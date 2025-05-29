PSG have been the standout team in the 2025 Champions League and have overcome the likes of Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal to set up a tie against Inter Milan. You can watch PSG vs Inter Milan live streams from anywhere with a VPN – and potentially for FREE!

• Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. AEST (Sunday)

• FREE — Discovery+ (U.K. & Ireland)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus (7-day FREE trial)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The 2025 Champions League has once again provided us with a season full of entertainment, thrills, and magical moments. From Declan Rice's stunning pair of free-kicks against Real Madrid to the rise of Lamine Yamal in European football, it truly has been a campaign to remember. It all culiminates on Saturday with a mouth-watering final between PSG and Inter Milan.

Les Parisiens have arguably been the team of the tournament. While they may no longer boast the star-studded XI of a few years ago, they now feel like a cohesive unit under the guidance of Luis Enrique. A combination of the ever-imposing Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal, a tricky yet combative midfield and a dynamic front three including top-scorer Ousmane Dembele makes this PSG team special. At full flow, they are a joy to behold. On their way to the final they've defeated England's finest, and if they can stop nerves from creeping in, they might finally lift the European silverware they have been craving for so long.

Meanwhile, across the Alps in Milan, Inter have had a another fine season. While Napoli pipped them to the title, the Champions League final offers them a golden chance to end the year with silverware. In the semi-finals, Simone Inzaghi's men overcame the attacking flair of Barcelona in an incredible tie. A 3-3 draw in the first leg at the Montjuïc Olympic Stadium was followed by a 4-3 (AET) victory at San Siro, with Davide Frattesi netting the decisive extra time winner. Denzel Dumfries is the man to keep an eye on — he has been outstanding from right-wing back, netting 11 and providing five assists across all competitions this season.

For one team it will be glory and the other despair. Here's how to watch the 2025 Champions League final online across the world, and potentially for free.

How to watch 2025 Champions League final for FREE

U.K. and Irish residents are in luck! The 2025 Champions League final is being broadcast for free on TNT via Discovery Plus. If you don't have a Discovery Plus account already, all you need to do is sign up and you'll be good to go. Coverage begins at 6:00 p.m. GMT / 1:00 p.m. ET.

Alternatively, Tabii will broadcast the game for FREE to Turkish residents, ZDF in Germany and TV8 will show the game in Italy.

Paramount Plus' 7-day free trial can be accessed for U.S. viewers who aren't an existing customer.

If you're outside the U.K. but you usually watch Discovery Plus, make sure to use a VPN to catch PSG vs Inter Milan - more on that below.

How to watch 2025 Champions League final streams abroad

A good VPN will let you set your IP address to (almost) any country, so you can tune into any streaming service around the world. It's ideal if you're traveling abroad.

There's a ton of VPNs around, but many are not particularly good or reliable. That's why we love NordVPN – it's secure and works with almost any streaming service including Britian's Discovery Plus.

Exclusive deal Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

✅ Using a VPN to watch PSG vs Inter Milan is simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select a U.K. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — so Discovery Plus for example — and watch the Champions League final.

How to watch 2025 Champions League final live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch PSG vs Inter Milan live streams on Paramount Plus, which costs $7.99/month for the basic package or $12.99 without ads.

As mentioned earlier you can also get a 7-day free trial if you want to check the streaming service out first.

If you already a Paramount Plus subscriber but on vacation outside the U.S. right now, you can watch the Champions League FInal live stream on your usual platform by using a VPN like NordVPN.

PSG vs Inter Milan — LIVE on Paramount Plus

CBS's dedicated streaming service offers a ton of sports coverage, including Champions League games. Plus, you get access to David Beckham's watch party of the final 'Beckham & Friends'.

How to watch 2025 Champions League final live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As alluded to previously TNT Sports are hosting FREE coverage of the Champions League final on Discovery Plus

Normally, you can get TNT Sports online by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

BBC One will also show FREE highlights of the game at 11:00 p.m. (BST) on Saturday if you missed the action. Use BBC iPlayer to stream all of BBC's channels.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but want to watch PSG vs Inter Milan try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch 2025 Champions League final live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch PSG vs Inter Milan live streams on DAZN.

DAZN currently costs CA$34.99 per month, or $24.99/month if you commit to a 12-month contract. If you're not familiar with DAZN, it has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there and has a host of sport including boxing, football and golf.

Canadians on vacation who still want to watch the Champions League final via DAZN can use a VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch 2025 Champions League final live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Champions League final live stream is on Stan Sport in Australia.

To access this you will need two plans: the basic Stan plan for $12/month and the extra sport add-on for an additional $15/month. It's available on a wide variety of devices and is the home of rugby, football and tennis down under.

Out of Australia right now? You can watch PSG vs Inter Milan live by getting yourself a VPN and accessing Stan Sport.

How to watch 2025 Champions League final live streams in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In a similar fashion to Canada, DAZN is home of the Champions League final in New Zealand. In N.Z., you can access the streaming service from $14.99/month if you commit to a year, or $29.99/month for a flexible rolling subscription.

If you're outside New Zealand right now you can still tune into PSG vs Inter Milan live by using NordVPN.

How to watch 2025 Champions League final live streams in India

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Champions League final is being broadcast on the Sony Sports Network which Indian residents can access via JioTV — that means it's totally free to Jio mobile or broadband users. It's also available on Sony LIV.

Indian Jio or LIV users who are abroad right now can still watch Luis Enrique's PSG take on Simone Inzaghi's Inter by downloading a VPN, selecting a server in India and streaming as if you were back at home.

2025 Champions League final need to know

(Image credit: Photo by Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Can you watch the 2025 Champions League final in 4K for free?

4K PSG vs Arsenal coverage is available on TNT Sports Ultimate in the UK. However, Discovery Plus' free stream of the action doesn't include 4K viewing.

Champions League final team news

Luis Enrique is in luck for the Champions League final with his only injury concern being Presnel Kimpembe, who has long-struggled with an achilles tendon issue. Everyone else is believed to be fit and available, with the Spanish head coach's biggest decision being whether to side with Desire Doué or Bradley Barcola.

Meanwhile, Inter have very few doubts with Lautaro Martinez, Davide Frattesi, Yann Bisseck and Benjamin Pavard all back to full training in recent weeks.

European Cup final Record

PSG - Played: 1 | Won: 0 | Lost: 1

Inter - Played: 6 | Won: 3 | Lost: 3

Form Guide (All Competitions)

PSG (Most recent game first): WWWWL

Inter (Most recent game first): WDWWW

Recent Champions League winners

2024 - Real Madrid

2023 - Man City

2022 - Real Madrid

2021 - Chelsea

2020 - Bayern Munich

2019 - Liverpool

2018 - Real Madrid

2017 - Real Madrid

2016 - Real Madrid

2015 - Barcelona

