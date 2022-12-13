How to watch the Argentina vs Croatia World Cup semi-final live stream for free online

Argentina vs Croatia live stream, date, time, channels The Argentina vs Croatia live stream takes place today (Tuesday, Dec. 13).

► Time 7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 6 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 11)

Argentina are just one game away from the World Cup final. But before Lionel Messi can start dreaming about lifting the famous trophy, Argentina will need to overcome Croatia which will be no easy task.

Croatia eliminated pre-tournament favorites Brazil in the quarter-finals and will feel confident of their ability to dispose of another giant of international football. But Argentina will surely have the support of many neutral viewers as Messi winning the World Cup really would be the perfect cap on a truly remarkable career. Anything can happen in soccer, but this tie looks destined to be extremely closely fought, don’t be surprised if it's resolved on penalties.

You’ll need to watch an Argentina vs Croatia live stream to find out how this one plays outs. And the good news is that it’s easy to find one as the match is being broadcast in both the U.S. and U.K., and we’ll show you how to watch from anywhere in the world down below.

How to watch Argentina vs Croatia anywhere

The Argentina vs Croatia live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world. But what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

Argentina vs Croatia live streams by country

How to watch the Argentina vs Croatia live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Argentina vs Croatia live stream on FOX and the FOX website with a valid login, if your local FOX affiliate is showing the match.

How to watch the Argentina vs Croatia live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Argentina vs Croatia live stream on TSN, the home of World Cup 2022 in Canada.

How to watch the Argentina vs Croatia live stream in the UK

In the U.K., the Argentina vs Croatia live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV, or you can stream online via ITV Hub. You will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

How to watch the Argentina vs Croatia live stream in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch the World Cup 2022 for free on SBS, including the Argentina vs Croatia live stream. The free-to-air network is available on traditional TV or online by using SBS On-Demand.

How to watch the Argentina vs Croatia live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Argentina vs Croatia live stream via Sky Sport.

Argentina vs Croatia preview

Argentina’s run to the World Cup semi-final hasn’t been the most convincing. After an opening-game loss to Saudi Arabia, La Albiceleste topped Group C thanks to wins over Mexico and Poland but victory over Australia in the round of 16 was nervier than it needed to be. Similarly, Argentina’s quarter-final win over the Netherlands came on penalties after the side threw away a two-goal lead and conceded a last-gasp equalizer which forced the game into extra time.

Perhaps Argentina’s advancement through the tournament hasn’t been particularly smooth but they have arrived in the semi-final all the same. Losing finalists in 2014, Argentina are desperate to go a step further this year and win the nation’s first World Cup since 1986. And a win would be a near-perfect cap on the international career of Lionel Messi. Arguably the greatest player to ever play the beautiful game, the World Cup is the one trophy that has always eluded Messi and many neutral viewers would love to see the little magician add the accolade to his vast collection of professional honors.

However, this semi-final match against Croatia will be anything but a formality. Croatia reached the World Cup final in 2018 and could be set to repeat that achievement in consecutive tournaments. After finishing second in Group F behind Morocco, Croatia have overcome Japan and Brazil on penalties. The side definitely lacks raw firepower but has one of the best midfields in the world anchored by the imperious Luka Modrić.

This is expected to be a close game that could go the distance. Both these teams advanced to this stage via a penalty shootout, and it would not be a surprise to see the winner of this game also being determined via spot-kicks. This could be Messi’s swansong at the World Cup, so you definitely won’t want to miss an Argentina vs Croatia live stream.

Argentina vs Croatia team news

Argentina will be without Gonzalo Montiel and Marcos Acuna as both are suspended after picking up too many bookings. Meanwhile, Rodrigo De Paul and Angel Di Maria are pushing to start after recovering from fitness issues at this tournament. Plus, Alejandro Gomez could recover from an ankle sprain in time to play. Lionel Messi will almost certainly be the first name on the team sheet and will undoubtedly captain his side in this crucial game.

Croatia have been one of the most fortunate sides at the World Cup 2022 and have experienced minimal injury problems to date. That remains true going into the semi-finals. Luka Modrić, Marcelo Brozović and Mateo Kovačić are practically guaranteed to start in the middle, and Andrej Kramaric could push for a start after scoring in extra time against Brazil.