Argentina vs Australia live stream: How to watch World Cup 2022 round of 16 game for free online

Argentina vs Australia live stream, date, time, channels The Argentina vs Australia live stream takes place today (Saturday, Dec. 3).

► Time 7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 6 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 4)

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on BBC and BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere

Lionel Messi will hope to take a step closer to World Cup glory when his Argentina side meets Australia in the second knockout game of the tournament. Argentina rode their luck in the group stage but there’s no room for error here, for the winner a place in the quarter-final beckons — the loser will be on the next flight home.

Argentina are the heavy favorites for this game, but the Socceroos have already proved themselves capable of upsetting the odds after qualifying from Group D at the expense of Euro 2020 semi-finalists Denmark. The Argentina vs Australia live stream is being broadcast in both the U.S. and U.K. but you can also online watch from anywhere in the world. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch an Argentina vs Australia live stream.

How to watch Argentina vs Australia anywhere

The Argentina vs Australia live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world. But what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Argentina vs Australia live streams by country

How to watch the Argentina vs Australia live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Argentina vs Australia live stream on FOX and the FOX website (opens in new tab) with a valid login, if your local FOX affiliate is showing the match. FOX is included with all cable packages or with one of our best TV antenna picks.

Spanish language coverage is available via Telemundo or Peacock (opens in new tab). The first 12 games will be available to watch on a free account, but if you want to watch the full tournament you'll need a Peacock Premium subscription ($9.99/month).

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Argentina vs Australia live stream by using a VPN.

How to watch the Argentina vs Australia live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Argentina vs Australia live stream on TSN (opens in new tab), the home of World Cup 2022 in Canada.

If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct (opens in new tab) for $19.99 per month or you can take an annual pass which works out at $16.66 per month. Plus, the service is open to all: you don't need to have TSN as part of an existing TV package.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Argentina vs Australia live stream by using a quality VPN.

How to watch the Argentina vs Australia live stream in the UK

In the U.K., the Argentina vs Australia live stream will be available to watch for free on the BBC, or you can stream online via BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab). You will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Argentina vs Australia live stream by using one of the best VPN services.

How to watch the Argentina vs Australia live stream in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch the World Cup 2022 for free on SBS, including the Argentina vs Australia live stream. The free-to-air network is available on traditional TV or online by using SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS as if you were back home.

How to watch the Argentina vs Australia live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Argentina vs Australia live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week, $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game of the World Cup 2022 by using one of the best VPN services.

Argentina vs Australia preview

Argentina topped Group C, but their route through to the round of 16 was far from smooth sailing. In fact, the pre-tournament favorites got off to the worst possible start when they lost 1-2 to minnows Saudi Arabia. This shock result appeared to jolt Argentina into action and La Albicelestes (the blue and whites) went on to win both of their remaining group-stage games and ultimately qualified two points clear of second-placed Poland.

Many neutral viewers would love to see Messi lift the World Cup in just a few weeks' time. It’s the one major trophy that has eluded him and would mark a fitting cap on a truly remarkable career. Messi has also shown up in Qatar scoring a crucial goal in his nation’s game against Mexico and earning two man-of-the-match awards in three games. However, it’s not all gone the way of the little magician, his tame penalty was saved by Poland’s Wojciech Szczesny. Thankfully his teammates were on hand to bail him out, and the poor spot kick didn’t prove costly.

While it was expected that Argentina would reach this stage of the tournament, not many pundits would have predicted Australia making it beyond the group stages. The Socceroos are definitely the underdogs, but that’s a status they have embraced showing a real grit and determination to win against both Tunisia and Denmark. And they even took the lead against eventual Group D toppers France. The Aussies may lack a standout star player, but are proof that a team can become more than the sum of its parts when well-drilled.

There’s no doubt about it, Argentina are expected to cruise into the quarter-finals against an Australian side that on paper cannot stack up. But this World Cup has already thrown up several shocking results; could the Argentina vs Australia live stream offer another? And even if it doesn’t, this could be one of the last times we get to see Messi take to the field at a World Cup, so you won’t want to miss a moment of his trademark magic.

Argentina vs Australia team news

Messi has started every group-stage game for Argentina. While there are persistent rumors of fitness problems for the PSG player, it’s very likely that this streak will continue. Lionel Scaloni made several changes for his side's final group stage match, which could allow rested players such as Lisandro Martinez, Gonzalo Montiel and Guido Rodriguez to come back into the starting XI for this first knockout match.

Australia are a collective that doesn’t rely on a single star player. But even so, coach Graham Arnold will be pleased to have almost a full team to choose from in this tricky fixture against one of the world’s most successful international soccer teams. F.C. Copenhagen’s Matt Ryan and Celtic’s Aaron Mooy are viewed as indispensable and will surely start, as will Matthew Leckie who scored the vital goal against Denmark that took the Socceroos through to the last 16.