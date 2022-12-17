How to watch Argentina vs France World Cup final live stream for free

Argentina vs France live stream, date, time, channels The Argentina vs France live stream takes place Sunday, Dec. 18.

► Time 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 19)

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on BBC or ITV via BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) or ITVX (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

The World Cup 2022 final will be contested between Argentina and France. It’s teammate against teammate as PSG's Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé face off in a matchup that is more than fitting of the biggest stage in sports.

Both France and Argentina cruised through the semi-finals. Of course, they were both somewhat fortunate to face weaker opposition in the penultimate round, but the final will be a hard-fought battle. Both these teams have the quality to lift the trophy and it could come down to a moment of individual brilliance from one of their star players.

After more than 60 matches, it's all lead to this. Can Messi finally achieve his World Cup dream and lead Argentina to glory, or will France become only the third team in history to win back-to-back World Cups? You won’t want to miss a moment of the Argentina vs France live stream, and we’ll show you how to watch the World Cup 2022 final online from anywhere down below.

How to watch Argentina vs France anywhere

The Argentina vs France live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world. But what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

(opens in new tab) Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan (opens in new tab)

Argentina vs France live streams by country

How to watch the Argentina vs France live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Argentina vs France live stream on FOX and the FOX website (opens in new tab) with a valid login, if your local FOX affiliate is showing the match. FOX is included with all cable packages or with one of our best TV antenna picks.

Another option would be Sling TV (opens in new tab): the Sling Blue package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including FOX (provided you're in an area with a local Fox affiliate). Best of all, right now Sling is offering half off the first month (opens in new tab), allowing you to watch the entire World Cup for just $20.

Or you could go for Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including FOX (provided you have a local affiliate), plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

Spanish language coverage is available via Telemundo or Peacock (opens in new tab). The first 12 games will be available to watch on a free account, but if you want to watch the full tournament you'll need a Peacock Premium subscription ($9.99/month).

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Argentina vs France live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers two packages, both of which cost $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA. Plus, World Cup fans can stream the entire tournament on FS1 and FOX.

(opens in new tab) If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). It's got FOX and FS1, a a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and dozens of additional sports channels, including NBCSN and ESPN.

How to watch the Argentina vs France live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Argentina vs France live stream on TSN (opens in new tab), the home of World Cup 2022 in Canada.

If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct (opens in new tab) for $19.99 per month or you can take an annual pass which works out at $16.66 per month. Plus, the service is open to all: you don't need to have TSN as part of an existing TV package.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Argentina vs France live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Argentina vs France live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Football fans in the U.K. will have choice of where to watch the Argentina vs France live stream as the game will be broadcast on both BBC and ITV. Or you can stream online via BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) or ITVX (opens in new tab) (formerly ITV Hub). You will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Argentina vs France live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Argentina vs France live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussie soccer fans can watch the World Cup 2022 for free on SBS, including the Argentina vs France live stream. The free-to-air network is available on traditional TV or online by using SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS as if you were back home. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is out top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the Argentina vs France live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Argentina vs France live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week, $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game of the World Cup 2022 by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Argentina vs France preview

Argentina’s route to the final hasn’t been totally smooth, but the side's abundance of quality, and in particular the brilliance of Lionel Messi, has shone through when it matters most. Defeat to Saudi Arabia in the side’s first group-stage game certainly didn’t indicate that Argentina would make it to the final, but the team have recovered well since then that shock result.

Victories over Mexico and Poland followed, and then a win over Australia put La Albiceleste (the blue and whites) into the quarter-finals to face Holland. A dramatic last-minute comeback from the Netherlands after Argentina took a two-goal lead saw the game settled on penalties but Argentina held their nerve and won in the shootout. By contrast, the semi-final against Croatia couldn’t have been smoother as Messi scored from the spot and Julián Álvarez secured a brace in a comfortable 3-0 win. Now Argentina are just 90 or so minutes away from their first World Cup since 1986, and third World Cup title in the side's history.

Of course, reigning champions France are a significant step up from any side that Argentina have faced in the tournament to date, and have arguably been the strongest team throughout the competition. Much was made of Morocco’s solid defense, but France cut through it in less than five minutes in a semi-final match that only ever looked like it was going one way. Le Blues now have the chance to defend their World Cup 2018 title and become the first team to win consecutive tournaments since Brazil in 1962.

As displayed in the quarter-finals against England, even when France aren’t playing at their best this quality-stuffed side is still capable of coming out on top. The danger that Kylian Mbappé, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembélé pose to any team cannot be overstated. Yes, Argentina have Messi, but the little magician will need to be at his very best to overcome this world-conquering France side.

These two sides have recent history at the World Cup, they met in the round of 16 stage at World Cup 2018. That game was a real scorcher finishing 4-3 to France. The neutrals will certainly be hoping for a similar goal fest here. But regardless of the ultimate outcome, it’s hard to deny that these two sides deserve their spot in this World Cup final. Make sure you watch the Argentina vs France live stream to see which side writes their names in the sporting history books.

Argentina vs France team news

Argentina will be sweating on the fitness of Lionel Messi. The PSG player has insisted he's ready to play, but there have been persistent reports of a niggling hamstring issue throughout the tournament. Losing Messi for the World Cup final would be a devastating blow for Argentina. At least both Marcos Acuna and Gonzalo Montiel will be available for this match after missing the semi-final due to suspension, and it’s assumed that Angel Di Maria will have a part to play as well.

France were without Adrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano for their semi-final win over Croatia after the pair were struck down with an illness. However, both are expected to be available for selection in this final. It’s also rumored that Karim Benzema could make a shock return after being originally ruled out of the whole tournament prior to France’s first match. The Real Madrid man was still named in France’s World Cup squad so would be eligible to play if he has indeed recovered in time. However, Didier Deschamp may feel it an unwise gamble to throw a new player into the mix for the final.