game of their history. The round of 16 tie against Spain went all the way to a penalty shootout and several players felt the effect of such a tense game. Defenders Nayef Aguerd and Romain Saiss will both almost certainly miss this fixture after struggling with thigh and hamstring problems respectively. Bayern Munich’s Nasser Mazrouai played in that Spain game but missed the quarter-final with a hip issue that may not have cleared up. The fairy tale story of forward Walid Cheddira, currently playing in the Italian second division takes a cruel turn after he was sent off in the quarter-final and is now suspended. Bounou, Hakimi and quarter final hero El-Nesyri are practically guaranteed to start.