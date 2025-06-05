Spain vs France live stream: How to watch UEFA Nations League 2025 game online

The Spain vs France live stream sees the last two UEFA Nations League winners do battle in a Stuttgart semi to see who will play in Sunday's final at Munich.

Here we explain how you can watch Spain vs France from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE!

Spain vs France live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Spain vs France live stream takes place on Thursday, June 5

► Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST / 5 a.m. AEST (Fri)

• WATCH FREE — Stream free on RTVE Play (Spa.) / TF1+ (Fra.)

• U.S. — Watch on FS1 and via Sling TV or Fubo

• U.K. — Watch on Amazon Prime Video (FREE 30-day trial)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Spain are the reigning champions of both of UEFA's two big international tournaments — the Nations League and European Championship. And, sitting at number 2 in the FIFA world rankings, you'd be brave to bet against them retaining their Nations League crown. Although their record may be strong, it took a quarter-final penalty shootout against the Netherlands to reach the last four. Their fans will hope that Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, Mikel Oyarzabal and co will give them a more comfortable watch on Thursday.

Talismanic 26-year-old Kylian Mbappe is expected to skipper a France side who lost their first game of this campaign and also needed penalties in the last eight in order to vanquish the stubborn Croatians. After PSG's emphatic Champions League victory last weekend, the likes of Désiré Doué and Ousmane Dembélé could make the starting XI in their search for more silverware.

The winners will face either the winners of Portugal in the Nations League final on Sunday who defeated Germany in Wednesday's semi-final. Read on to find out how to watch Spain vs France live streams wherever you are today — and for free.

How to watch Spain vs France for free

Broadcasters in both Spain and France are showing Nations League semi-final live streams for FREE. In Spain it's going out on RTVE Play, while in France the game will be shown on TF1 and TF1+ (you'll need to register for free on either streaming service).

But what if you're usually based in a country with free coverage but aren't at home for the Spain vs France live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead, and we'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service is NordVPN.

How to watch Spain vs France from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch Spain vs France live thanks to a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

You can still watch Spain vs France live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN — and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

How to watch Spain vs France in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Spain vs France on FOX's FS1 channel or the FOX website with a valid login.

If you've cut the cord and don't have access to FS1 on cable, you have plenty of options. Our top pick is Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs from just $46/month with a discounted first month. It comes with more than 40 channels including FOX (if you have a local Fox Network on Sling) and FS1.

Fubo is another option. The Pro Plan costs $85/month but gives you 100+ channels, including FOX and FS1, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Spain vs France live streams by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Spain vs France in the U.K.

Amazon Prime Video is the exclusive broadcaster in the U.K. for the remainder of the Nations League. So if you already have a Prime account, you're good to go.

If not, you'll need to pay £8.99/month or £95/year, which will give you access to the entire Prime Video catalog together with other Amazon Prime perks such as speedy free shipping, gaming and music. New members or those returning after a year also get to try it out with a free 30-day trial.

You won't be able to access your Amazon Prime Video stream of the game if you're abroad — unless, that is, you use a tool like NordVPN.

How to watch Spain vs France in Canada

Canadians can watch Spain vs France, along with every other Nations League game, on sports streaming specialist DAZN.

Now's a great time to sign up to DAZN in Canada, as there are discounts to be enjoyed. Its flexible monthly rolling plan, for example, is currently $19.99/month (down from $34.99).



Outside the Great White North and still want to watch via DAZN? You can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Spain vs France in Australia

The Spain vs France live stream is on Optus Sport in Australia, which has the rights to all UEFA Nations League games in the current cycle — including the final.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on streaming devices such as Chromecast and Apple TV. It costs $24.99/month or an annual plan is $229, and it's cheaper if you're already an Optus customer.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Spain vs France in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Spain vs France live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $29.99/day, $54.99/month or $549.99/year.

For those looking to watch live on TV, this game will also be shown on Sky Sport 1 and via the Sky Sport Go app for subscribers.

If you're a Kiwi abroad you can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

